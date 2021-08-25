The top tools for building a small business website

You have plenty of choices for developing your small business website, and it’s important to use the right tool for the job. Using one of the best website builders means you’ll create the perfect online presence with minimal effort. In this guide, we’ll cover the most popular website frameworks like WordPress, Squarespace, Wix, and Shopify—so you can make an informed choice.

When you’re deciding on one of the best website builders for small business, it’s important to think about your business goals and the foundations of creating a small business website. This helps you focus on the features and functions of your website to:

Meet customer and user needs

Optimize for organic search placement

Strengthen branding, awareness, and trust

Maximize revenue and profits

Whether you’re looking for the best website builders with ecommerce with a view to creating an online store, sharing blogs and articles, beautiful designs, or deep customization, we’ve got you covered.

(Image credit: Wix)

Wix is the website-building powerhouse behind over 100 million websites. Wix provides multiple ways to create and edit your website, with plenty of templates and designs. The breadth, depth, and complexity of Wix’s tools may be slightly overwhelming for some users, and their plans are among the more expensive options.

Key features of Wix

Very powerful, pixel-perfect website editor

More than 500 templates available

Plenty of design customization options

Ecommerce and online selling available on some plans

Build a basic website quickly with Wix Artificial Design Intelligence

Lots of additional tools and third-party apps to understand and refine your online presence

Potential drawbacks of Wix

Limited storage capacity and functionality on free and basic paid plans

Depth of tools and customization can be overwhelming for creating a basic website

Third-party apps can be expensive

Difficult to switch between templates and designs

Wix pricing and plans

Wix's business website plans range between $14 and $39 a month

Wix's ecommerce plans range between $23 and $49 a month

When to choose Wix as your website builder

Wix is a great choice if you’re building a website where you want complete control over the look, design, feel, and user experience. There is a learning curve, and it can be pricier than other options, but as we said in our Wix review, its drag-and-drop editor is flexible and easy to use, making it simple to create a pro website without knowing a lick of code. The huge list of great templates seals the deal.

Shopify—advanced ecommerce builder for online selling

(Image credit: Shopify)

Shopify does one thing really, really well—ecommerce. If you’re running an online store, especially if you’re selling physical products, then Shopify is hard to beat. Shopify provides a wide range of ecommerce tools, from creating your online store and product descriptions through to selling over multiple channels and integrating with many merchant and payment apps.

Key features of Shopify

Laser-focused on ecommerce and online selling

Fast and easy to build a product catalog and list items for sale

Deep, integrated ecosystem of tools and third-party apps for online selling across multiple channels and platforms

Store management dashboard for an at-a-glance understanding of your performance

Highly functional, feature-rich mobile app for store management on-the-go

Potential drawbacks of Shopify

Ecommerce plans can be expensive compared to some other options

Third-party payment apps can have expensive transaction processing fees

Ecommerce only, if you don’t need that, there are other, better builders

Shopify pricing and plans

Shopify pricing plans range between $29 and $299 a month

Many third-party apps charge additional one-off or periodic fees

When to choose Shopify as your website builder

Shopify is a great option if you’re a traditional retail business expanding into ecommerce, or you’re exclusively selling online. Its deep integrations let your customers buy, wherever they are. As we said in our Shopify review, as the world’s most popular ecommerce platform, Shopify naturally offers a great selection of tools to help you create a powerful online store.

Squarespace—beautiful design and superb mobile themes

(Image credit: Squarespace)

Squarespace provides a perfect blend of beautiful design and website building simplicity. It features dozens of crisp, professional templates and has a very strong focus on mobile-first website browsing. Squarespace does have a learning curve, and lacks some of the features of more specialist website builders.

Key features of Squarespace

Standout templates that are among the best of all website builders

Responsive designs that look great on tablets and smartphones

A range of built-in tools for marketing, communications, and ecommerce

Powerful blogging features and tools

Highly rated, 24x7 customer service

Relatively inexpensive compared to other website builders

Potential drawbacks of Squarespace

There is a learning curve for using Squarespace and its editor

The Squarespace editor does have some limitations on placing elements

Squarespace isn’t as powerful as competitors if you have very specific needs like ecommerce, membership sites, or similar

Squarespace pricing and plans

Squarespace pricing plans range between $12 and $18 a month for websites that don’t need ecommerce functionality

Squarespace pricing plans range between $26 and $40 a month for websites with ecommerce functionality

When to choose Squarespace as your website builder

Squarespace is one of the best website builders if you want a simple but beautiful business website without all the bells and whistles. It’s ideal for businesses providing information to customers through blogs and static pages, especially if many of their customers are browsing on mobile devices.

As we said in our Squarespace review, Squarespace is a great website builder for those uninterested in website coding. It takes some practice to get used to the editing flow, but once you do, a gorgeous website is easy to make.

(Image credit: WordPress)

WordPress is the most popular website content management system in the world, and with good reason. It’s extremely configurable, with a vast range of themes, tools, and third-party plugins that make a WordPress website able to do almost anything. But, all of that customization comes with an overhead, often requiring extra effort to get the most out of WordPress.

WordPress hosted and self-hosted options

If you want to build your website using WordPress, you have a couple of options:

WordPress hosted —you can use WordPress.com’s hosted option which provides you with a ready-to-go WordPress installation and website builder. This option requires a monthly fee that you pay for the website builder.

—you can use WordPress.com’s hosted option which provides you with a ready-to-go WordPress installation and website builder. This option requires a monthly fee that you pay for the website builder. WordPress self-hosted—you can buy a website hosting plan from one of the best WordPress hosting providers, like Bluehost or HostGator. You can then install WordPress through the hosting platform and configure it as you need. This option only requires an ongoing hosting provider fee.

The WordPress hosted version is faster, simpler, and easier to set up, and there’s less to do behind the scenes. This option is typically more expensive than the self-hosted version, and the basic levels of the hosted plan do not allow access to WordPress plugins.

The WordPress self-hosted version means you’ll only pay a monthly or yearly hosting fee, and the WordPress installation itself is effectively free. Self-hosting does put more responsibility on you to ensure that everything works together, that your plugins are compatible, and that you administer your website properly.

Key features of WordPress

Extremely deep configuration options

The widest range of themes, plugins, tools, and integrations of any website builder

WordPress websites can be customized for almost any purpose

Very cheap plans if you use a self-hosted WordPress option

Potential drawbacks of WordPress

The WordPress hosted option only allows access to plugins and integrations—arguably the best feature of WordPress—on its more expensive pricing options

WordPress self-hosted options require overhead to set up and maintain your WordPress installation correctly

WordPress has a steep and demanding learning curve if you want to make full use of the platform

WordPress pricing and plans

WordPress hosted pricing plans range between $4 and $45 a month, with plugin integrations only available on plans that cost $25 a month or more

The best WordPress hosting plans for self-hosting start as low as $2 to $4 a month and go up from there, that hosting comes with free WordPress installation and usage

When to choose WordPress as your website builder

If you want deep customization, there’s an extremely good chance that WordPress can do it, and do it well. The issue is that configurability comes at a price—paying for a more expensive WordPress hosted plan, or spending lots of time, or paying for expert support with a self-hosted plan.

As we said in our WordPress review for the WordPress hosted plan option, WordPress.com is a decent choice for small websites, but its limited design flexibility and high prices are major concerns.

We hope you’ve found this breakdown of the most popular website builders useful. Now, you can make an informed decision about the best website tools and frameworks to create a beautiful and powerful small business website.