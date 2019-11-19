Three reasons to become a cloud architect

With 83 per cent of enterprise workloads set to be cloud-based by 2020, organisations must be ready to evolve – and stay ahead of the curve – through the adoption of savvy technological methods.

But how do companies ensure they’re ‘digital-first’ and able to embrace the vast array of unpredictability that technology presents today?

A critical starting point is to harness and develop a skilled workforce that is able to understand exactly how their enterprise can collaborate effectively, migrate seamlessly to the cloud, and provide the best end-to-end outcomes for customers via their products or services.

When development is engrained throughout a business – and is perfectly-placed against a backdrop of the vast technology – employees have the opportunity to learn in their roles and gain sought-after skills which can, ultimately, drive organisations forward.

A critical role within cloud that’s in high demand – and is only set to become more so – is a cloud architect.

These expert consultants have the capability to bring a wealth of experience and technical knowledge to organisations. And what might they expect in return? A premium salary, vital transferable tech skills and the flexibility to enjoy a decent work-life balance.

In charge of overseeing a business’s cloud strategy – which includes the full end-to-end adoption process through to the migration management and monitoring, and continued success – a consultant’s on-demand presence can also help enterprises to deliver a long-term solution. This can ensure they maintain relevance in a saturated and challenging marketplace.

But, with such importance comes an even greater responsibility. So what are the critical reasons for professionals to embody such a varied, demanding and skilled position? And what do architects need to possess, in order to be a success for their companies and careers?

1. The ability to digitally disrupt and upskill

At the very cutting-edge of new technologies, infrastructures and modern ways of working, cloud architects are a core element to find the right way for organisations to operate and adapt to economic and technological flux.

And through digital initiatives and advances – particularly via Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and the Internet of Things – cloud architects have huge potential in enabling organisations to grow strategically, disrupt the market effectively and positively interact with the end user.

Therefore, being a part of a critical technological movement – that’s transforming the business landscape – is not only exciting, but can prove to be pivotal in helping consultants to forge their own future career prospects and engage in lifelong learning so they continue to upskill.

Additionally, a digitally savvy architect’s professional development can lead to recognisable qualifications from the leading cloud platforms such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, and critical programming knowledge from globally facing enterprises including Linux, Red Hat and Kubernetes – providing highly desirable, transferrable and stand out skills in a challenging industry.

2. Enjoying freedom in the role

With the fast pace of technology, the IT department is no longer viewed as a separate entity for many enterprises. In fact, they’re now positioned at the very core of organisations and are therefore fundamental in determining a business’s success or failure. Every firm must recognise it’s now a tech-dependent business.

In digital-first firms, there is typically a flatter hierarchy, which enables employees and teams to enjoy a more autonomous and agile environment when completing digital projects.

Drawing each of these plus points together, many cloud architects can benefit from these elements and also enjoy more freedom because they’re carrying out the role in a way which suits them. Advantages such as working remotely and taking on contracted jobs rather than long-term roles goes a long way towards providing such flexibility.

As well as being given the space and chance to upskill, cloud architects can also command an excellent day rate because they know they’re able to provide organisations with critical skills that will help to transform strategy and growth.

3. Developing crucial relationships

Perhaps surprisingly, for what is predominantly a technical role, a cloud consultant should always have the customer interaction at the forefront of their minds when providing innovative solutions.

With the many different technologies and offerings an organisation must now consider – plus the ability to guide people through each digital transformation – an architect must compliment their savvy approach with the skill of effective communication and awareness.

This means that the cloud consultants who possess softer skills – such as the ability to understand the needs of both customers and colleagues and build important relationships – can often be high in demand.

Collaboration and innovation are now viewed as being inseparable in today’s modern marketplace.

Having the ability to emphasise and understand the workings of an organisation to provide the best outcome is ultimately the mark of a strong architect. And, as processes and technologies become more automated, the human touch is becoming even more important in driving and perfecting an all-round experience for the end user.

Being able to inspire colleagues, work collaboratively and upskill – so that they’re agile enough to evolve with the rapid changes in which technology presents – cloud architects are critical towards modern-day firms adopting a cloud-first approach in 2020 and beyond.

Alex Wilkinson, Solutionize Global