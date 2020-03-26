Three reasons to transition to IP technology in A/V production

In the past few years, the world has seen the rapid transformation and new advancements being launched with each day in every sphere, ranging from personal computers to mobile technology, to audio and video production facilities.

However, audio and video routing topology for use within a given facility is outdated - it has been stagnating for decades now, resulting in ineffective and clunky production. Routing technology, which so far has relied heavily on purpose-built software and point-to-point cabling, is ripe for a transformation.

This transformation is in the form of internet protocol (IP) based solutions that are already revolutionizing the way audio and video signals are transported. Implementing such technology will lead to increased flexibility and capabilities, lower costs and more cost-efficiency in upgrading, as well as simpler and faster rollouts of new technologies and equipment.

In other words, transitioning from legacy hardware to the latest IP technology in A/V production has the potential to benefit every industry branch in multiple areas. These include increasing content creation and production services, with the ultimate goal of driving growth and reaching new markets., allowing production teams to work faster, smarter, and scale their production.

Learn more about the benefits that the IP technology can bring to audio/video production and how you can make the switch by downloading and reading the whitepaper below.