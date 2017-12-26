Three things industry 4.0 will change about how you work

The Fourth Industrial Revolution. Smart manufacturing. Digital transformation. Industry 4.0. Call it what you will, the current trend for automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies is transforming production lines, supply chains and product portfolios, disrupting how we produce and deliver goods today and transforming the manufacturing workplace of tomorrow.

Back in 2013, an Oxford study calculated that about 47 per cent of US jobs were being fundamentally changed by computerisation, with machines and algorithms taking over manual work in the job market, as businesses sought the efficiencies and speed promised by a connected and digital work environment. Four years later, 64 per cent of businesses around the globe are successfully growing their profits, and a recent Epicor study has shown that this growth trend has coincided with over half of global businesses assigning a high priority to IT investment.

So, there’s no doubt that Industry 4.0 will soon have an impact on your workplace if it hasn’t done so already. With machine learning capabilities and connected equipment enabling businesses to automate the production line, humans can up-skill, take on new duties, add greater value, and focus less on repetitive tasks. They can therefore expect to be employed in more interesting and challenging roles in the future, helping their personal development and growth.

Industry 4.0 will involve a significant shift in how people work – specifically their mindsets, habits and remits. Here are three such workplace attitudes that will need to change, as Industry 4.0 alters how we work.

1. ‘That’s not my remit, talk to a different department about it’

Industry 4.0 is breaking down the traditional silos that separate the different departments within a business, with enterprise resource planning (ERP) software playing a crucial role.

ERP software acts as a single-source for business intelligence in the age of Industry 4.0, presenting employees with real-time data when they need it, thus bringing departments closer together. That data might include information about the status of a project, updates on a partner’s requirements, or analytics about customer trends or equipment maintenance schedules. For example, jet engine makers GE and Rolls-Royce now routinely collect data from their products as they fly around the world to schedule maintenance. In doing so, they stand a better chance of reducing downtime for individual aircraft and keeping up with customer demand.

Software platforms are now available that collect data directly from equipment and operators on the shop floor in real time. This information is presented on touch-screen technology which arms operators and managers with a 360 degree picture of the what, why and when of downtime, cycle time, quality, and scrap. From on-the-fly production schedule changes, to daily operations meetings, to management dashboards and reports, manufacturing execution systems (MES) give everyone in the plant, and throughout the business, an opportunity to take action to improve manufacturing performance.

When sales teams, management, and production line staff alike can access real-time information like this, they can optimise conditions on the plant floor and improve orders and production output. In short, sharing data makes manufacturing more agile, bringing the days of moving in silos to an end.

2. ‘If you want it like that, you’ll have to wait longer’

Industry 4.0 is dawning a new age of personalised manufacturing, combining customised production with the speed and on-time delivery expectations of today’s consumers. This is the age of the customer, and customers demand bespoke products, fast.

One of many companies putting this into practice is German cereal manufacturer MyMuesli, which makes personalised breakfast cereal for customers out of a collection of 80 different grains, nuts and fruits. The very fact that an FMCG product like muesli can be customised on a grand scale is testament to the rapid progression of Industry 4.0, and to MyMuesli’s successful digital transformation.

Intelligent and integrated systems play a vital role for manufacturers that want to put their customers first, delivering instructions to machines about specific customer orders as they progress along the production line, in an inversion of normal manufacturing. In the case of MyMuesli, each package moves around the factory on an intelligent product carrier, which tells filling machines what to add to each muesli box according to individual customer orders.

3. ‘A machine can’t do it better than me’

Industry 4.0 requires a cultural change in the way humans work with machines. Not only will employees be able to work closer across different departments in an Industry 4.0 world, sharing real-time data and insights to make accurate decisions in the workplace, they will also be able to have some of their tasks automated by machines, allowing them to work on new, less tedious tasks instead, and crunching delivery timescales.

This involves a significant change in the industrial environment, a fresh approach to workplace dynamics. One example of this change is the 45,000 robots recruited across Amazon’s 20 fulfilment centres. Taking instructions from digital databases and ERP systems, and working alongside Amazon employees, these robots pick and haul packages weighing over 300 KG at the fast pace needed to keep up with customer demand. They do a job that wouldn’t be safe for humans, and staff can expect their job roles to become more digital and less manual as a result.

While the technologies associated with Industry 4.0—from robotics to the Internet-of-Things, and from big data analytics and artificial intelligence to 3D printing—are transforming business processes, an often-overlooked challenge is managing the inevitable shift in workplace dynamics, which is crucial to supporting the successful integration of Industry 4.0 technologies.

The three points above are fitting examples of attitudes that need to shift, as manufacturers break down barriers between departments, embrace customisation, and work in tandem with machines. It’s up to employers and their teams alike, to embrace these changes and change their mindsets, as they grow their businesses in the Industry 4.0 world.

Terri Hiskey, vice president of product marketing manufacturing, Epicor Software

Image Credit: BeeBright / Shutterstock