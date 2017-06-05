Top 5 beta testing tools of 2017 that are best for your software

Beta testing tools help development teams avoid bugs and crashes when their software goes to production. It makes the beta testing process easier. The substantial growth of interest in apps-for-every-purpose from the consumers’ side is driving monthly additions of new beta testing tools, extensions, and features to the market. This further complicates development teams’ processes and internal team members spend a lot of time deciphering and understanding many new things: which tool is better to use, how much time the integration will take, whether or not it will be user-friendly, and if the new functionality will be absolutely secure and efficient as advertised on the official website.

This review of the top beta testing tools can give you an idea of which tool best suits your team’s needs. It compares each specific mobile app testing tool using the following criteria:

supported platforms,

API/SDK integration specifics,

user roles,

a video recording process,

integration with 3rd party tools

pricing.

Beta testing tools

Deploygate

About the tool: Deploy Gate is a Beta Testing platform for iOS and Android mobile apps that helps users progress through the prototyping, development and testing processes.

Main Features:

Automate daily development tasks with a single command

The App’s logs and installs are displayed on-screen in real time

Integration with Slack

Builds distribution with URL

Multi-Developer projects support

Unlimited number of groups and apps with DeployGate Enterprise

Trusted by: Mixi

Supported platforms: It is available for native iOS and Android.

Ubertesters

About the tool: Ubertesters beta-testing SaaS platform is a cloud-based, process, and team management tool for testing mobile applications. It allows for a properly secured app to be distributed across various devices worldwide and to different teams. It includes a bug submission tool, test cases support, video recording and a complete team and a device management toolkit.

The automatic SDK integration is perfect for enterprises that don’t want to involve the developers in the process of uploading the build.

Main Features:

Full video recording feature – includes a clickable map, RAM and device workload, as well as Network throughput

In-app bugs and crashes reporting tool

Over-the-air secured builds distribution to groups

SDK auto-insertion

Real-time team monitoring

Pre-production SDK auto-disabling

In-platform team extension – ability to hire an unlimited number of testers (crowd testing)

Trusted by: Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (Golden Service Provider status), Synchrony Financial, IDT Telecom, Rubbermaid, Scotts, and more.

Supported platforms: Ubertesters supports iOS and Android. Additionally, you can integrate your PhoneGap/Cordova, Xamarin or Appcelerator app with Ubertesters.

Hockey App

About the tool: HockeyApp is a service app that supports developers throughout various aspects of their development process. This includes the management and recruitment of testers, the distribution of apps, and the collection of crash reports.

Main Features:

Secured builds distribution

Various build servers & tools support - Fastlane, Jenkins, Travis CI, and Visual Studio Team Services

Integration with the wide range of bug tracking systems - Github, Lighthouse, Mantis, Pivotal Tracker, and more

Provides insight into how users interact with the app

Enterprise environment integration compatibility

Trusted by: Microsoft

Supported platforms: Hockey App supports a wide range of platforms, from native mobile (iOS and Android) and desktop platforms (Mac OS and Windows), to cross-platform solutions like Cordova, React Native, Unity, and Xamarin.

Crashlytics (Fabrics)

About the tool: Crashlytics is an open-source tool for crash reporting, mobile analytics, and beta distribution. It performs real-time processing and in-depth workflow integration.

Main Features:

Crash reporting - Crashlytics performs deep, real-time analysis of every thread

In-platform mobile analytics - each crash gets analysed by the internal banks of servers

Beta builds distribution

Testers lifecycle monitoring

Issues aggregation

Trusted by: PayPal, Waze, 500px, Kayak, and more.

Supported platforms: iOS, Android, Mac OS, TV OS

Testflight

About the tool: TestFlight is an online service for over-the-air installation and testing of mobile applications. It is owned by Apple Inc. and is only offered to developers within the iOS Developer Program.

Main Features:

100% free

Fast integration with iOS apps

Deployment of iOS apps without UDID

Easy to invite users to test an app - a development team can invite up to 2,000 testers by using just their email addresses

Trusted by: Apple

Supported platforms: iOS, TV OS, Watch OS

To recap

Mobile app testing is a complex process that requires a wide range of specific tools and features. Each of the 5 beta testing tools mentioned above has its own niche, specialty and specifics. Some tools offer simpler feature sets such as build distribution and crash reporting, while others offer a more comprehensive approach with additional features. Considering all the pros and cons, depending on the number of your projects, their complexity and financial abilities, it may be required that you utilise more than just one tool. We strongly recommend starting with those options that could support your current testing flow with minimal integration time and effort, while also taking into account your future needs.

Jane Brohenzon, QA team leader at Shelor

Image source: Shutterstock/niroworld