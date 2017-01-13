Top trends for CIOs in 2017

In 2017 new emerging technologies will be implemented raising new opportunities and challenges. IoT, Geo-fencing, AI and the Digital Experience will be at the top of CIO’s agendas, while at the same time there will be a movement back to classic development methodologies, such as Service Oriented Architecture (SOA), to enable extensive integration across systems and consistency across delivery platforms.

Here are 8 key trends we see on the horizon for 2017:

1. Move to secure IoT

Security measures will be taken in 2017 to prevent incidents such as the hacking of CCTV cameras and other connected devices that caused outages for Twitter, Amazon, Tumblr, Reddit, Spotify, Netflix and other web sites last October.

2. Geo-fencing for mobile apps

Geo-fencing will become a more common feature used in different types of applications for providing incentives for shoppers, sending reminders of rewards, surveying customers about their shopping experience, and possibly for monitoring customer visits to competing stores. Even more importantly, by restricting access to devices or applications when a user is outside a set perimeter, geo-fencing will become another line of security defence.

3. Bringing back SOA

While SOA’s been around for ten years, in 2017 it will be more essential than ever. Managing and capitalising on the interrelated nature of technologies while maintaining control will be the biggest challenge for enterprise architects in 2017. Enterprise SOA will evolve next year to manage connected-everything computing platforms.

4. Monetisation of IoT

There will be a race to create IoT applications that provide consumer value and revenue streams, by employing all necessary system integrations, usage tracking and billing modules. More companies will follow the lead of huge manufacturers that have already announced the availability of smart products, such as Phillips, whose light bulbs can be controlled by smartphones and Audi Connect that uses built-in WiFi to deliver real-time traffic and weather alerts to commuters.

5. Delivering the ultimate digital experience

The convergence of digital transformation and customer experience is creating the digital experience. In 2017, delivery of excellent digital experiences will become more important to where consumers will consider a convenient and easy-to-use interface and consistency across touch points, just as if not more important, than the quality of the product or service they buy.

6. Application modernisation

Existing on-premise apps will continue to be morphed and integrated into mobile apps and even desktop apps, to provide innovative and efficient processes and user experiences.

7. AI will be everywhere

Next year AI will be used to improve business opportunities and outcomes by discovering insights, predicting outcomes, suggesting next steps, and anticipating sales opportunities.

8. More companies will lose to digital transformation

Technological disruption is creating a great divide between winners and losers. No one wants to go the way of previously trusted products and services such as Blockbuster or Polaroid cameras. However, companies that are slow to adopt new technologies and processes will continue to become obsolete.

The year ahead will present new opportunities and challenges accelerated by disruptive technologies. Companies will be focusing on the customer experience and digital transformation of processes. Having a robust, flexible, and scalable integration platform that enables the rapid integration of applications and technologies will enable CIOs to increase competitiveness and provide essential differentiators for market success in 2017 and beyond.

Stephan Romeder, General Manager, Magic Software Europe

