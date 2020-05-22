UK businesses quick to spot cyberbreaches, but failing to stop them

Business in the UK are quicker than the global average when it comes to spotting data breaches, but failing to address them in a timely manner.

This is according to a new report from Accenture, which states that almost half of UK businesses can spot a data breach within a day, greater than the global average of one third.

However, when it comes to putting a stop to attacks, UK businesses lag behind the rest of the pack. Less than a fifth (18 percent) can effectively stop an attack before it causes serious damage – less than the US (27 percent), Singapore (27 percent) and Italy (22 percent).

One of the reasons UK companies are struggling to defend themselves, according to the report, is their isolated approach to cybersecurity. Although more than a third (38 percent) of security breaches happen as a result of indirect attacks through the partner ecosystem, UK businesses are not as collaborative as their global peers.

Four in 10 businesses collaborate with strategic partners to test their resilience, while the worldwide average sits at 50%. UK businesses are also less likely to share threat knowledge.

“Our research has uncovered some fundamental vulnerabilities still plaguing UK organisations. These must be addressed now, particularly as the Covid-19 crisis is putting pressure on security teams,” commented Nick Taylor, Security Lead for Accenture UK & Ireland.

“Increased remote working will likely become business as usual, requiring teams to scale the security measures they may have temporarily put in place. Resilience teams will also need to build continuity into every operation, and with budgets tighter than ever, they will have to invest wisely and make the most of the tools available. Trying to go it alone and neglecting the basics as we enter this never normal era puts UK businesses at risk of falling behind," he added.