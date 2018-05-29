UK suffers more breaches than any other EU country

Out of all the European countries, the UK has suffered most data breaches last year.

A new report by Thales found that almost four in ten businesses suffered a breach last year – 37 per cent. Germany has had 33 per cent, Sweden 30 per cent and the Netherlands 27 per cent.

The same report also states that there has been a 24 per cent increase in the number of attacks in the last year, jumping from 43 to 67 per cent.

At the same time, businesses in the country claim to feel less vulnerable to data threats, particularly when compared to businesses in Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Less than a third (31 per cent) of UK organisations said they feel very vulnerable to data threats. The majority is feeling ‘somewhat’ vulnerable.

“A tidal wave of data breaches is continuing to roll across Europe, with three in every four organisations now a victim of cyber-crime,” commented Peter Galvin, Chief Strategy Officer, Thales eSecurity.

“As a result, people are feeling more vulnerable than ever before, worried about where the next threat will come from, and in what form. To stand the best chance of success against these advanced attacks, businesses need to dedicate the appropriate level of attention, budget and resource into safeguarding their sensitive data, wherever it happens to be created, shared or stored. The deployment of encryption is a well-recognized strategy to mitigate the risk of data breaches and cyber-attacks as well as protect an organisation’s brand, reputation and credibility”

Image source: Shutterstock/Ai825