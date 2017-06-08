UK's contact centres are migrating to the cloud

Contact centres are increasingly being migrated to the cloud, thanks to the limitations of current, legacy systems, new reports confirm.

According to The State of Customer Experience 2017, a new report released by West, more than a third (39 per cent) of UK contact centres have already migrated to the cloud. More than half, 57 per cent, are thinking about it.

Those that already did, are seeing progress in terms of speed of deployment for new features (53 per cent), cost savings from flexible licensing models (47 per cent), lower maintenance costs and an access to a more advanced feature set (45 per cent).

The majority of organisations today prefer the cloud because this infrastructure improves profitability, ensures tech keeps up with changing customer behaviours, and offers better security. Legacy systems, on the other hand, are being perceived as a ‘big roadblock’, mostly because they can’t provide a positive customer experience. Less than half (47 per cent) of respondents strongly agree that their contact centre meets their customers’ needs.

A fifth (20 per cent) have a web self-service capability, and slightly less than a third (29 per cent) can safely say their contact centre can deliver a ‘seamless customer experience across multiple channels’.

“Company success now more than ever hinges on the customer experience. Yet many contact centres are failing, not because they don’t understand their customers, but because legacy systems are unable to meet their needs,” said Enda Kenneally, VP of Sales and Business Development, West.

“Today’s customers want to be able to communicate in the way that suits them best – be that through web chat, self-service, or just picking up the phone. Migrating to the cloud is not only the most cost effective way of addressing these needs, it is also quickly becoming the most sensible strategic investment choice.”

The full report can be found on this link.

Image Credit: Everything Possible / Shutterstock