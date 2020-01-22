Usage scenarios your BSS should be able to manage with the advent of 5G

As an extended family of new technologies continues to feed digital transformation fever across the globe, we prepare to welcome a long-touted nitrous injection that promises to elevate ICT solutions vendors and their customers to a whole new playing field. Say “hello” to 5G.

5G networks, hailed as the next major milestone for mobile and wireless communications, have already thrown the world into a frenzy trying to maintain the edge in connectivity and exploit the vast opportunities it is expected to offer.

The technology boasts a 20-fold increase over existing network’s peak theoretical peak speed and when operational, could open the doors to a myriad of emerging technologies such as cloud gaming, smart appliances and autonomous vehicles. Over the next few years, we can expect that low-latency 5G connectivity will undoubtedly fuel an increased adoption in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, leading to an escalation in advanced machine-to-machine (M2M) field operations.

Staying with the crowd

As the 5G saga takes shape, telecom operators around the globe must decide how they fit. I would argue, there has never been a better time to make the transition from communications service provider (CSP) to digital service provider (DSP). The advent of transformational technologies will always signal an opportunity for businesses in their orbit. But monetisation of such innovations can prove problematic without the right business support system (BSS) in place. And remember that we live in the age of the millennial consumer. Connecting your infrastructure to the digital native, in a hassle-free way, is part and parcel of the optimum user experience (UX). Would-be market-leading DSPs forget this at their peril.

According to a TM Forum report, as much as two thirds (67 per cent) of total revenue from 5G use cases – beyond mere enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and fixed wireless access (FWA) – is dependent on OSS/BSS transformation. Consequently, communications service providers will need to transform their BSS in key areas to be able to capitalise on the opportunities presented by new technologies. Adapting BSS to support 5G services will have an impact on real-time domains such as rating, charging and policy control. Complex usage scenarios will demand the integration of many other systems, and operators will need to ensure that a single BSS can cover these. Let’s consider four use cases.

Internet of things

5G will provide faster access to internet connectivity and will also have an effect on the number of devices that can connect to a network. As 5G is rolled out and becomes more available we will see an evolution of IoT devices, services and other offerings. IoT allows organisations as diverse as airlines, agricultural specialists and warehouses to enhance their ability to make smart decisions in real time. The low latency of 5G is very appealing when trying to deliver these kinds of systems, but it is vital not only to have an IoT-fluent BSS that understands what is being delivered and how; it is also critical that the solution provides flexible network monetisation, to manage charges and policies for different types of devices in the field.

Collaboration with service partners

When competing in the Age of Content, digitally savvy, demanding consumers are the new subscriber base. To offer the kind of one-stop shop they demand, the DSP must recruit allies―application service providers (ASPs) and over-the-top (OTT) service providers—so they can provide a rich 5G experience. Via integration with the service-capability exposure function (SCEF), your BSS solution should enable content providers to create new package offers for subscribers, at will, and have more control over how they are delivered, allow the delivery of free traffic for special marketing campaigns and improve the quality of ASP traffic detection.

The benefits of these partnerships extend to both operator and partners and filter down to subscribers. Both business parties can now manage quality of service, instead of the operator alone. Content providers can create new package offers for users, at will, and have more control over how they are delivered, allowing them to enhance their content and make it more attractive to the operators’ subscribers.

At the same time, the BSS platform must have a robust partner relationship management (PRM) solution, to ensure that application services provides, content providers and other partners can be on-boarded seamlessly and efficiently.

Legacy Wi-Fi replacement

When market share is redistributed among fixed and mobile services, DSPs need to decide how this will be managed. When mobile access through 5G can deliver very stable connections at lightning speeds, subscribers are unlikely to use legacy services such as Wi-Fi or home broadband. Your BSS needs to be able to deliver options on how to set up new usage-charge models as you phase out the old and usher in the new.

eSIM subscription management

Younger consumers are so demanding, it appears they have convinced the telecoms market to allow them to switch provider at a moment’s notice. While eSIM (embedded SIM)-ready networks and handsets are not yet widespread, change is coming and 5G may accelerate its arrival. Working with eSIM and managing subscribers and devices will not only take a flexible BSS, but unprecedented interoperability and co-operation between industry players across the global telecoms market. TeleChain Broker, a joint solution developed by Nexign and its partner, is a blockchain-based marketplace for digital service providers with a BSS connectivity kit that allows the creation of new roaming products and complex bundles, including digital non-telco services.

Get ready to sprint

For all industry vendors―including infrastructure, applications and BSS—5G adoption will be a serious opportunity to not only keep market share, but to grow it significantly. Only vendors with new generation systems with future-proof architecture and a clear vision, for how to generate revenue growth for CSPs, will be considered in future projects. Vendors will need to provide systems that support telcos in convergent scenarios and different types of networks, on their journey towards the 5G and IoT monetisation era.

The 5G revolution, like all revolutions, is endowed with the weight of inevitability. Now that the race has begun, it will be to the profit only of those who recognise the integration gaps in their own house and tune up their BSS in readiness for the boundless opportunities on the horizon.

Alexey Vedin, Director of Network Monetisation Products, Nexign