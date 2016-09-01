VDI vs VDI 2.0: From total failure to comeback kid

Over the past few years, many companies have prioritised the expansion of virtual desktops as the modern day workforce becomes increasingly mobile and remote. In fact, 46 per cent of IT professionals surveyed expect to see companies expand their BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) policies in 2016. But the tools needed to expand BYOD have been far from perfect.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) was designed to offer great work-from-anywhere flexibility and security for the modern workforce, but the design left much to be desired. What was needed was a dramatic reduction in complexity, deployment time and cost.

Enterprises jumped on VDI only to find they didn’t have the IT resources necessary to properly implement and deploy the vast number of virtual desktops required. The inconsistent user experiences and high implementation costs almost made VDI a tool of the past- almost.

VDI 1.0, while indeed insufficient, was the starting point for something better, with simplified implementation and reduced complexities. Moving from legacy VDI 1.0 to VDI 2.0 represents significant improvements and is based on a complete redesign in two main areas:

VDI 2.0 has become a service that enables efficient desktops while providing the best application performance and user experience. Here are five ways that VDI 2.0 will make your life a whole lot easier:

Reduce deployment time to as little as 60 minutes

Because of the cloud-native orchestration architecture, controlled by a single browser pane, it takes only 60 minutes for IT to go live in a production environment, rather than weeks or months. There is no software to install, no complex configurations, no licensing, no certificates, no databases to backup, no redundancy to configure, and no upgrades to endure.

You don’t have to install this complex environment again and again every time you open a data centre, offshore more users, or acquire another company. In VDI 2.0, orchestration services are designed as microservices that run natively in a cloud, that are infinitely scalable and always available.

Reduce infrastructure costs by 80 per cent

Many legacy VDI 1.0 projects have failed due to exorbitant costs, complexity, and scalability. By delivering on a Hyperconverged platform unique to VDI 2.0, customers are able to cut their infrastructure cost per desktop by 80 per cent.

Hyperconverged infrastructures condense components such as disks, CPUs, and hypervisors into one logical view, reducing the total cost of ownership. The more centralised, the better.

Reduce cost and complexity by leveraging your existing IT staff

Designed to avoid the problems associated with traditional VDI infrastructures and desktop workloads, the VDI 2.0 solution can simplify IT delivery by 10x. With VDI 2.0, all of the necessary orchestration components have been redesigned as cloud-native, making it easier to connect to your virtual desktops.

No deployment or ongoing maintenance resources are required since load balancing, brokering, databases, and management functionalities are all services in the cloud. VDI 2.0 also decreases the demands on resources to regulate on-going operations. Management of VDI solutions is no longer a difficult task as VDI 2.0 has essentially become a self-service management solution.

Eliminate upgrades and maintenance fees

VDI 2.0 requires no maintenance. The cloud-native orchestration services are automatically updated with new features on a regular basis. There is no need to upgrade on-prem servers. Because all services are made available via the cloud, the maintenance fees associated with multiple servers have been eliminated.

The operational structure has been simplified, lessening the need for extensive IT support and maintenance requests. Security is managed without numerous updates and upgrades. The cloud-native adaptability of VDI 2.0 has made it a self-sufficient service. Simple.

Administer all assets from one cloud

VDI 2.0 allows for the mixing and matching of virtual desktops in a single workspace on any device. Users are connected to apps and data running on infrastructure in the data centre while sensitive data stays securely in your possession. Users have a point-to-point secure connection to the data centre.

The cloud promises an instant VDI environment where all apps and desktops are configured to be delivered to all users in all locations. The cloud structure allows for VDI 2.0 to immediately extend its reach to new use cases on a global scale. With 100 per cent cloud architecture, companies can configure, manage, and monitor all of their data for all users across all devices from a single browser pane.

Overall, VDI 2.0 has drastically improved enterprise mobility and proven its effectiveness. Critical desktops, applications, and data are swiftly and securely delivered to users for convenient access and utilisation.

It’s time to drop our notions of VDI 1.0, a thing of the past, and in its wake, VDI 2.0 is the way of the future.

Jimmy Chang, the VP of Products and Alliances at Workspot

Image source: Shutterstock/bluebay