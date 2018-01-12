Veeam - Why UK enterprises are set for a bumper 2018

2018 looks set to be a huge year for Veeam, as the company starts the new year fresh from another quarter of record financial results that would make any multinational firm jealous.

With 280,000 customers worldwide, the company has been established in the UK for some time, and as Mark Adams, Veeam’s head of UK & Ireland, tells ITProPortal, its latest results make for incredibly positive reading.

Asides from a 38th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, Adams highlights a “massive” 62 per cent year-on-year growth in Veeam’s enterprise division, an increase that the UK has played a huge part in as an extremely enterprise-centric territory.

“We are now doubling down (in the UK),” he says, “and making a huge bet in the enterprise market.”

As a traditionally entrepreneurial market, the UK can lead the way in adopting new trends and technologies, with Veeam keenly placed to offer innovation to businesses of all sizes.

Veeam has had a significant presence in the UK for some time, and works across a number of sectors, including health, financial and technology partners. Adams notes that organisations in all sectors are increasingly demanding the same data requirements as part of a tech-friendly outlook, and, “once you get past why they're doing it, it's a horizontal plain."

"Everyone going through digital transformation is a target for Veeam."

Veeam also saw an astonishing 500 per cent rise on million-dollar deals during 2017, Adams adds, showing the scale of the company’s presence on the market, with as many half a million dollar deals done in the last quarter as in the previous six years.

“Veeam is a hell of a machine...it moves at a tremendous rate of knots,” Adams, who only joined the company from VMware back in September, notes. “The speed at which Veeam moves is hugely impressive.”

With GDPR only a matter of months away from coming into force, Veeam is also offering its services in helping secure, backup and monitor data for businesses of all sizes.

The new regulations are forcing companies to look at how they manage and use all kinds of data, offering a great opportunity for providers such as Veeam. The demand for data is also showing no sign of slowing down as more and more “things” get connected to the Internet, Adams notes, with GDPR now an increasingly board-level conversation.

"GDPR is totally personal for every business,” he notes, “there's no silver bullet for this."

With all this backing behind him, Adams says that he is now planning further expansion in his UK & Ireland team. He has already doubled the size of his team in this country since joining the company, and is now aiming for a 130 per cent increase for his team for the year ahead.

This show of strength should help Adams and his team push through 2018 and continue Veeam’s rapid rise, meaning that the future looks very bright indeed for the UK.