What is digital transformation? Everything you need to know

Digital transformation - latest statistics (Image credit: Image Credit: Sergey Nivens / Shutterstock) - 62 per cent of employees see corporate culture as the biggest obstacle in the journey to becoming a digital organisation ( Capgemini UK ) - 76 per cent of UK businesses reported that Brexit has significantly impacted their ability to plan and invest in new technologies ( Pure Storage ) - Only 23 per cent of UK businesses feel they are ‘top performers’ when it comes to implementing digital transformation ( Cornerstone OnDemand )

What is digital transformation?

As businesses of all sizes around the world look to implement more and more technology into the workplace, a major scene change is appearing in many organisations.

Although it may seem obvious to many of us, the benefits of digital and online technology can provide a business with a crucial advantage when it comes to ensuring success, no matter what industry you are in.

The popularity of new workplace technologies is changing many aspects of a business's’ daily practices, with even the traditional office environment becoming rarer and rarer. Employees across a wide range of industries now expect to be given their own devices to work from, whether this be a laptop, tablet or smartphone. These devices are also no longer tethered to a desk, as flexible working and hot desking become the norm in many companies.

Centralised networks and servers mean that employees are able to create, share and collaborate on work far easier than ever before, helped by cloud-ready platforms such as Office 365 and Google Docs that allow real-time editing and changes.

Elsewhere in the business, videoconferencing or telepresence technologies will be replacing traditional conference calls, allowing teams around the world to stay in contact and work far more efficiently together.

Even the building itself may be transforming, with biometric scans replacing traditional key cards, and smart lighting and heating systems allowing for major energy savings when no one is around.

This truly is the technology-friendly office of the future - is your business up to scratch?

Digital transformation FAQ

Can my business use digital transformation?

Absolutely - one of the biggest advantages of the wealth of new technologies available to businesses today is the fact that most are easy to use and implement.

From start-ups to multinational giants, technology can benefit businesses of any size, and may even help smaller enterprises to get a jump on bigger rivals.

Due to the rapidly falling costs of many new forms of technology, the price of transforming your business is lower than ever, meaning now really is the time to get on board.

What are the challenges of digital transformation?

As with any major changes in the workplace, implementing digital technologies may involve overcoming a number of challenges, however the benefits can be invaluable.

It’s important to consider what exact technologies will benefit your business, as simply piling in everything that is available may be a costly and disruptive procedure. Replacing older infrastructure or systems with new ideas can also be a long-winded process, taking time to evaluate, procure and install.

There is also a need then to make sure that new technologies can fit in with your existing processes, as spending thousands on new systems only to find out they are inoperable can be embarrassing.

Workers will also need to be trained properly to use the new systems, as getting the most out of the technology may require detailed instruction in order to understand. Older workers, who may not be familiar with some areas of new technology, might also need extra training to get the most out of changes. As many surveys have told us, workers are also often the biggest security weakness of an enterprise, meaning untrained employees let loose on new technology may be doing more harm than good.

How easy is digital transformation?

The answer really lies within your business, and how much work will need to be done.

Digital transformation can be as simple as replacing all the desk phones in your office with smarter, conference-enabled devices, or implement a smart heating system in one room.

The beauty of many of these modern technological solutions is that many can be trialled, tested and implemented before authorising a major rollout, meaning that your business can try out new ideas before committing.

Depending on the size of your IT team, the challenge of upgrading computing systems, or implementing ideas such as cloud computing, may be straightforward, or involve clearing a number of major hurdles.

At the end of the day, how easy the process of digital transformation is in down to your business, and the workers within - but the benefits could be the difference between success and being left behind.