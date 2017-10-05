What it takes to succeed in technology reselling

The technology industry has taken the world by storm and shows no signs of stopping any time soon. Businesses and professionals within the sector are constantly improving their products and services, in a way that meets the demands of their smart and tech-savvy customers, all whilst striving to ensure that they are ahead of the competition in terms of innovation and opportunity.

Of course, in this day and age and with the technology industry well and truly established, there are a number of organisations ahead of the rest. Having spent time specialising in a specific product or service, they are ahead of the rest of the market and at the forefront of the customer’s mind when it comes to making a purchasing decision. From Apple and Samsung in their smartphone technology rivalry, to Google and IBM offering some of the very best cloud technology services, it’s very common for certain brands to spring to mind when considering certain aspects of technology.

However, that doesn’t mean that everyone else is out of the game - there are plenty of ways to break into the technology market, with reselling being one of them. Read on to find out more about what exactly technology reselling is and how you could potentially become successful in the technology industry from it.

What is technology reselling?

Resellers are usually required to reach a formal agreement with any manufacturers they choose to work with, before starting the actual reselling process and building relationships with customers.



A technology reseller works with manufacturers of technology products and sometimes services, to help streamline the process of selling said products. When a particular type of technology is in demand, both manufacturers and resellers aim to supply the product to meet that demand. Resellers come in different forms, including retailers, both chains and independents, as well as affiliates, to name a couple.



Of course, there are a wealth of different resellers out there, many of which are not associated with the technology industry whatsoever. If your business is earning revenue from a product or service that you don’t manufacture, you can be considered a reseller.

The reselling process begins with analysing the technology market, discovering the wants and needs from the consumers and comparing the appropriate products, before moving on to decide which products you would like to supply to your future customers based on these findings. As a reseller, you’re recommending specific products within the market based on solid research and what you think will best meet consumers’ wants and needs.

Why is technology reselling worth pursuing?

You might be thinking, why would I bother heading down this route - it’s already saturated with retailers like Currys. What you might not realise, however, is just how successful reselling can be over time, even as an independent retailer or online affiliate.

There are many manufacturers in the technology industry who are so invested in improving their offering further, that they would rather other members of the industry to work towards selling their products or services. That’s where the technology reseller comes in handy. It makes a lot more sense for many manufacturers, to work with expert and knowledgeable resellers to promote and sell their products, than to work on many tasks all at once.

Resellers are also able to provide expert knowledge to customers, concerning products and services from a variety of manufacturers that work well together. Manufacturers wouldn’t want to promote a competitor’s product or service, even if it did pair well with one of their own. As such, the reseller is providing even more detail and value to the products they promote. Both them and the manufacturer can greatly benefit from this, when the consumers becomes a loyal customer from the excellent customer service they received.

Recommendations are key in this day and age

Word of mouth and expert recommendations are one of the biggest converters when it comes to selling a product. These days, it can be anything from a family member or friend recommending a product or service to you, to an influencer online shouting about the latest trend and why you need to get involved with it.

As a technology reseller, offering personal recommendations for what industry products and services to invest in, could end up bringing you a wealth of custom, revenue and profit, particularly at a time when purchases are made based on (or what sometimes seems to be) unbiased recommendations.

What do you need to succeed in technology reselling?

If you’re planning on pursuing a career as a technology reseller, here are a few words of wisdom that could help you along the way.

Think about what type of reselling business is going to be best for you. From retailers to referral partners, affiliates and VARs, there’s a variety of ways in which you could develop as a technology reseller. Much of it will depend on your personal interests as well as how much financial backing you have. The Reseller Network provides details on the different types of resellers.

Once you know how you are going to perform your technology reselling, you can move on to analysing your competitors. If you’ve chosen to go down the affiliate route, for example, take a look at others who are doing the same and how that are going about it. From there, you can choose whether you want to adopt the same approach, or think of ways of bettering them.

You will benefit greatly from speaking and listening to experts in the field, especially at the start of your technology reselling journey. Of course, that’s not to say that you cannot benefit from training as you progress - taking the time to involve yourself in some development every once in awhile will help you to get ahead of others and succeed. Westcon Academy provide training courses with certified experts for technology resellers looking to get ahead.

Having a thorough understanding of the products you are about to sell will dramatically increase your chances of succeeding in technology reselling. From the most simplest of products to more complicated matters, a customer will want to know that they are dealing with an expert in the field and if you can ask them the right questions, you’ll be proving to them that you are exactly that.

The world of technology is an extremely competitive environment and so in order to succeed, you need to be looking at your reselling approach from all aspects and angles, before diving in and moving in to attempt that first sale.

Rachel Campbell, Westcon Academy

Image source: Shutterstock/violetkaipa