What to do when accidents happen

The complexity involved in managing today’s virtual IT environments, combined with the sheer amount of data that streams through corporate networks, requires diligent IT administration. Unfortunately, humans are not infallible. Teams are one accidental deletion or failed backup away from losing access to – or losing entirely – sensitive information. It always seems to happen at the worst time too.

The results of human error striking are wide and varied. It can lead to intellectual property falling into the wrong hands, put the organization at increased security risks or even result in crippling regulatory fines. It is imperative that you don’t gamble with your data; invest instead in robust technology risk management policies.

More prevalent than many think

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has been keen to change perception that a data breach can occur only through the actions of someone outside the organization. Instead, the ICO defines a breach as “any event that results in the accidental or unlawful destruction, loss, alteration, unauthorized disclosure of, or access to, personal data.” The key word here is accidental.

Accidents leading to a data disaster are more prevalent than many organizations think. One survey found that the accidental deletion of information was the leading cause of data loss, driving 41 percent of cases – far above malicious hacking, in fact. Even if there is an attacker from outside the organization behind a breach, human errors that have resulted in failed data backups could mean the company is without vital event log information that would articulate where the attack originated.

Time and time again

So, what are the most common accidents that lead to data loss and security vulnerability? The failure to document and execute established IT, retention and backup procedures is one that we see time and time again. It could be because a test server moves into production, but no one has informed IT that the data is not being backed up. Inaccurate documentation that leads to IT administrators decommissioning a Storage Area Network (SAN) that is still in production is also common cause. The result is the same: data loss and employee embarrassment. The amount of time the delete key is mistakenly pressed is astonishing. It is important that organizations do their due diligence and ensure that the data they delete is truly no longer of value to the business.

Data loss is also often caused by a failure to keep software up-to-date and install patches as and when they become available. Days are busy and resources are stretched. However, failing to update security patches can result in them being left open to evolving security breaches.

Data loss is also often caused by the simple failure to backup effectively. In a survey, we found that whilst three-in-five (60 percent) businesses had a backup in place at the time of loss, it was not working properly as thought. Unfortunately, the failure to establish and follow backup procedures, or test and verify backup integrity is a guaranteed recipe for data loss.

Similarly, the failure to test IT security policies effectively. Even the smallest failure can lead to devastating results, including critical data loss and huge expense. It is important to restrict IT administrator passwords only to required users and change them when an IT administrator leaves the company. Don’t take chances. Some of the worst data loss cases we see are the result of a disgruntled employee with a live password intentionally deleting large amounts of critical company data.

Data loss best practice

What should IT departments do when the unfortunate happens to ensure the best chance of an effective resolution? Firstly, it is important to avoid panicking and rushing into action. It is important if data loss happens that companies don’t restore data to the source volume from backup, because this is where the data loss occurred in the first place. They should also not create new data on the source volume, as it could be corrupted or damaged.

Next, be confident in the skills and knowledge you have on your team. IT staff must educate the C-suite to avoid them making decisions that could do more harm than good. When specifically faced with a possible data loss event, the volume should quickly be taken offline. Data will be overwritten at a rapid pace; the volume should not be formatted to resolve corruption.

Have a plan. Staff should follow established processes and ensure data center documentation is complete and frequently revisited to ensure it is up to date. IT staff should not run volume utilities or update firmware during a data loss event.

Finally, know your environment and the data within it. IT staff must understand what their storage environment can handle and how quickly it can recover. Knowing what data is critical or irreplaceable, whether it can be re-entered or replaced, and the costs for getting that data up and running to a point of satisfaction are important. Staff must weigh up the costs and risks when determining what is most urgent – getting their systems up and running quickly or protecting the data that is there.

What makes us human

Too many organizations do not invest sufficient resources into understanding or developing policies based on threats and risk. Add to the mix common IT oversights and you’ve got a compelling story for the prevalence of data loss today. Prioritizing hardware upgrades, rigorously testing and validating IT network processes, investing in skilled and experienced professionals, and enlisting a data recovery expert are fundamental precautions every business decision maker must consider.

The complexity of managing today’s IT environments that have become even more dispersed due to the pandemic – combined with the growing amount of data that streams through them – requires diligent IT administration and effective data management policies. As humans, we are not infallible. In many ways, it is what makes us human. It is time to acknowledge that an accidental deletion or failed backup can happen at any time. Rather, it is how you deal with it that will separate success from failure this year.

Philip Bridge, President, Ontrack