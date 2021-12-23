What’s next for Industrial IoT and Advanced Analytics

Industry 4.0 is still a continual evolution, with the Internet of things at its core. Digital transformation in industrial settings continues today and has been accelerated by the recent pandemic. What does the future look like for Industrial IoT and Advanced Analytics? What priorities should the C-Suite have as we move into 2022 and beyond?

McKinsey have estimated that by 2020 the total value captured by IoT was $1.6 trillion, with the B2B market likely to grow to between $3.4 and $8.1 trillion by 2030. This assessment shows that there is still significant value opportunity to be realized in coming years.

In order to realize this value, there are some hurdles and opportunities which need to be addressed in company and digital strategies throughout industry. The foundation for growth has been set with the rapid development of IoT hardware, along with the ability to store big data, with costs for both reducing significantly over the years. And the focus now is on how we use this data that is being acquired to generate value.

1. Interoperability of systems to acquire better data

Scaling digital transformation has proven to be one of the most difficult hurdles businesses have had in the IoT space. Many pilot projects have not been able to scale, limiting the adoption rate and value realization. One of the causes of this is a systems barrier which has been created by the use of proprietary closed ecosystems, along with the mix of legacy systems, mixture of different data architectures and bespoke IoT sensor languages. In order to benefit from advanced analytics data needs to be obtained and shared between systems, so that insights can be gathered across the enterprise. For this to be achieved, companies need to demand interoperability from all future procurements, and plan to resolve legacy issues.

2. Planning data storage for future advanced analytics

Advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning use big data, in its raw unstructured format. Businesses need to change the way they approach capturing, storing, and managing this data. For predictive analytics time-series data is critical and so companies should plan to move towards using cloud data warehouses and embrace graph databases so that they can make the most of the new advanced analytics technology available.

3. Advanced analytics an enterprise-wide initiative

Value will be realized when organizations scale and start using advanced analytics such as artificial intelligence and machine learning throughout their operations. Rather than small pilot programs or restricting the use of the solutions to internal data science teams, businesses need to start planning for advanced analytics to be used throughout the organization. Data democratization occurs when individuals throughout the organization start to analyze data to help inform their day-to-day jobs. McKinsey estimates that the ’greatest potential for value creation is in optimizing manufacturing operations – making the day-to-day management of assets and people more efficient.’

4. No-code machine learning and MLOps

Automating Advanced Analytics is the next big opportunity for industrial businesses. Technology has advanced and no-code Machine learning (ML) is now being deployed by organizations around the world. No-code ML enables subject matter experts and operators to rapidly create models of their assets or operations without any coding or programming knowledge. The models are automatically deployed, learning from live and historic data and provide critical insights to help the individual optimize operations. We are seeing this being used for predictive maintenance and real-time condition monitoring. ML Ops is the application of continuous integrated testing and continuous deployment via automation to deliver, scalable and up-to-date data models to industrialize machine learning. It is through the industrialization of machine learning that model automations can be put in place, assisting with the scalability of advanced analytics throughout the enterprise.

5. Enabling remote and automated operations

The move to remote working and centralized operations has driven innovations like remote monitoring and increased automations in many settings. These innovations will help reduce operating costs, safety risks for personnel and help further realize the value that can be generated by IoT. The ability to remotely monitor and receive alerts when productivity, failure or error is predicted improves efficiencies for teams. The advanced analytics provides root cause analysis ensuring that correct personnel and parts are called to site, along with insights that allows operators to make informed decisions, such as adjustments in processes or equipment used to ensure that loss of productivity is not experienced.

6. Emission compliance and reduction

Industry-wide companies are setting emissions targets, the next step is ensuring they are compliant with these targets. IoT and advanced analytics can assist organizations to determine accurate baselines for target setting and can monitor ongoing usage. Areas of significant energy usage can be identified along with opportunities for potential improvement. Auto ML can be used to forecast energy usage spikes to assist with energy storage and waste minimization.

7. Holistic enterprise analysis

Amalgamating data and advanced analytics across the whole enterprise provides an opportunity for improved forecasting, reporting and compliance. Data can be used to drive strategies for growth, optimization, and diversification. Insights can be used to improve processes and may help with knowledge sharing amongst different divisions and business units.

The value possibility from each use case of IoT and advanced analytics can vary greatly. And so the ultimate objective to capture the total value possible, is to embed the innovation within the whole organization from the c-suite down. Digital transformation no longer sits within the IT department or innovation team. For real value to be recognized it needs to be embedded in the life of the organization.

The challenge is to scale, and to do so at a rapid pace so that value can be realized quickly. This will in turn assist with changing internal cultures, procedures, and methodologies. Momentum will increase as pilots turn to roll-outs, and improvements are made that reduce bottlenecks, increase the accuracy of decision making and overall improve the outcomes of the organization.

Trevor Bloch, founder and group CEO, VROC AI