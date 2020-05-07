Whitepaper: Five ways to take your HR processes digital

The Human Resources department (HR) plays a crucial role in recruiting, hiring, training, and retaining the lifeblood of your business: people. However, despite HR’s strategic role, it has traditionally severely lagged behind other departments in terms of adopting user-friendly, employee-focused technology investments.

The combination of outdated processes and use of tons of paper to conduct the majority of their operations has limited HR staff’s ability to perform their most important job - hire and support employees. This fact is supported by the research according to which 41 per cent of HR leaders spend 25 per cent of their time on chasing documents. The majority of them agrees that this contributes to lost productivity and takes away valuable time from strategic tasks.

Read the following guide to discover the five best ways to move your HR department’s processes into the digital sphere and adopt a modern system of agreements, as well as all the advantages of doing so. Implementing these strategies will enable HR staff, candidates, and employees to more easily manage every form, document, and contract.

By informing yourself on these methods, you will be able to follow the example of pioneers in the field and take all your paper-based tasks and documents, including recruitment, onboarding, performance management, benefits, compensation, administration, and off-boarding, and move them into the modern age.

