Whitepaper: Seven digital best practices for legal professionals

Industry experts agree that, before long, all successful businesses will turn 100 per cent to digital technologies to conduct all their transactions. Many of them, however, will face the challenge of incorporating digital technology in the right way. Most of them will have to implement the process incrementally.

According to TodaysGeneralCounsel.com, organisations should focus on an extensive enterprise-wide information governance strategy developed by IT, legal, records, and business stakeholders. This will help improve governance, risk management, and compliance programs.

There are 7 important practices that will make the process of moving everything into the digital sphere easier for legal teams.

They include: removing unnecessary use of paper in core tasks like signing agreements and sharing documents; employing strategies for limiting the security vulnerabilities in the transmissions of confidential information; maintaining the best possible version control (date and time stamps, authentication methods, etc.) and compliance policies; finding ways to align with client expectations, processes, and technologies; embracing mobile technology and workflows to ensure fast reaction times, understanding and implementing international standards and regulations; as well as analysing and applying the best practices in consumer services.

