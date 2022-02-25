Why and how Hyperautomation will deliver digital experience transformation in 2022

Smart organisations now appreciate the importance and value of transforming the digital experiences of their employees and customers – especially post-Covid. This means designing and delivering more fluid real-time digital service interactions for employees and customers.

In practice it means undertaking the hugely challenging task of fully digitising all end-to-end services, from the back to the front-office – across every channel. And organisations may have large numbers of products or services that need to be digitised too.

Most enterprises are therefore missing out as they’re constrained by large legacy environments, their manual, paper-heavy processes and the complexity and cost of mass digitisation and automation. Employees struggle to effectively navigate across multiple systems, leading to high error rates, stress, costly inefficiencies and decreasing levels of productivity. This means customers receive services that are slow, inefficient, low on quality and innovation.

Clearly, current ways of working are simply unable to meet the ever-changing digital demands of employees and customers: generating ever-decreasing satisfaction – which is bad news for everybody.

Over time, innovative technologies including RPA and intelligent automation have been trying to liberate enterprises from the complexity and cost of digitising end-to-end services, across legacy systems. But most organisations are only automating parts of processes and even the best robots can only partly deliver digital services.

They’re certainly not delivering the instant digital interactions required by employees and customers, or better experiences - as easily, effortlessly and cost-effectively as promised.

The digital work transformation catalyst

Enter ‘hyperautomation’ a Gartner-defined capability widely recognised as the evolution of RPA and intelligent automation, but which hasn’t been delivering on its promises. Times are changing and hyperautomation is finally advancing to help employees deliver and customers receive much better, smarter, end-to-end digital services on a massive scale – with everyone benefiting from transformed digital experiences that were previously impossible.

We’re talking about hyperautomation delivered in a cohesive structure, enabling all tasks within any end-to-end work process to be joined up and performed by the most appropriate ‘workers’ and ‘tools’; people, multi-vendor robots, hugely efficient mini bots, AI and digital tech. We’re specifically talking about workers and tools being intelligently orchestrated in real-time, using dynamic digital UI’s to seamlessly work together in real-time as unified “super resources”, precisely choreographed so they hugely simplify and enhance employee and customer interactions. Even multiple vendor robots can be mixed and matched to perform tasks within a process: generating significant cost

Now picture employees and customers using dynamic digital interfaces and channels: seamlessly, securely and precisely coordinating robots to interact with legacy systems and AI, with super-efficient mini bots making vast numbers of API calls – and all tasks being performed at warp-speed.

It's also hyperautomation requiring no coding, major system integration, process change or mass data migration - just seamless operation on top of any legacy IT estate. All multi-robot, multi-AI tool digital interactions can be embedded into existing employee and customer systems to remove the need for retraining – including integrating to CRM, BPM, ERP, intranet sites and more. Ultimately, transformed digital services, that would take IT programs and vast teams’ months to complete, can now be achieved in weeks - irrespective of the complexity of an organisation’s legacy IT estate.

Crucially, it's hyperautomation with the highest levels of enterprise security, scalability and resilience - easily supporting tens of thousands of employees and customers concurrently. Hyper-security and governance are also priorities, so all customer data is triple-protected using public-private key encryption, HTTPS connection, coupled with a tamper-proof blockchain.

Let’s be clear, this isn’t the typical hyped future technology predictions, these capabilities are available now.

Advanced hyperautomation in action

There are key areas that urgently require transformed end-to-end process digitisation; multichannel contact centres, shared services and BPO, and employee self-service and backoffice. Here’s a real-world example of how hyperautomation can transform employee and customer digital experiences across the contact centre.

1. A customer interaction via IVR immediately activates multiple robots to gather information from multiple systems and robots dynamically generate agent-friendly interfaces from this information dynamically adapted for the specific customer’s needs.

2. All of this is instantly performed before the call is transferred to an agent. So instead of the agent spending minutes working across multiple systems, robots immediately provide them with deep “Customer 360” insights.

3. Contextual “Agent Assist” AI also helps agents to swiftly solve any issue, while robots perform further checks in the background – while providing agents with next best interactions and upsell/cross-sell opportunities.

4. Customers can also experience transformed services by self-serving through any digital channel - with simple robot-guided interactions.

These capabilities are immediately available to employees via dynamically generated digital interfaces, with robots helping at all stages of a process - across every channel including IVR, telephony, email, SMS, websites, mobile apps, chatbots.

Transformed end-to-end processes can be delivered to everyone, in any location, using any device: allowing home and mobile working, for any process - regardless of existing constraints. Typically, we see call durations in the hyperautomated contact centre being reduced by 50% - or eliminated entirely by moving to self-service.

Key outcomes

Advanced hyperautomation-enabled transformation means employees can provide highquality services faster using a single, high-productivity digital user interface - requiring minimal training and without stress. Delighted customers are served much faster and receive a more consistent, interactive and accessible, experience.

For example, Telefonica Spain is using hyperautomation to transform ways of working for over 12,000 staff. The company has already achieved 50% faster service completion times and 30% cost reductions – while accelerating even greater work performance, quality, value and +5 Net Promoter scores.

Telefonica is now looking to deliver wider-scale digital experience transformation for customers and employees, even higher productivity and further service innovations. Many more forward-thinking organisations are set to follow.

Final thoughts

Let’s be crystal clear, by advancing hyperautomation we’re talking about augmenting, not replacing human skills and cognition. People will assist when technology reaches its limit, by using those innate skills that tech can’t offer. They’ll be applying insights from data to continually improve work, spending more time with customers, serving them faster, enhancing their experiences, empathizing, problem solving and innovating to drive growth. It’s also about creating new types of work to solve problems previously deemed impossible due to the limitations of time, cost, resources and legacy tech.

Ultimately, hyperautomation’s vast potential will enable employees to start delivering and customers receiving transformed digital experiences. It’s a new era where enterprises can simply leapfrog from present constraints to secure a much brighter future: fast. It’s great news for the digitally savvy ‘haves’ and even better for the traditional ‘have-nots’.

Chris Lamberton is CEO at TrustPortal.