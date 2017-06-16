Why the world’s security firms need to work together

Two of the world’s largest cyber-security firms have called for greater co-operation across the cybersecurity industry as the world faces a wider number of online threats than ever before.

Trend Micro and Gigamon explained how they are working together to share intelligence on combating the latest cyber threats.

"Any company that believes it has a perfect solution for security is delusional,” Ian Farquhar, cybersecurity strategist at Gigamon, told ITProPortal at the recent Infosecurity Europe 2017 event in London, “there will never be a perfect solution.”

"There's no such thing as a silver bullet in security," added Rik Ferguson, VP of global research at TrendMicro.

"Look at the last couple of years...there are companies out there that have tried over the past 5-10 years to expand and encompass every eventuality - and we're seeing them over the past two years or so beginning to fragment and divest and refocus.”

“Neither Trend Micro nor Gigamon have lost our focus on what we do, but we've concentrated equally on partnering with people who bring specific skill sets to the table where we can together be more than the sum of their parts."

"One of crucial things I perceive is the need to constantly innovate,” Farquhar noted, “our attackers is that they are incredibly innovative...so if we sit still and we don't innovate...we are going to fall into these attacks."

The recent WannaCry attacks have helped raise awareness of the need for improved cyber-security protection across the world, with companies now hopefully taking more care over their online defences.

As Ferguson notes, WannaCry may eventually have some silver linings, thanks to the increased awareness to cybersecurity it has brought to many businesses.

“Businesses (now) realise they can fall victim to these threats,” he notes, “but if they have decent backups, even if they do fall victim to it, they're still good, that's all going to improve the posture of businesses in general to respond to those attacks."

“Large enterprises still being hit by attacks,” Farquhar adds, “to me, that’s a real surprising thing - as if these businesses really had visibility into their office networks, the fact that a WannaCry-infected PC was there...would have set off alarms straight away.”

“The value of pervasive visibility - to just put it at the edge, means you can deal with the threat quickly.”

With more and more devices set to be connected to the Internet of Things over the next few years, the need for closer collaboration on security threats is greater than ever.

“It’s not necessarily bleak - it is addressable,” Ferguson says, “it’s not that it can’t be done, we’re not saying this is an insoluble problem, we’re going to have real trouble building a secure IoT...we can do it, but it needs dialogue, and we need to make sure that dialogue is open, and needs to include the security industry, manufacturers, and it needs to include government and regulatory bodies.”

"We're in a more educated place,” he concludes, “but what we do have to remember is that everyday is someone's first day online!"