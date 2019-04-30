Windows 10 instant recovery with rollback PC software and inbuilt option: How they work

If you are experiencing frequent issues or technical glitches on your Windows 10 PC, there are a slew of recovery tools that you can try to get it up and running properly again. While Microsoft's latest Operating System (OS) comes with inbuilt System Restore and Reset programs for troubleshooting and recovery, there are robust system rollback software available from third-party vendors that are rapidly gaining popularity among Windows PC users for their ease of use and instant system restoration abilities.

Here is a low-down on the functional capabilities of Windows 10 recovery programs as well as third-party PC restore software solutions to help you choose the right one:

Inbuilt recovery options in Windows 10: How they work

System Restore

System Restore program in Windows can be used to rollback malfunctioning PCs to a previous configuration state via a restore point. These restore points, which are basically snapshots of Window system files, settings, driver configuration and registry keys, are automatically created once a week and whenever there is a major change in system configuration, such as the installation of any new driver, software applications or Windows updates. You can also create these restore points manually at any time.

If you find that your PC has become sluggish after any recent update/installation, you can run System Restore and follow a step-by-step wizard to select a restore point of your choice. In this process which takes about 30 minutes to complete, System Restore would help you undo the changes/installation that might have made your PC unstable. This Windows utility tool is concerned with only system files and settings. Hence, its functionality does not affect your personal files, documents, emails or photos. However, System Restore will delete applications that were installed after the chosen point was created and reinstall those that were a part of it.

Due to its ability to rollback Windows 10 PCs to an earlier functional state, System Restore acts as a great troubleshooting step, to begin with. However, if running System Restore does not fix the problem, you might need to take more drastic measure to resolve the problem you are facing through a full OS reset.

System Reset

Opting for the Reset functionality would rollback your Windows 10 PC to its default configuration. Although performing OS reset is quite a time-consuming process, it offers an effective way of resolving almost all kinds of system problems except those which have generated from any hardware glitch or failure. Windows 10 offers two convenient variations of the Reset functionality:

'Keep my files': Selecting this option would reinstall Windows 10 without affecting your personal documents. In the process, however, it would erase all installed applications and drivers and undo any customisations you performed on the system settings. It would only reinstall applications that were included in the PC when you bought it, thus providing you a freshly configured system without the hassle of backing up and restoring important personal documents.



'Remove everything': Going for this option would erase and format the hard drive partitions in addition to installing a fresh copy of the Windows 10. It would thus wipe out everything, such as your personal documents, any saved settings, installed applications, and drivers that were not part of the original configuration. If you suspect any malware/virus intrusion on your PC, opting for this reset option can help you ensure that all traces of the virus/malware have been removed. However, as it completely erases all your personal documents, it is recommended that you create a backup of your important files before executing it on the PC.

Third-party rollback software solutions for Windows 10 PCs

A PC restore software leveraging the power of reboot to restore technology reverts systems to a pristine state upon reboot while preventing any user-made changes to have a damaging impact on the PC configuration. It thus provides complete PC recovery in the face of any major outage, thus enabling you to resume your work faster.

How it functions

Any rollback software solution built on reboot to restore technology works by preserving the desired PC configuration and keeping it immune to all harmful and malicious changes. After deploying the software on your PC, you need to set up a preferred configuration which the solution immediately locks in as the baseline and stores it for future reference. Once the baseline is secured, you can work on your PC without any obstructions and make any changes you want. These changes, harmful or not, are redirected to a temporary storage by the software solution which helps it keep the baseline state safe and intact. When a system reboot is initiated, such PC rollback software wipes out the data stored on the temporary location and reloads the pre-defined baseline settings, thus effectively reverting accidental configuration changes, and deleting corrupt or unauthorised software solutions, add-ons, and cookies.

With these rollback software solutions in place, you can easily do away with unnecessary file clutter and unauthorised changes to the system which greatly enhances your PC performance and availability. Also, these rollback software solutions use very minimal space on the hard drive by saving save only one snapshot of the preferred configuration which you can update at any time as per your computing requirements. These solutions would revert your Windows 10 PC to its optimal state within the time it takes to restart, thus providing you with a clean and fully functional system to carry on your work.

The embedded recovery tools in Windows 10 is quite case-specific and can help you resolve multiple PC issues when executed properly. However, if you want guaranteed system recovery within the shortest time-frame possible, A PC rollback software is the apt solution for your Windows 10 PC.

Jose Richardson, Marketing, Reboot to Restore Software

Image Credit: Shutterstock