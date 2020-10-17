Choosing the best website builder for your needs can be a long and time-consuming process, largely due to the sheer number of options available. However, it should be quite easy to narrow your choice down to a few specific builders, as there are some that clearly stand out above the competition.

For example, Wix offers some of the best design flexibility available, Squarespace has extremely attractive website templates, and Weebly comes with a range of powerful eCommerce tools. In the rest of this guide, we compare Wix vs Squarespace vs Weebly to help you determine which of these leading providers is best suited to your needs.

Wix, Weebly, and Squarespace are three of the most popular website builders in the world (Image credit: Wix, Weebly, Squarespace)

Features

Each builder specializes somewhat in terms of the main features it offers.

For its part, Wix comes with an impressive selection of editing features, including a drag-and-drop builder that lets you place individual design elements exactly where you want them. It also has a large template library, with over 500 fully customizable, mobile-optimized templates.

Those who wish to add extra features to their website will love the Wix App Market, which includes a selection of add-ons that you can use to improve your site’s performance and functionality. With Wix, you will also have access to a powerful analytics portal and a range of social sharing tools, among other things.

Meanwhile, Weebly’s focus on eCommerce means that most of its main features are related to online store building. Unless you’re planning to create a huge store, you will find everything you need here.

Additionally, Weebly comes with a native mobile app that lets you edit and manage your site directly from your mobile device. Its attractive, professionally-designed templates are among the best in the industry, and all users will have access to the comprehensive App Center. Like Wix, it also comes complete with a range of statistics, as well as powerful SEO tools to help you build an audience.

And finally, Squarespace has two very noteworthy features. The first is that its templates exceed even Weebly’s. They are extremely attractive and regularly updated, and there’s something for every use case.

Squarespace’s other standout feature is its huge range of native integrations. While Wix and Weebly use an App Market of some sort to provide extra functionality, Squarespace has focused on adding almost everything you could ever need as a native feature. In saying that, you can still link to a range of third-party platforms, including social media sites and payment gateways.

All things considered, Wix just takes the points here. All three platforms are backed by exceptional features, but Wix’s flexible editor and powerful analytics just give it an edge.

Wix comes with some of the best website builder features we’ve seen (Image credit: Wix)

Performance

In order to compare the performance of Wix vs Weebly vs Squarespace, we decided to look closely at both the editing interfaces and the overall performance of sites built with each platform.

As we’ve already noted, Wix has arguably the most powerful editor in the business. There are actually two different versions available: the Wix ADI, or artificial design intelligence, and the Wix Editor. Wix ADI is better suited to those with less experience, as it does a lot of the hard work for you. Simply answer a few questions, and you will be provided with a personalized template that’s tailored to your needs. With the Wix Editor, you can select a template and start customizing instantly.

And the range of editing tools on offer here is truly amazing. You can personalize just about everything you can think of, from your global color scheme to main fonts, and everything in between. Wix’s editor is a little confusing to start with, but you should get the hang of it quite quickly.

Meanwhile, Weebly’s editor is much less powerful, but it’s also “idiot-proof” in a sense. It uses a drag-and-drop customization method, but you can only move different website elements into pre-defined positions. Weebly comes with fewer design features than Wix, but it is quite easy to get used to.

Squarespace’s editor, though, just doesn’t compare. While you will have access to a great selection of editing tools, the interface is confusing, and you will have to spend a significant amount of time getting used to it.

When it comes to the performance of websites built with these three platforms, Squarespace actually excels. Wix sites tend to be quite large and cluttered, which means they load very slowly. And Weebly isn’t a whole lot better.

In the end, Wix and Squarespace split the points here. The performance of Wix’s editor excels, but Squarespace websites definitely load faster after you send them live.

The Wix Editor is extremely powerful (Image credit: Wix)

Support

Wix offers a range of support services, including live phone and email support, along with an active social media presence and a detailed knowledge base. Weebly is very similar, with phone, email, and live chat support options. Its team is also active on social media, and its Help Center comes with a selection of great self-help resources. And finally, Squarespace has 24/7 email and live chat support, along with an extensive Help Center and an active community forum.

Although it’s hard to separate the three providers here, Weebly just comes out ahead because of the range of support options if offers.

Weebly has an excellent range of support services (Image credit: Weebly)

Pricing and plans

Wix, Weebly, and Squarespace actually have quite similar pricing structures. Both Wix and Weebly offer a limited free forever plan, while Squarespace has a 14-day free trial available with all of its paid plans.

Wix has seven paid plans. Four of these are targeted at standard websites, with prices ranging from $10 to $27 per month. The other three are designed for business owners and eCommerce, and they cost between $18 and $38 per month.

Weebly is slightly cheaper, with three paid plans ranging from $6 to $26 per month. And finally, Squarespace has four plans costing between $12 and $40 per month.

Ultimately, Weebly just comes out ahead here due to its limited but functional free plan and slightly lower-priced paid plans.

Weebly has one free forever and three paid plans (Image credit: Weebly)

Verdict

At the end of the day, it’s very hard to recommend a winner out of our Wix vs Squarespace vs Weebly comparison. Each of these builders is suited to different uses, making it hard to say that one of them is the best overall option.

Ultimately, Wix is the best choice for those looking for a flexible website builder that allows full customization. Weebly is a great option for eCommerce and highly attractive designs, while Squarespace stands out due to its long-term performance and impressive range of built-in features.

The bottom line: Make sure you identify your long-term needs and do an adequate amount of research before you commit to any of these website builders, or else you might find yourself stuck with an option that isn’t quite right.