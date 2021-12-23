Working smarter, not harder: the post-pandemic business model for products and platforms

Across industries like transportation, aerospace, energy, life sciences, and manufacturing—changes are happening in the moment and in ways that will unfold over the coming years. During the pandemic, it was evident that companies manufacturing physical products were at a severe business growth disadvantage because they lacked the revenue support from software and the ability to operate in an altered landscape. Being too dependent on physical spaces, products and infrastructure meant being unable to pivot into more software-defined opportunities that were profit pools during the pandemic.

The new economics are mostly here to stay, with greater efficiencies dominated by remote work, virtual interactions and connected services. It is also about product & platform-led growth where vertical offers reinforce the “new digital reality” and align the whole organization from engineering, product development, and business units.

For each industry and the companies within them, the refrain was to find smarter ways to compete and meet customer expectations.

Here are the three ways organizations are defending growth in the aftermath of the pandemic:

Eclipse the physical with software by designing for the next generation

Companies seek to control more of their destiny – and digital allows for that– paving the way for direct relationships with customers. That’s not new. What is new is the full appreciation that companies with physical products and field operations must quickly scale digital technology for broader adoption.

Consider buying a car. It’s no longer just about metal and horsepower. It is about the software that defines the driving experience, especially in a marketplace of electric vehicles. The car’s operating system reigns supreme, decoupled from the physical structure, and where capability is frequently refreshed with over-the-air updates. While incumbent carmakers and Tier 1 suppliers grapple with an evolving ecosystem and supply chain uncertainties, the winners will be those that effectively manage a vehicle’s software complexity.

Now, long, drawn-out transformations are more about a transition from a portfolio of “demonstrators” to “manufacturing/production ramp-up” internally and within the extended supply chain

To “get on with it” companies need to develop in-house software capabilities as an ever greater strategic priority in a bid to generate cash flow from connected products and services. Heavy industries also must still grapple with building software-defined products that must be compatible with industry regulations and safety-critical standards.

Gain the cumulative efficiency benefits of digital engineering

Most companies that design or manufacture physical products do not fail because of a poor concept or market opportunity. They fail because they don’t have enough runway to scale operations to meet demanding customer expectations. They face heavy investments in manufacturing, onerous safety certification approvals, and complex production, supply chain and production activities.

Consider that more than 80 percent of companies in late 2020 reported that their supply chains were negatively impacted during the pandemic, and 66 percent said their supply chains needed to change significantly after the pandemic, according to a report from The Capgemini Research Institute. One consequence has been the semiconductor shortages in 2021 that touch just about everything we use daily. Covid-19 has given us a painful lesson in supply chain resilience.

It is a reminder that companies need to fully capitalize on the cumulative benefits of modeling the impacts of ever more complex and interdependent systems. By simulating different scenarios before and after the fact with product design teams, it is possible to answer questions such as: What’s best? What if?, and What’s next?

At any phase of the product life cycle, there will be benefits of a digital thread from the beginning of the product concept all the way to generating revenue. Digital twins of systems and components underpin long-term services as support with future operators. And when there is only the design of a product, it’s key to stress “design for” techniques that meet specific targets such as keeping the number of parts as simple and few as possible so it will be easier to assemble at high volume.

Break through in environmental sustainability by finding small wins

Sustainability and climate change conversations are taking center stage at global conferences, and are a high priority for many governments. Corporate sustainability initiatives are active at the board level and impact all aspects of the business.

Successful manufacturers are ambidextrous—pursuing bold ambitions and short-term wins. They are reducing their carbon footprints through environmentally responsible inventory management, recyclable packaging materials, sustainable materials selection and sourcing, and taking back end-of-life products from customers to repurpose or reuse in the remanufacturing process. They make go-to-market decisions based on engineering costs and customer features as well as energy, waste, and reuse. Finally they are using a comprehensive six “R” approach – reduce, recycle, reuse, recover, redesign, and remanufacture – to expand the meaning of a product life cycle beyond design, build, operate, dispose to beyond end-of-life.

There is also no shortage of bold pursuits. For example, hydrogen is no longer perceived only as an energy carrier but as a solution to accompany the energy transition. Or the move to electric vehicles that are driven by CO2 regulations, technology development, and stronger government incentives.

Innovating takes stamina. It’s not a sprint. Today, more than ever, organizations need the grit, guts and perseverance to stick with their goals. The companies who design on day zero with digital in mind are able to work smarter, not just harder —and position themselves better for any unforeseen economic shocks down the road.

Walid Negm, EVP & Chief Research & Innovation Officer, Capgemini Engineering