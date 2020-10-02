5 Best Anonymous Hosting Solutions To Protect Privacy

This is easily achieved with anonymous hosting, as it does not require personal data upon signing up. For instance, anonymous hosting platforms typically use cryptocurrency payment gateways like Bitcoin to make sure no personal information is revealed.

Are you looking for the best anonymous hosting provider? If so, you’ve come to the right place.

Anonymous web hosting lets you have an untraceable website. It is particularly useful for those who want to maintain privacy and protect their identity online.

However, it can be hard to find the right service provider for creating a completely anonymous website.

For example, a provider might not come with domain name protection. Thus, you risk people tracking you via information registered on a DNS server on websites such as WHOIS.

Want to know more? Read on to find the best anonymous hosting provider for you and the factors to consider before choosing one.

Choosing an anonymous hosting provider: factors to consider

Good anonymous hosting does not disclose any personal information.

With that in mind, finding the best anonymous hosting provider depends on a few important criteria:

Simple registration process . Since you’re paying for data privacy, the registration process shouldn’t ask for such personal information as your name, billing account, and other sensitive information.

. Since you’re paying for data privacy, the registration process shouldn’t ask for such personal information as your name, billing account, and other sensitive information. Cryptocurrency payment . Unlike bank accounts, this payment method lets you stay anonymous when making transactions online.

. Unlike bank accounts, this payment method lets you stay anonymous when making transactions online. Domain privacy protection. This feature conceals your information upon domain registration on the DNS.

Additionally, the web hosting provider must deliver the necessary features for great hosting. This includes generous storage space and bandwidth, robust customer support, and excellent site performance – among many other qualities.

5 best anonymous hosting providers

1. Hostinger - One of the better web hosting providers in general, Hostinger also offers good anonymity, and apart from Bitcoin, they also take various other cryptos, like Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin, and several others.

2. Namecheap - True to its name, Namecheap is a very affordable option and it’s a good choice for those who don’t want to spend too much. As for the cryptocurrencies, they only accept Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.

3. Hostwinds - A powerful provider with lots of choices, Hostwinds has a wide range of managed and unmanaged hosting options. Like Hostinger, apart from Bitcoin, they accept numerous cryptocurrencies.

4. Shinjiru - Shinjiru is a Malaysian offshore web hosting provider with data centers in Asia and Europe. The provider puts identity and privacy protection first, making them a great pick for anonymity purposes. They accept Bitcoin and Ethereum.

5. OrangeWebsite - This Icelandic company strongly supports privacy and freedom of speech, and what’s more they have good hosting capabilities. They are also eco-friendly with their 100% green web hosting plans. For cryptocurrency payment, the provider accepts Bitcoins only.

Which one is the best anonymous hosting provider?

Aside from successfully protecting the user’s identity and privacy, a great hosting provider should also deliver site performance and reliability.

Based on that, the overall best anonymous hosting provider is Hostinger and Hostwinds. With these hosting providers, you can maximize your online presence anonymously.

But if you’re looking for the most affordable option, Namecheap is the best choice. However, Shinjiru and OrangeWebsite are the top alternatives for reliability.

So which one suits your needs best? Choose your pick and get ready to make an anonymous website!