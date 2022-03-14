A guide to partitioning your hard drive on Windows

These days, most PCs come with at least two partitions: the main one, the C: drive, and a second hidden one to help you recover your system in case of emergency. What isn't always apparent is that you can create many more by partitioning your hard drive, and you can do so for a number of reasons.

Maybe you want to store files in a separate virtual drive. Maybe you want to encrypt a portion of your drive to keep sensitive records private. You may also want to create a recovery partition without all the bloatware that came on your store-bought system.

In these sort of situations, creating a partition is easier than you think. Here is our step-by-step guide to partitioning your hard drive.

Partitioning your hard drive: Preparation

You'll first want to check your drive for free space. If you just bought your system, there's a good chance that there's a lot of free space left on your C: drive. If you've been using the drive for a while, there may be a lot less than you think.

In any case, check to make sure there is enough space to create the partition (over 120GB for a 100GB partition, etc).

Step 1: Run a quick disk check

After you've done that, run a quick disk check of the drive, using the disk tools in Windows 7. This will prevent you from inadvertently losing data due to the inevitable disk errors that crop up from time to time.

Windows 8, Windows 10, and Windows 11 are built to be self-correcting, but it's still a good idea to check if you have a lot of important data on your drive.

In the Start screen (Windows 8) or Start menu (Windows 7), start typing the command “Disk Management.” In Windows 8, the program will appear and you can start it from there. In Windows 7, it will start up after you hit enter.

On Windows 10, right click or long-press the Start button, and select "Disk Management" from the list of options. You can access the menu in the same way on Windows 11, but can also find it via the Quick Access menu by pressing Win + X.

Step 3: Find the C: drive

Find the C: drive on the graphic display (usually on the line marked Disk 0) and right click on it.

Step 4: Shrink the volume

Choose "Shrink Volume", which will bring up a dialog box. Enter the amount of space to shrink the C: drive (102,400MB for a 100GB partition, etc).

Click on the "Shrink" button. A new unallocated block should appear next to the C: drive, which will match the amount of space you entered above.

Step 5: Create a new partition

Right-click on the box, and create a "New Simple Volume". Follow the prompts, which will ask you how large to make the partition. It will use all the free space by default, but you can create smaller, multiple partitions.

Step 6: Choose a disk letter

The system will prompt you for a drive letter, a choice of exFAT or NTFS format, and for a volume name. If you're just going to add another partition to Windows, choose NTFS.

However, if you're considering something as radical as a dual-boot Hackintosh setup, where you run Mac OS X on a Windows PC, then consider using exFAT. The exFAT format is compatible with Windows, Mac OS, and some distributions of Linux. You can just click through the defaults if you wish, or customise to your heart's content.

Step 7: Click finish

When you click finish, you'll have a new partition to do with as you will. You can save files and install programs to this new partition by saving to that drive. Just point your installers or save dialog boxes to the E: drive in this case.

Also, you can set up a dual-boot of another operating system by installing the alternate OS on the new drive. You can set up Linux, Windows, or even Mac OS on the new drive.

Further reading

When it comes to Windows, we have a wide range of content exploring how to undertake different processes across Office apps and beyond. Learn how to insert a checkbox in Microsoft Word, Excel, and Google Docs; how to insert a tick or a cross symbol in Microsoft Word and Excel; and how to start page numbering from a specific page in Microsoft Word.

We've also outlined the best Microsoft Office alternatives, the best Windows 10 antivirus, and the best email client on Windows. Finally on Windows, discover 11 tips and tricks to give Windows 7 a speed boost, and nine top Windows hacks and tricks to make life easier.

Want to restore a previously-backed up Google Drive? Find out how to restore a backup from Google Drive, one of the best cloud storage services available. We've also outlined 10 things to consider when buying an external hard disk-based storage device.