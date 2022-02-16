Best anonymous hosting solutions in 2022

When it comes to having an online presence in the modern world, anonymous hosting can provide you with an untraceable website. Offered by some of the best web hosting services, anonymous hosting is particularly ideal for users wanting to both maintain privacy online, and protect their identity.

With anonymous hosting, this is easily achieved, because signing up does not require personal data to be shared with a provider. As an example, many anonymous hosting platforms utilize cryptocurrency payment gateways, such as Bitcoin, to ensure that no personal or identifying information about the customer is revealed.

However, it's worth noting that it can be difficult to find the ideal anonymous hosting provider when it comes to building and publishing a completely anonymous website. In this scenario, it may be that a given provider doesn't offer domain name privacy protection. Such a situation would in turn risk you, as the user, having people track you via information registered via a DNS server, on sites such as WHOIS.

We're here to help though: below, we've run through our top five best anonymous hosting providers, and explored the key factors you should take under consideration before you choose a service.

The best anonymous hosting providers right now

Hostinger: the best anonymous web hosting

Recommended for its excellent performance, large support knowledgebase, and easy-to-use auto-installer for one-click installation of web apps, Hostinger accepts Bitcoin, and various other cryptos, like Ripple, Ethereum, and Litecoin. If you opt for a business hosting plan, you get a lot for your money.



Hostwinds: great selection and crypto accepted

Hostwinds offers a great selection of hosting plans across shared, VPS, dedicated, and cloud hosting. With responsive and helpful customer service, you also benefit from top performance, and can use various cryptocurrencies to pay anonymously.



Namecheap: top cheap anonymous hosting

Namecheap competes with Hostinger on cost, with some of the cheapest anonymous hosting available. Its shared hosting plans include free domain names, an integrated CDN, a website builder, and much more, while Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash are accepted.



The 5 best anonymous hosting providers available

(Image credit: Hostinger)

Hostinger clearly offers some of the best web hosting services on the market, and its anonymous hosting solutions are excellent as well. It enables you to create an account without providing a large amount of personal information, and you can pay using anonymous methods, including with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

In addition, Hostinger offers some of the most affordable hosting we’ve seen. Its shared plans are extremely competitively priced, and they are all backed by excellent security, friendly customer support, and a suite of advanced management tools.

Read our full Hostinger review.

(Image credit: Hostwinds)

Hostwinds is known for its excellent selection of web hosting options, which include shared, VPS, dedicated server, and advanced cloud solutions. The customer service team is friendly and responsive, and you will benefit from leading performance and a highly redundant server network.

Bitcoin and various other cryptocurrencies are accepted, enabling you to make an anonymous payment.

Read our full Hostwinds review.

(Image credit: Namecheap)

Like Hostinger, Namecheap offers some of the most competitively priced anonymous hosting solutions on the market. All shared hosting plans come with a free domain name and an integrated CDN, as well as access to a built-in website builder, free site migrations, and more.

Both Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash are accepted payment methods, enabling you to create an account without providing personally identifiable information.

Read our comprehensive Namecheap review.

(Image credit: Shinjiru)

Shinjiru Leading on privacy options

Unlike the first three options on this list, which are mainstream hosting providers that offer some form of anonymity, Shinjiru focuses on privacy.

It offers 100% anonymous offshore hosting solutions, and even goes as far as to offer anonymous domain registrations. Various privacy-centric payment options are accepted, and the company uses various methods to ensure the identity of its customers is protected at all times.

(Image credit: OrangeWebsite)

OrangeWebsite Competitive performance and top options

OrangeWebsite also focuses on anonymous hosting, with a focus on freedom of speech and privacy. The Icelandic company is known for its excellent hosting solutions, which use 100% green energy and offer very competitive performance.

There’s a 30-day money-back guarantee, and anonymous payment methods include Bitcoin and cash by mail. Various options are on offer, including shared, VPS, and dedicated servers.

Good anonymous hosting does not disclose any personal information. With that in mind, finding the best anonymous hosting provider depends on a few important criteria. Simple registration process: since you're paying for data privacy, the registration process shouldn't ask for personal information such as your name, billing account, and other sensitive information. Cryptocurrency payment: good anonymous hosting does not disclose any personal information. With that in mind, finding the best anonymous hosting provider depends on a few important criteria: Domain privacy protection: this feature conceals your personal information upon domain registration of the DNS. Basically, if you don't have this, then anyone can view your contact details on the WHOIS public database, assuming you're the domain registrant. Additionally, the web hosting provider must deliver the necessary features for great hosting. This includes generous storage space and bandwidth, robust customer support, and excellent site performance – among many other qualities.

Watch our video to discover what web hosting is, and how you can find the right provider for your website.

