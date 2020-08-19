Best apps to share files securely: for safe file-sharing

Sharing files has become significantly easier over the past decade with cloud storage services, but these platforms aren’t always secure enough to use for private documents. It’s important to find a cloud storage app that matches your needs (or those of your business).

Along with file sharing, cloud storage platforms often provide additional security features and tools such as document password protection. On the other hand, end-to-end encryption is currently the most effective way to keep your files private in both transit and storage.

Basic security measures are common among cloud services, but more advanced features have generally targeted businesses rather than individuals. Unfortunately, online hacks are becoming more and more sophisticated, and ordinary users have a pressing need to protect their data online.

While you could always implement your own security standards, this isn’t a practical solution for most individuals. PGP, GPG, SSH, and SFTP, for example, involve technical approaches that the average user simply won’t be able to implement on their own.

In this article, we’ll go over a few of the most effective apps for securely sharing files in 2020. These provide immediate security without requiring any technical knowledge or expertise. While each option has unique features, they can all offer an immediate improvement to your file-sharing security.

Best secure file-sharing apps — at a glance 1. pCloud

2. Enigmail

3. Signal

4. LastPass

5. Resilio

(Image credit: pCloud)

While pCloud is a conventional cloud storage platform in many ways, it goes beyond most other services by offering encryption on all backed-up files. Furthermore, there’s no limit on file upload size, so it’s an excellent option if you need to store or share files that are too large for other providers.

pCloud is available as an ongoing annual subscription, which comes out to slightly under $5 per month. That said, you can also get lifetime access for a one-time fee. This could be the more affordable option if you expect to use the service for more than three or four years.

That said, encryption is not included in the base storage subscription, but you can add it to your account. pCloud is available online, as well as on Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android devices, making it extremely accessible to all users, regardless of hardware.

(Image credit: Enigmail)

2. Enigmail Perfect for sending emails through Mozilla Thunderbird Integrates seamlessly with Thunderbird Automatically encrypts all emails

Only works with Thunderbird

Mozilla is better known for Firefox than Thunderbird, but Thunderbird is still an excellent email client and a great free alternative to Microsoft Outlook. It’s an open-source application currently compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, and FreeBSD devices.

While Thunderbird is a perfectly functional client on its own, a variety of additional tools and features are available through optional plugins. The Enigmail plugin in particular leverages OpenPGP to automatically encrypt and sign all emails sent and received through Mozilla Thunderbird.

One key benefit of Thunderbird with Enigmail is that it integrates secure file sharing directly into your email client. You don’t need any technical knowledge to encrypt emails, and your messages will automatically be secured without any additional input.

On the other hand, you’ll need to switch to Thunderbird (or at least use it for certain sensitive emails) in order to take advantage of Enigmail’s security. This could be inconvenient for people who already use another email client.

(Image credit: Signal)

Signal is one of the most popular apps for encrypted messaging and has several advantages compared to other messaging platforms. First, Signal’s encryption is open source, enabling all users to inspect the engine and offer suggestions.

Basically, Signal is one of the safest options if you’re looking for a way to send and receive secure messages. That said, it uses a relatively simple design that isn’t quite as sleek as other messaging apps.

Signal is currently available as a mobile app for both iOS and Android devices, as well as a desktop app for Mac, Windows, and Linux. You need to install Signal on your phone before using the desktop app.

The Signal app provides basic features, including group messages, file and photo sharing, and SMS. Do be aware that SMS messages sent through Signal aren’t encrypted—encryption is only applied to messages sent from one Signal user to another.

Along with these options, Signal also comes with support for messages that automatically disappear after a set interval. Of course, the recipient could still copy and paste the message or just take a screenshot, so they aren’t intended to be completely private.

(Image credit: LastPass)

LastPass is one of the top password managers in 2020, giving users access to all usernames and passwords in a single app. Rather than supporting file sharing directly, it provides the option to share login credentials through email. This makes it simple to share files without actually sending them over the internet.

Furthermore, LastPass users aren’t limited to simply sharing a username and password in plain text. Recipients can log in from their own devices without ever gaining access to the password itself. Since the connection is encrypted with SSL, LastPass is a highly secure way to share files online.

Even though LastPass focuses on passwords rather than file sharing, it’s still a great option for either one or both. Aside from the MFA subscription, business premium plans start at $4 per month and come with multi-device sharing.

(Image credit: Resilio)

5. Resilio Direct file syncing between devices P2P syncing rather than cloud storage Strong performance Not an open-source application

Formerly known as BitTorrent Sync, Resilio is a unique service that syncs files via BitTorrent. In contrast to conventional platforms like Dropbox, which place documents in the cloud, Resilio enables users to send and receive files between devices directly.

Resilio works in real time if both parties are online, and it secures files with 128-bit AES encryption. The BitTorrent protocol was originally created to facilitate file sharing for large folders and documents, so Resilio is perfect for that application.

Resilio currently offers three plans. Sync Home is designed for individuals, while Sync Business targets small- to medium-sized businesses. Resilio Connect is built for large-scale enterprises.

The Sync Home plan is available as a free download for Mac, Windows, and Linux devices, and you don’t need to pay to access basic file-sharing features. Premium upgrades cost $59.90 for individuals or $99.90 for families. These are one-time payments rather than ongoing subscriptions, so you’ll have lifetime access to premium Sync Home tools. You can always start with the free version before deciding to upgrade.

Sync Business, on the other hand, is a monthly subscription that costs between $7 and $13, depending on the size of your team. It doesn’t impose any limits on bandwidth and has a deep set of features, including file-level duplication, standard end-to-end encryption, and data reduction.

Resilio Connect is designed for enterprises and larger businesses.