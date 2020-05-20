Keeping your business operations safe and malware-free in the modern era isn’t easy. There are security risks left and right, as hackers are constantly devising new and more ingenious ways to carry out sinister agendas like stealing your sensitive data or simply hampering the functionality of your devices, consequently damaging your company’s efficiency.

The logical method to deal with these risks is to get an antivirus for your business endpoints. But how do you find the right one? What to look for? There are several things you need to pay attention to when choosing your security platform - its essential and additional features, performance, compatibility with your business’ operating systems, functional management tools, ease of use, and pricing.

To help you find the ideal antivirus platform for your company, we analysed some of the best business antivirus platforms of today, devoting special attention to the characteristics listed above. Here are the platforms that made it to our top list:

(Image credit: Future)

1. Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security

Top performance and usability combined with machine learning

Operating systems: Windows, Mac, Ubuntu, Windows Server, Windows Embedded | Stand-out features: Process inspector, full disk encryption, advanced anti-exploit, patch management | Trial: 30 days

Efficient ML technology

Practical management features

Proprietary Process Inspector tool

May be slightly overwhelming for new users

With the highest focus on reliable protection, Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security provides exceptional malware detection and removal, as well as high usability, blending machine learning and heuristics with signatures and other techniques to offer comprehensive protection against all types of malware.

While many of its features, including firewall, URL filtering, web advisor, and anti-malware, are automatic, you can customise it to control user actions. Managing the product and all of its activities is done entirely via a single console and agent.

Businesses opting for this vendor will get a wide range of features. These include the risk analytics and hardening features like the firewall, patch management (keeping OS’s and apps up to date across the entire Windows install base), full-disk encryption, protection against web threats, app and device control, and endpoint risk analytics.

Prevention, detection, and response features cover signature and cloud lookup, process monitoring and terminating, access blocking, rollback, and more. If you don’t feel like its services are up to your standard, Bitdefender offers a 30-day refund policy that also counts as a free trial.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Avast Business Antivirus Pro

Most comprehensive desktop and server antivirus

Operating systems: Windows, Mac, Windows Server | Stand-out features: Sandbox, data shredder, rescue disk, exchange and sharepoint server protection, automatic third-party updates | Trial: 30 days

Advanced server protection features

Superior web filtering capacities

Highly customisable

Spam filter sometimes misses the target

Avast Business Antivirus Pro is an outstanding business antivirus suite that provides its users with tools including superior virus protection, network firewall, web shield, and email protection (including spam and phishing filtering). For even more security, it enables sandboxing, letting you run apps, download files, and visit websites in a secure virtual environment isolated from the rest of your device.

This security suite also includes a long list of professional tools for your servers, such as SharePoint and Exchange protection. The former provides a secure digital space to store and share corporate documents, while the later scans email attachments and protects your business communications from spam.

Data shredder permanently deletes files you don’t want recovered, while the Rescue Disk feature creates an external backup antivirus to save compromised PCs. Software Updater is designed to keep your third-party software up to date and eliminate potential security exploits.

There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee so you don’t need to worry about losing your money if things don’t work out.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Avira Antivirus for Endpoint

Simple and intuitive AV for small businesses

Operating systems: Windows, Mac, Windows Server | Stand-out features: Behaviour-oriented ransomware protection, zero-day protection, anti-theft | Trial: 30 days

User-friendly and intuitive

Provides strong protection

Remote management from one dashboard

Not very abundant with advanced features

Designed with small businesses in mind, Avira Antivirus for Endpoint offers its users all the essentials - antivirus protection, baseline network protection, web filtering. These are extended with file server protection and optimisation, app whitelisting/blacklisting, as well as user group functionality and control for over 1,000 devices.

All your devices can be overseen in real-time from one management console, along with instant reporting of potential security issues based on AI behaviour analytics which can detect even yet unknown threats. From the Online Essentials web console, you can also manage the licence, deploy the platform remotely, and use some mobile-oriented tools like phone finder and anti-theft functionality.

These features are all provided as part of a 2-in-1 bundle that protects both workstations and servers. That said, the features don’t really go further than these listed above. If you’d like to try out the service before making the final commitment, you can do so during the 30-day free trial.

(Image credit: Webroot)

4. Webroot Business Endpoint Protection

Antivirus client that won’t hamper your resources

Operating system: Windows, Mac, Windows Server, virtual environments | Stand-out features: Remote management, RMM, PSA and BI integrations, full offline protection, multi-shield | Trial: 30 days

Only 2MB of disk space

Multi-language software

Free phone support

No mobile support

Webroot Business Endpoint Protection will only take 2MB of your disk space and will carry out all of its operations quietly without encumbering your resources. The cloud-based console allows you to control all the deployments from one place, seamlessly and hassle-free.

Ideal for a business of any size, Webroot’s product isn’t only lightweight and practical, as well as featuring all the essential protection mechanisms, but has a ton of other advanced features that set it apart from the competition. One of them is an intelligent outbound firewall which augments the built-in Windows firewall to protect users on and off the corporate network.

Other business-friendly features include whitelisting/blacklisting, multi-shield protection, infrared dynamic risk prevention, powerful heuristics, complete offline protection, multi-language interface (14 languages), and free telephone customer support.

Its endpoint protection covers Windows and Mac devices, as well as virtualisation, terminal server, and Citrix environments. A 30-day free trial is offered to anyone interested.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud

Protect all of your business’ devices, mobile and PC

Operating system: Windows, Mac, Windows Server, iOS, Android | Stand-out features: Cloud discovery, remote management, mobile support | Trial: 30 days

Supports mobile devices

Scalable

Entirely on a cloud

A bit pricey

Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud is another SMB-focused security platform whose OS range includes not only the classics (Windows and Windows Servers) but also Android and iOS.

With it, business users get file, web, and email protection, a firewall, network attack blocker, ransomware and exploit prevention, vulnerability monitoring, Bluetooth configuration, and cloud discovery.

The latter allows you to see and control the cloud service usage, file sharing, as well as time spent on social networking and messaging, so you can keep your employees productive and your company’s data secure.

Controlling and monitoring the entire suite is accomplished via a clean and simple web console managing dashboard. In it, you can also manage camera use, detect compromised devices in the network, control password rules, remotely lock or erase data from lost devices, and filter undesired calls and messages.

As mentioned above, Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud supports smartphones and tablets, and two licences can be issued per each mobile user. Still not convinced? There’s a 30-day trial period during which you can test the product to the fullest and decide whether or not you wish to commit to it.

(Image credit: Future)

6. Sophos Endpoint Protection Advanced

User-friendly and reliable protection

Operating system: Windows, Mac | Stand-out features: Cloud native protection, AI-based Intercept X technology | Trial: 30 days

Efficient AI-powered platform

Standard and advanced features

Superior protection

Slightly demanding on the resources

Like its name says, Sophos Endpoint Protection Advanced is a professional antivirus platform that has a number of advanced features dedicated to protecting your Windows and Mac devices.

Not only does it block suspicious websites, malware, and non-malware attacks, detects and removes exploit codes, and analyses behaviour to recognise the latest threats, but it does so much more. It’s also good in identifying endpoint connections with malicious servers, discovering the compromised systems.

Its deep learning integration in the form of Intercept X technology, allows it to take a predictive, instead of a reactive approach in protecting against known and unknown threats. The advanced, business-oriented features include DLP data control, remote management, as well as device and app control.

Sophos’ cloud native protection allows you to cover all of your devices with a single console. You can take the platform for a spin during a 30-day free trial period.

(Image credit: F-Secure)

7. F-Secure SAFE

Easy-to-use protection for all your devices

Operating system: Windows, Mac, Windows Server, iOS, Android | Stand-out features: Remote management, ransomware protection | Trial: 30 days

Supports mobile devices

Plenty of features

Efficient in detecting threats

Some false positives

F-Secure SAFE offers a firewall, web filtering, protection against viruses, trojans, ransomware, keyloggers, spyware, and so on, helping you stay safe while conducting online business, financial services, or simply browsing.

Through your F-Secure account and user-friendly management portal, you can even locate your lost or stolen mobile devices and manage them remotely. If you go for the Premium version, the vendor will also throw in a software updater that scans for missing patches, as well as a capability to restrict users’ web access to specific content categories.

The platform is highly efficient, but we did encounter some false positives during our testing, such as a perfectly legitimate software being flagged as malware on a few occasions.

As usual in this business, a 30-day free trial is available to any prospective buyer, who can use it on as many as 3 devices during this time. You don’t even need to provide any financial details to get it.