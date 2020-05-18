Best business VPN in 2020

Businesses often deal with important and sensitive information so they must keep it safe in the face of modern threats like spying, hacking, and data theft. Due to recent events on the global scale, we have witnessed a significant increase in the workforce becoming more mobile and businesses moving their operations online. This is why at this moment it is critical for every business to find a good way to protect its data. The most popular way to do so is via a VPN or virtual private network.

Some VPNs are better suited for individual users or households, while others have services tailored with small and medium business users in mind. Business-oriented VPNs typically provide a dedicated IP address along with a dedicated server, whereas this isn’t the case with consumer VPNs. Their IPs might be shared with other users and change each time you connect.

Another difference from the consumer-oriented VPNs is that one universal account is created for the entire group of employees, while the account manager usually takes full control over it. Also note that the company will be aware of what websites their employees are viewing while using the VPN.

Choosing the right VPN for your business will depend on several things - software management tools or a dedicated account manager, number of servers, platform support range, number of simultaneous connections, and most importantly, level of security. With that in mind, we did our due diligence and assembled a list of the best business VPN services on the market.

1. Perimeter 81 Business VPN

Best team-focused VPN solution

Number of servers: 700+ | Server locations: 36 | Email Support: Priority response | Split tunneling: Yes

Customised option

30-day refund policy

Complete network security platform

Requires at least 5 team members

Perimeter 81 specializes in business VPN services, with three plans to choose from, based on your team’s size and requirements. Designed for companies whose employees work across multiple devices and switch between them regularly, this VPN platform offers plenty of business-oriented advantages.

One of them is the zero-trust network service that provides secure access to web applications and helps mitigate data loss without sacrificing efficiency. It also helps reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) by offering one complete network security platform and managing it from the provider’s multi-tenant cloud. The cloud platform allows scaling as you go, removing the need for any external hardware.

The provider’s own software-defined perimeter (SDP) restricts network access, ensures secure and customizable access to networked systems, and provides simple cloud migration security.

Clients exist for Windows, Android, iOS, and Mac, and the service can also be set up on Linux, Linux/x64, and Chromebook. There aren’t many servers, but this doesn’t seem to get in the way of blazing speeds we have experienced during testing.

Perimeter 81 offers priority support to its business clients and if things don’t work out, there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee.

2. NordVPN

VPN veteran’s expanded offer

Number of servers: 5,600+ | Server locations: 60+ | Email support: Standard | Split tunneling: No

Established and trusted provider

Access to thousands of servers

User-friendly clients

A major player in the VPN industry, NordVPN has a strong solution for businesses called NordVPN Teams . It provides companies with a dedicated VPN server for internal use, as well as a dedicated IP address for every VPN account.

Everything can be kept under control via a dedicated account manager and a centralized dashboard from where you can manage user accounts, control permissions, create and oversee gateways, as well as customize VPN features.

The outstanding security and privacy evidenced in the provider’s consumer edition is mirrored in Teams, where users get access to features like double data encryption and a kill switch. Users can also use third-party authentication, i.e. use their existing credentials to log in to NordVPN Teams with Azure AD, GSuite, Sami, OneLogin, and Okta.

NordVPN Teams’ well-designed clients are available for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices, and business customers can receive priority support at any time. Three pricing plans are available - Basic, Advanced, and Enterprise.

3. Encrypt.me Business VPN

Secures small businesses from 2+ team members

Number of servers: 112 | Server locations: 70+ | Email support: Standard | Split tunneling: Yes

Free trial

Supports unlimited devices

Easy to use

Very limited server count

Encrypt.me is a perfect solution for small teams as it requires a minimum of only 2 members for a business to qualify for its services, while supporting an unlimited number of devices. As your team grows, the price per user decreases. Limitations, however, do exist in the form of low server numbers.

That said, the provider features a list of useful tools for business like content filtering to protect your team and block attention-grabbing distractions like ads, malware, and social media. Throw in the auto-secure function and DNS protection into the mix, and you’ll get yourself a fine deal.

Team managers can easily control their entire team from a single account, and each user gets their own app. Speaking of which, provider’s user-friendly apps exist for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, as well as Amazon Fire OS.

You can also deploy private endpoints - virtual servers hosted on Amazon Web Servers and dedicated to your team. The customer support is available 24/7 via chat or tickets.

4. VyprVPN

Top speeds for business users

Number of servers: 700+ | Server locations: 70+ | Email support: Standard | Split tunneling: Yes

Offers free trial

Top-tier VPN

Exceptional performance

A bit stingy on info

As a top-tier VPN platform, VyprVPN has full control over all of its servers, i.e. it owns and operates them exclusively, resulting in exceptional performance and improved security.

VyprVPN for Business includes multi-user management, dedicated account manager, and global business servers, offering unrestricted access to essential business tools from any location around the world, even China.

The other type, VyprVPN for Business Cloud, provides your own, dedicated business VPN server, ensuring total control of the entire stack. You also get your own dedicated IP, a secure access point that locks down your cloud infrastructure and protects your Internet connection, as well as flexibility in connecting your existing apps and programs like Salesforce and Confluence. You can easily add multiple servers for your Sales, Dev, QA, and other teams, and each account supports up to 10 simultaneous connections. Additional connections are available for purchase.

Whichever option you choose, you’ll be getting access to top speeds and superb features such as NAT Firewall and Chameleon 2.0 technology that will protect you from VPN throttling and blocking, as well as deep packet inspection (DPI). Also, business users get a 7-day free trial.

Customer support can be reached at all times via live chat and email.

5. TorGuard Business VPN

Expert-level VPN security

Number of servers: 3,000+ | Server locations: 50+ | Email support: Standard | Split tunneling: No

Lots of servers

Advanced features

24/7 dedicated account manager

Average speed

TorGuard offers four business plans to choose from - Starter, Small, Medium, and Enterprise. They differ in the number of supported users, encrypted email accounts, and dedicated IPs. Whichever package you choose, you’ll get access to a large server network scattered across over 50 countries.

In terms of security, it is covered by all the best tools - multiple ciphers AES-128 and AES-256, the usual list of protocols (OpenVPN, PPTP, L2TP, IPSec, SSTP, and IKEv2), SSL/SSH tunnels, and the blocker of WebRTC, DNS, and IPv6 leaks.

Stealth VPN hides your VPN use by masking it as regular Internet traffic, thus removing restrictions, bypassing DPI, and allowing you to gain permanent access to all the best online business apps regardless of the location.

Apps can be downloaded for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices. All accounts receive a 24/7 dedicated account manager and access to a dedicated VPN management portal.

Having said that, the speed results hailed during our testing were at the average level.

6. ExpressVPN

First-rate VPN for remote workers

Number of servers: 3,000+ | Server locations: 160 | Email support: Standard | Split tunneling: Yes

Superior speeds

Top security measures

Supports long list of platforms

Not the cheapest

Doesn't have a business plan

ExpressVPN doesn’t have a specialized business VPN option per se, but it’s the ultimate VPN service for consumers. This makes it a strong solution for single business users and companies that employ remote workers.

It has thousands of servers all over the world and supports a wide range of platforms that includes Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, Chromebook, Amazon Fire OS, Nook, smart TVs, routers, and many others. Chrome and Firefox browsers are covered by ExpressVPN extensions.

The highest level of security and encryption is guaranteed with the use of the industry-standard features like the 256-bit algorithm and a kill switch, as well as additions such as split-tunnelling, DNS on every server, and TrustedServer network that wipes all information on a server every time it is turned off and on again.

To test it out, users get a 30-day money-back period, during which they can use the service to the fullest and then decide whether they want to continue using it or ask for a refund. Customer support is available via live chat, email, or support ticket.