Best cheap web hosting deals of 2020

There are few things that have a bigger impact on the speed, functionality, and ease of creation of a website than where you choose to host it. Quality, reliable web hosting doesn’t often come cheap, but by scouring the Internet for the best deals, we’ve found a number of hosting services that are sure to fit your budget.

The web hosts listed below are feature-rich and allow you to get a website off the ground with minimal effort and cost. Except for one, all of the hosts in this review support hosting more than one website, although they tend to be more limited in scalability. As your website grows, you may want to consider switching to a VPS or dedicated server.

Another long term consideration to take into account is the fact that many cheap web hosting deals are available for a limited, promotional period only (typically the first year). After that, they can increase rapidly, especially when you take into account the cost of a custom domain name. Another way to save on costs is to opt for a longer contract period. The deals below include a variety of pricing scenarios.

Here's our list of the best cheap hosting deals available today.

1. HostGator Hatchling

Best for: long-term hosting

No-limit bandwidth and disk space

Powerful cPanel website builder

45-day money-back guarantee

$31.68 per year with a three-year contract, for a total cost of $95.04

HostGator is part of EIG, one of the world’s biggest hosting companies, which means that you get a tonne of expertise and experience with your plan.

While you’re limited to a single website, you get unlimited disk space (for website-related files only) and bandwidth, plus a $200 credit for Google and Bing Ads. Other attractive features include unlimited backups, subdomains, MySQL databases, email inboxes, and FTP accounts. Your plan also includes access to cPanel, a popular web hosting control panel for displaying performance metrics and managing databases, web applications, security, and more.

Every plan comes with 24/7 live chat and phone support, with toll free and international numbers available, and an impressive 45-day money-back guarantee.

Finally, HostGator will help you get started with free transfers for new accounts (first 30 days) or newly upgraded accounts, and a 99.9% uptime guarantee.

2. Hostinger Business

Best for: beginners

Free SSL certificate

Plenty of extras

Easy to use and gets started

$3.99 (£3.99) per month with a four-year contract.

First, let us start by saying that Hostinger does have a cheaper rate available: $0.99 per month. However, it’s quite basic and supports a single website. If that’s all you need, this is a good, cheap option, but we recommend the $3.99/mo plan for greater functionality.

This Business plan affords you an unlimited number of websites, unlimited bandwidth, databases, FTP and email accounts, plus 100GB of disk space which is more than enough for most customers.

Business plans also include WordPress, daily backups, which can be a real life-saver, plus free SSL, Cloudflare protection, and SSH access. Support is available 24/7, and your uptime is guaranteed at 99.9%.

At $3.99/mo, it’s a great deal — but if you’re not satisfied, you can take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee.

3. iPage

Best for: midterm contracts at great value

Unlimited websites

Includes domain name for one year

Security tools included

(US) $1.99 per month for the first three years, then $7.99 per month

(UK) £18 for the first year, then £8.35 per month

Like many other hosts, iPage is backed by EIG, leveraging its size and expertise to keep prices down. The low cost doesn’t mean you miss out on any features, though. This value plan includes unlimited websites, disk space, bandwidth, MySQL databases, and email accounts, plus Google and Bing ad credits, and 24/7 live support.

That being said, there are a few disadvantages: domain privacy, website security and backup are all extra. To help level the playing field, though, iPage includes a free domain name for the first year, and a free suite of SiteLock security tools (with malware scans, blacklist monitoring, and more).

4. GoDaddy Economy

Best for: scalable hosting

100GB storage

DDoS protection

Free Office 365 Business Email

(US) $5.99 per month for the first year, then $8.99 per month

(UK) £3.99 per month for the first year, then £5.99 per month

GoDaddy has become somewhat of a household name in web hosting, and for good reason. Its Economy pack is one of the best deals on the market, with great value for money, lots of features, and easy scalability. The main limitation is that only one website can be hosted at a time, but GoDaddy makes up for this with a great price and plenty of features.

The Economy plan includes a free domain name, plenty of storage (100GB), unlimited bandwidth and a free Microsoft Office 365 Business Email subscription for the first year. Uptime is guaranteed at 99.9%.

GoDaddy also includes a large app store with 125 add-ons and applications, DDoS protection, and 1GB MySQL database storage.

Finally, user support is available 24/7 via a toll-free line.

5. 1&1 Ionos Business

Best for: Resource-heavy websites

Impressive storage and resources

Free domain for one year

DDoS protection, geo-redundancy, and more

(US) $1 for the first month, then $8 per month

(UK) £12 for the first year, then £5 per month (+TVA)

This german-based hosting company offers a 30-day money back guarantee, like many of the hosting services on this list, but you also have plenty of room to grow thanks to unlimited storage and bandwidth, 2.5GB system memory, and unlimited databases with 1GB SSD storage each.

You also get some great data security features, including DDoS protection, geo-redundancy storage, daily backups, and HTTP/2 protocol. Additionally, you can count on help from a personal consultant and 24/7 customer service.

Finally, your domain name is offered free for one year (.com/.net excepted in the UK). Add to that up to 50 email accounts and an SSL certificate, and 1&1’s offer is indeed very interesting.

6. One.com

Best for: shoe-string budgets

Super-cheap hosting

SSL and website planner

Only 15-day money-back guarantee

$2.49 (£1.99) per month for the first year (total cost: $35.88), then $4.99 (£3.99) per month

One.com is a Denmark-based web hosting company with more than 1.5 million users, and some seriously cheap hosting service. You don’t get as much as you would with its competitors, but the price is hard to beat. There’s also a one-time setup fee to pay, and a relatively short 15-day money-back guarantee.

That being said, the monthly rates are hard to beat. For $2.49/month for the first year, and then only $4.99 per month, you get 50GB of web space, 100 mail accounts, and access to the website builder, plus unlimited bandwidth, a single database, and SSL certificate, with optional SSH, backup and restore features.

7. Tsohost Economy

Best for: Cheap UK-based hosting

Free domain

Daily site backups

UK-based data servers

$14.55 (£11.88) for the first year, then $59.80 (£47.88) per year

Tsohost is a UK-based subsidiary of GoDaddy, which makes this a great option for United Kingdom and European customers. The domain name is included in the first year of your plan. Three websites can be hosted with up to 100 000 page views, 100GB of storage, unlimited bandwidth, and one hundred 10GB mailboxes.

Your plan also includes an SSL certificate at 50% off, plus basic migration, and free daily site backups.

Twohost offers an industry-standard 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you’re looking for a UK provider, this is a great solution. Our research found it to be a capable, feature-packed, and versatile hosting provider, well adapted to both beginners and experts.

8. 123 Reg Unlimited

Best for: Rapid growth and multiple domains

Host up to 10 websites

Three free domains for one year

Much more expensive on renewal

£6.50 ($8) per month for the first year, then £12.99 ($16.10) per month

123 Reg Unlimited is another UK-based host owned by GoDaddy, with an attractive Unlimited package for those expecting (or hoping for) rapid website growth. If that sounds like you, then 123 Reg Unlimited may be a great choice.

The first year is quite cheap at £6.50 per month with up to 10 websites, a somewhat unique advantage given how many budget providers limit you to just one website. You also get three domain names at no cost for the first year, plus unlimited disk space, bandwidth, databases (maximum 1GB each), an SSL certificate, and unlimited FTP accounts.

Add to that a JavaScript generator, scheduled tasks, and Linux apps like WordPress, Joomia, Drupal, Media Wiki and eCommerce, and it’s easy to see why this is such a popular solution.

There are some nice security features too, including website backup and restore and IP address blocking.

There are two main downsides. First, you’re limited to a single 5GB mailbox, which is unfortunate given how many other low-cost providers provide you with 10, 50, even 100 mailboxes. Secondly, the monthly cost at renewal goes up by double. It’s good that 123 Reg Unlimited can easily handle upscaling, because you’ll need to see some serious growth after the first year to justify the new rate.

9. Clook shared-0

Best for: small, long-term websites

Good user support

Stable servers

Easy scalability

£25 ($32) per year, indefinitely.

This British company, with servers in the UK and USA, may not be as well known as some of its bigger competitors, but they have a good reputation in the business. This is especially true for user support and server stability, an area where many cheap providers fall short.

The Clook shared-0 package is their foray into cheap web hosting, as they don’t offer particularly low rates on their other plans, and while it may not be the very cheapest deal on this list, there’s no price hike after the first year. It costs £25 ($32) per year, year after year.

Included is a decent 200MB of disk space and 5GB of bandwidth, enough for most small websites. This makes Clook particularly interesting for freelancers and entrepreneurs who are just looking to get a foot in the door and build an online presence.

The reliability of Clook’s servers comes from the fact that they don’t oversell their resources: fewer users means less probability of failure.

Clook is also very easy to scale. Despite the fact that the plan in question is a shared one (meaning you share resources with other low-paying members), there’s plenty of space to upgrade your hosting account as needed. If you experience a sudden up-turn in traffic, you can bump up your resources in response.

You also get an unlimited number of email inboxes, which is a nice touch, 24/7 telephone support, daily backups, and Cloudflare support.

This concludes our list of the best cheap web hosting deals of 2020. You’re spoilt for choice when it comes to low-cost web hosting, and many providers offer great features like a free domain name for the first year, unlimited disk space and bandwidth, email accounts, and more.

Be sure to think carefully about what your website needs now and in years to come. Remember that most providers offer cheap rates for only the first year, so be sure to take future rates into account when choosing which deals to take advantage of this year.