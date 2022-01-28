Best cloud hosting in 2022

The best cloud hosting from the best web hosting services is a rapidly-growing and popular sector within the hosting market. It provides businesses and their websites with a vaster pool of resources to draw from, so you can use what you need as and when you need it.

Instead of a specific server, like you'd get with shared, dedicated, or VPS hosting, the best cloud hosting allocates your site extra storage space, RAM, or bandwidth should the website experience a temporary spike in traffic or sales. By offering this ability to add extra resources when required, cloud hosting can be invaluable for certain online stores and businesses.

In an ever-expanding market niche that's growing in prominence, we identified 10 of the best cloud hosting services currently available. We analyzed performance, bandwidth levels available, their provision of free SSL certificates, and whether their hosting is managed or not.

Below, our top picks cover a range of top hosting needs, and cater to all types of website, whether they be for small business or ecommerce.

The 3 best cloud hosting providers available

Hostinger: competitively-priced cloud solutions

Hostinger is our choice for the best web hosting service, and its cloud solutions include three plans starting from $9.99 a month, with 200GB of SSD storage, 3GB of RAM, and two CPUs. All plans include a free domain, SSL certificate, and unlimited bandwidth, alongside other tools and features.



Hostwinds: affordable and scalable cloud hosting

Hostwinds has a range of affordable cloud hosting plans that include full management and scalability for adding or removing resources. Plans start at approximately $5 a month for one CPU core, 1GB of RAM, 30GB of storage, and 1TB of bandwidth, with configurable servers and extra tools.



Cloudways: powerful and flexible cloud hosting

Cloudways offers a range of extremely flexible and powerful cloud hosting solutions, including pay-as-you-go plans on different cloud infrastructure networks that can be changed at any time. All plans feature free site migrations, comprehensive around-the-clock support, automatic backups, and much more.



What are the best cloud hosting services? Our pick for the best cloud hosting is Hostinger, which offers competitively-priced cloud hosting packed with excellent features and add-ons. Its geographical spread of data centers increases speeds and reliability, and it's no surprise that its wider range of hosting places it first in our rankings for the best web hosting, the best VPS hosting, the best cheap web hosting, the best VPS cloud hosting, and the best WordPress hosting. We also highly recommend Hostwinds, Cloudways, Liquid Web, DreamHost, A2 Hosting, InMotion Hosting, InterServer, Scala Hosting, and Kamatera across the cloud hosting space.

The best cloud hosting providers, compared Web hosting provider Lowest-priced cloud hosting Bandwidth Free SSL? Management Hostinger $9.99 a month (Cloud Startup) Unlimited Yes Unmanaged Hostwinds $5 a month (approx, based on hourly rate) From 1TB No Managed and unmanaged Cloudways $10 a month (1GB RAM plan) Variable Yes Flexible Liquid Web $15 a month (2GB RAM plan) From 10TB No Semi or fully-managed DreamHost $4.50 a month (approx, based on hourly rate) Unlimited No Unmanaged A2 Hosting $4.99 a month (Runway 1) From 2TB Yes Unmanaged and managed InMotion Hosting $17.99 a month (2GB RAM plan) From 4TB Yes Fully managed Interserver $6 a month (1 CPU core plan) From 1TB No Self-managed Scala Hosting $9.95 a month (Start) From 1TB Yes, with managed plans Managed and self-managed Kamatera $4 a month (approx, based on hourly rate) From 500GB No Managed and unmanaged

The best cloud hosting services available

(Image credit: Hostinger)

Hostinger is one of the world’s most popular hosting providers, and for good reason. It’s known for very low shared hosting prices, and its cloud solutions follow in the same vein.

There are three base plans available, with prices ranging from $9.99 to $69.99 a month for an initial subscription. However, you will have to pay for four years in advance to access these prices, and you will pay more than double on renewal.

The cheapest Cloud Startup plan ($9.99 a month) includes 200GB of SSD storage, 3GB of RAM, and two CPU cores. Upgrading to a Cloud Professional subscription ($18.99 a month) will give you 250GB of SSD storage, 6GB of RAM, and four CPU cores. And finally, the Cloud Enterprise plan starts at $69.99 a month, and includes 300GB of SSD storage, 12GB of RAM, and six CPU cores.

All three plans come with a free domain, a free SSL certificate, a dedicated IP address, and unlimited bandwidth, among other features. And what’s more, Hostinger has data centers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America, increasing reliability and server speed.

The bottom line: If you’re looking for a cheap, hassle-free option, Hostinger could be the perfect choice.

Read our full Hostinger review and our interview with CMO Daugirdas Jankus.

(Image credit: Hostwinds)

Hostwinds has a selection of highly-affordable cloud hosting solutions featuring full management and the ability to add and remove resources as required. Prices start from just $0.006931 an hour (approximately $5 a month) for the most basic plan, which includes one CPU core, 1GB of RAM, 30GB of storage, and 1TB of bandwidth.

On top of this, you will be able to configure your server when you sign up. Select from data centers in Amsterdam, Dallas, or Seattle, add extra IP addresses if required, and specify whether you need a cPanel or Softaculous license.

If you’re on a tight budget, Hostwinds is a great option. However, its higher-end cloud solutions are slightly expensive, and the limited data center locations may be a concern for some.

Read our full Hostwinds review.

(Image credit: Cloudways)

3. Cloudways Powerful pay as you go cloud hosting services Specifications Bandwidth: Variable Free SSL: Yes Management: Flexible TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Only pay for the resources you use + No lock-in contracts Reasons to avoid - No domain registration portal - No email hosting options

Cloudways is a powerful cloud hosting provider offering extremely flexible solutions. It has a selection of pay-as-you-go plans based on different cloud infrastructure networks, and all subscriptions are billed hourly.

This means that you can change your plan and the amount of server resources you’re using at any time, and you will only be billed for what you need. This is a pleasant change from more traditional hosting, which is usually charged monthly.

Prices start from as low as $10 a month ($0.0139 an hour) for 1GB RAM, a one core processor, 25GB storage, and 1TB of bandwidth. All plans come with free website migrations, 24/7/365 comprehensive support, automatic backups, a free SSL certificate, and much, much more.

What’s more, there are no lock-in contracts, which means that you can cancel your subscription at any time. There’s even a nifty free trial so you can test the waters. Overall, Cloudways is a great option for those looking for flexible, high-quality cloud hosting.

Read our comprehensive Cloudways review.

(Image credit: Liquid Web)

Liquid Web is a high-end hosting company targeting those with more advanced needs than the average user. It offers a selection of cloud-based VPS hosting options, with both Linux and Windows operating systems available.

Prices start from $15 a month for a Linux server with two vCPUs, 40GB of SSD storage, 10TB of bandwidth, and 2GB of RAM. Windows servers start from $54 a month for 4GB of RAM, 100GB of SSD storage, and 10TB of bandwidth.

Read our detailed Liquid Web review.

(Image credit: DreamHost)

5. DreamHost Flexible cloud hosting with hourly billing Specifications Bandwidth: Unlimited Free SSL: No Management: Unmanaged TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Pay hourly for exactly what you use + Full root access and control Reasons to avoid - Lack of management options - Add-ons can get expensive

DreamHost offers a selection of cloud hosting solutions designed for those who need a highly configurable server that they can customize. You can use any Linux operating system you want, and all servers come with full root access and configurability.

On top of this, DreamHost’s cloud servers are very affordable. Prices start from just $4.50 a month ($0.0075 an hour) for a server with 512MB of RAM, one vCPU, and 100GB of storage. A more powerful server with 2GB of RAM costs $12 a month ($0.02 an hour), and is perfect for small to medium-sized websites. And what’s more, all billing is hourly, so you will only ever pay for exactly what you use.

Read our full DreamHost review and our comparison pitting Bluehost vs DreamHost.

(Image credit: A2 Hosting)

6. A2 Hosting Highly configurable unmanaged cloud hosting Specifications Bandwidth: From 2TB Free SSL: Yes Management: Unmanaged and managed TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Extremely easy to get started + Full root access on all plans Reasons to avoid - No managed cloud options - Optional add-ons can get expensive

A2 Hosting is a very popular web host offering a great selection of cloud VPS hosting options. Prices start from just $4.99 a month for an unmanaged plan with 150GB of SSD storage, one CPU core, 1GB of RAM, and 2TB of bandwidth.

Extra resources can be added at an extra cost. Prices include $1 per 10GB of storage, $1 per CPU core, $8 per GB of memory, and $20 per TB of bandwidth. You can also specify your server location, operating system, and whether or not you need a cPanel license.

On top of this, all of A2 Hosting’s cloud VPS solutions come with full root access, allowing you to configure your server exactly as required. There is also an anytime money-back guarantee, which means you can request a refund if you’re ever unhappy with the service you’re getting.

Read our full A2 Hosting review.

(Image credit: InMotion Hosting)

InMotion Hosting is a popular web hosting company offering a selection of cloud-based VPS hosting plans. All servers are fully managed, come with a cPanel control panel, and are backed by a 90-day money-back guarantee.

However, prices are quite high. The cheapest plan will cost you $17.99 a month, and it includes 2GB of RAM, 45GB of storage, 4TB of bandwidth, and free SSL certificates. Prices increase from here for more advanced servers with more resources. Although InMotion is slightly expensive, the amount of resources on offer really is quite impressive.

Read our comprehensive InMotion Hosting review.

(Image credit: Interserver)

8. Interserver Configurable cloud hosting with a low price tag Specifications Bandwidth: From 1TB Free SSL: No Management: Self-managed TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Highly configurable cloud servers + Clear, fair pricing structure Reasons to avoid - Windows OS is significantly more expensive - No free trial or money-back guarantee

InterServer has made it onto our list of the best cloud hosting options because of its transparent low prices and highly configurable slice-based VPS servers. A range of Linux and Windows operating systems are available, and you will have full root access and control over your server.

Prices start from $6 a month for a Linux server with one CPU core, 2048MB of memory, 30GB of SSD storage, and 1TB of bandwidth. Additional “slices” with the same amount of resources can be added for $6 each, up to a maximum of 16. All payments are monthly, with no lock-in contracts and the ability to cancel at any time.

Read our full InterServer review.

(Image credit: Scala Hosting)

9. Scala Hosting High-quality cloud hosting at a very competitive price Specifications Bandwidth: From 1TB Free SSL: With managed plans Management: Managed and self-managed TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Highly configurable cloud VPS hosting + Extremely competitive prices Reasons to avoid - Limited server locations - Prices increase slightly on renewal

Scala Hosting certainly isn’t the most popular web hosting company, but it offers some of the best cloud VPS hosting solutions we’ve seen. There are both managed and self-managed options available, and all servers come with access to the company’s native SPanel and SShield Cybersecurity tools.

Prices start from just $9.95 a month for a managed server with one CPU core, 2GB of RAM, and 50GB of SSD storage. Alternatively, self-managed plans cost from $26 a month with two CPU cores, 8GB of RAM, 80GB of SSD storage, and 1TB of bandwidth. All plans are fully configurable, allowing you to add more resources as required.

(Image credit: Kamatera)

10. Kamatera Highly specialized cloud hosting solutions Specifications Bandwidth: From 500GB Free SSL: No Management: Managed and unmanaged TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Hourly billing available + Highly configurable cloud servers Reasons to avoid - Not a beginner-friendly option - Managed service is very expensive

Kamatera focuses solely on cloud solutions, with a range of hosting, storage, and other products on the market. Its cloud hosting is highly configurable, with prices starting from just $0.005 an hour ($4 a month). You can customize your server to fit your exact needs, and the highly redundant, worldwide network is designed to ensure maximal uptime and extremely fast performance.

