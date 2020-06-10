Best cloud storage of 2020

In this day and age, there’s no point wasting space on your desktop or mobile devices when there are plenty of great places online where you can safely store your files, sync them across devices, and share with your friends, family, and colleagues.

On top of it, it’s really good to have all your important documents stashed away on a cloud in case you lose them if your physical device gets stolen, destroyed, infected by a virus, or you accidentally wipe those files yourself.

To help you decide which cloud storage provider is the most worthy of protecting your files, we scoured the market and came up with the list of the following top five performers:

1. pCloud

Lifetime cloud service without restrictions on file size

No limitations on file size

Beginner-friendly

Not very expensive

Lifetime subscription options

No tools for collaboration

The Switzerland-based pCloud is a simple yet capable cloud service that will allow you to back up, synchronise, and manage everything in just one click, ranging from small images to very large media files, via web, desktop or mobile. In other words, no limitations are imposed on the file size or upload/download speeds.

Storage, however, is limited based on which subscription you hold. The Premium plan comes with 500GB of storage, while Premium Plus offers 2TB. Backed up files can be shared with whomever you want, be it via permissions if the recipient also uses the pCloud platform or via download/upload links if they don’t.

Depending on the plan, the backed-up files you delete from the platform will remain on pCloud’s servers for some time. This period is 15 days for Free plans and 30 days for paying users. You can even take advantage of pCloud Rewind which allows you to see all of the previous versions of your files dating back 15 days for free plans and 30 days for paid plans.

To protect the safety of your backups, pCloud deploys the powerful TLS/SSL channel protection, 256-bit AES encryption for all files, and stores the files on at least three server locations in a top-secure data storage area. Optionally, you can pay $4.99/month on top of your basic subscription to add the pCloud Crypto feature that will protect your most important files with an encryption key (Crypto Pass).

pCloud offers a 10-day money-back guarantee with all of its subscriptions, which are available as annual or lifetime options.

2. iDrive

Full-featured cloud service with handy extras

User-friendly

Allows uploads from network drives

Fast uploads

Physical backup

Interface is a bit confusing

iDrive Inc. is a veteran company in the data backup business, operating since 1995, so it is no surprise that its flagship cloud storage product, iDrive , has found its way to our list. The platform allows you to upload files from all of your devices into a single account, be it from Windows, Mac, iOS, or Android devices, even your mapped drives. Your backed-up files can be shared with others via email.

Synced files are updated as soon as you modify them, but you don’t have to worry if you accidentally delete them on your device. They will stay on iDrive’s servers (iDrive keeps up to 30 previous versions of all backed-up files). And even in the case you delete them from the platform, they can still be restored, as long as they were deleted in the previous 30 days.

Not only will your files be perfectly secure thanks to the 256-bit AES encryption, but you can even create a user-defined key known only to you if you’d like an additional level of protection.

If your data gets lost, iDrive Express will send you a physical hard disk drive, allowing you to quickly retrieve several gigabytes of your backed-up data in less than a week. Do note that the physical drive needs to be returned to iDrive.

The provider also has tools for its business users, accompanied by the onsite Bare-Metal Disaster Recovery, unlimited sub-accounts of any size, as well as the Thin Client app which allows monitoring and management of multiple devices’ backups and restore options through one centralised web console.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Degoo Cloud

Excellent choice for all your photo uploads and more

Unlimited file size

Won’t cost you much

Includes Instabridge app

Clunky interface

Degoo is a popular Sweden-based cloud service that primarily focuses on backing up customers’ photographs, although it isn’t exclusive. Signing up for an account with it will not only provide up to 10TB of premium cloud storage for your memories, but you’re also getting a handy bonus - the Instabridge app that finds free Wi-Fi passwords and hotspots for you, as well as allowing you to buy mobile data directly in the app, so you’ll never have to worry about Internet access no matter where you go.

The platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) to create private and secure feeds of the best moments of your life, allowing you to securely share uploaded photos in real-time, with end-to-end encryption and no limitations on file size or quality reduction.

There are three subscription plans to choose from - one free and two paid options. The ad-supported free plan includes 100GB of cloud storage space, the possibility of uploading files from three devices, access to the web app, 500GB referral bonus, and 5GB per referred friend. Do note that files are removed after 90 days of account inactivity and you’re only getting the basic storage replication (one data centre).

The Pro subscription at $3/month will give you 500GB of space, coverage for 10 devices, increase the referral bonus to 1000GB and 10GB per referred friend, as well as removing ads, storing your files forever, and adding zero-knowledge encryption. The Ultimate plan at $9.99/month expands the storage to 10TB and adds the photo storage maximiser feature.

If you’re not sure Degoo is the right solution for you, there’s a 2-week trial at your disposal.

4. Google Drive

Free cloud storage with bunch of advantages

Plenty of free storage

Integrates with other Google products

Affordable plans

Interface could use some work

Google Drive is one of the most popular cloud platforms as it already accompanies most Android devices and provides plenty of free storage for everyone, regardless of the operating system. Namely, all Google accounts include 15GB of storage by default and the Backup & Sync feature allows you to synchronise virtually any file or folder on a device.

Its other advantages include the drag-and-drop file syncing via a desktop app, integration with other Google products such as Google Photos or G Suite.

Upgrading to any of the paid Google One plans will get you multiple advantages, including increased storage, access to Google experts, an option to add up to 5 additional family members, and extra member benefits like special hotel pricing, starting at $1.99/month for 100GB ($19.99 annually if you pay for an entire year in advance).

For $2.99/month (or $29.99/year), you can get 200GB of storage, $9.99/month (or $99.99/year) will get you 2TB of storage, 10TB can be yours for $99.99/month, 20TB for $199.99/month, and finally, you can enjoy the incredible 30TB of storage if you’re willing to pay $299.99/month.

5. OneDrive

Microsoft’s contender for the throne

Comes with Windows

2FA authentication

Works with other Microsoft software

Tiny free storage

Google Drive’s closest competitor, OneDrive is Microsoft’s file hosting and synchronisation service integrated with the company’s Office products. If you have Windows 10, it’s highly probable it came with OneDrive installed, making it very convenient for users to start using it immediately. Apps are also available for Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Like Google, Microsoft has made its cloud storage app easily integrable with its image uploading app - Photos, allowing you to sync photographs across devices, as well as with Autodesk AutoCAD which gives you access to the provider's drafting software.

In addition to various integrations, OneDrive also includes Personal Vault, a protected area in OneDrive accessible only with a strong authentication method or a two-step identity verification like PIN, fingerprint, face recognition, or a code sent via email or SMS.

OneDrive offers 5GB of free storage by default, but more is available with its paid packages, starting with 100GB at the price of $1.99/month. You can get 1TB of storage as part of the Office 365 Personal package if you pay $6.99/month or 6TB if you buy the Office 365 Home plan at $9.99/month. Paying $10/month will get you unlimited storage, but it comes as part of OneDrive for Business and you’ll need to have at least five users to qualify for it.