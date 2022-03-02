Best email client of 2022

Although cloud- and web-based email services are super popular throughout the world, the best email client can add increased security and protect the integrity of any potentially sensitive communications.

Many of the best email providers also come with a range of additional tools such as calendars, cloud storage integrations, file transfer tools, and productivity tools. They can usually be used offline, enabling you to access emails and draft replies without an internet connection.

With features like this, email clients can streamline everyday processes, saving you time and making your work more efficient. Some clients even enable you to connect with and view multiple accounts at the same time, which can save you from having to switch between accounts if you have more than one email address.

However, there are loads of sub-standard email clients out there that aren’t even worth considering. To help you filter the best options from the crowd, we’ve put together this short guide to the best email clients of 2022.

What is the best email client?

The best overall email client is Outlook, a well-known client from Microsoft, closely followed by Mozilla’s Thunderbird client. Another popular option is Mailbird, which is especially beneficial for those looking for a customizable, versatile email client.

Hiri comes with loads of business-specific features, making it a great choice for professionals. Spike and Superhuman target niche user groups. Mail and Calendar is a great free option, and Loop adds various team communication and collaboration tools.

How much does an email client cost? Many email clients are free. Some can be purchased with a one-time payment while some are available with a monthly subscription. Some email clients offer a combination of one-time payments and monthly subscriptions. For a standard premium email client, you can expect to pay somewhere between a couple of dollars and $10 per month. Lifetime licenses start from less than $40 and cost as much as $200 or more. For example, Outlook, our number one option, costs $6.99 per month or $139 for a lifetime license. Thunderbird is completely free forever, while Mailbird costs $3.25 per month or $39.50 for a lifetime license.

Compare email clients and costs

Pricing and features Price Third-party integrations Works on Outlook $139 one-time payment or $6.99 per month Exchange, Gmail, Yahoo Mail, iCloud Windows, macOS, Android, iOS Thunderbird Free and open-source Lightning, Exchange, Google Calendar Windows only Mailbird $3.25 per month or $39.50 one-time payment Facebook, WhatsApp, Google Calendar Windows only Superhuman $30 per month Gmail, Google Workspace iOS, macOS Hiri $39 per year or $199 one-time payment Outlook, Exchange, Hotmail Windows, macOS, Linux Spike $39 per year or $199 one-time payment Gmail, Outlook, Yahoo, Hotmail, iCloud, Office/Outlook 365, IONOS mail, GoDaddy email, Exchange, AOL, IMAP Windows, macOS, Linux Mail and Calendar Free Outlook, Live, Hotmail, Yahoo, iCloud Windows 10 Loop Free or $8.59 per month Outlook, Gmail Windows 10, macOS, Android, iOS, Web

The best email clients 2022

Outlook is the official business email hosting service from Microsoft (Image credit: Microsoft)

Outlook is the most popular and best email client for businesses. It’s owned by Microsoft, so it comes as no surprise that it integrates flawlessly with Windows 10 and Microsoft 365. Outlook is also one of the oldest email clients on this list, originally launched in July 1996 as Hotmail and later rebranded as Outlook.com in 2012.

Other than Microsoft products, Outlook also integrates very well with third-party services. Right now, it can be connected with services like Exchange, Gmail, Yahoo Mail, and iCloud. This helps you keep all your communications and data in one place and manage them through a unified interface.

Outlook also comes fully integrated with Contacts and Calendar - two essential services that you will need to keep track of your business itinerary. Other important features include a do not disturb mode, quick swipe controls, and automatic surfacing of important emails based on past communications.

Outlook can be purchased on its own for a one-time fee of $139.99. You can also get it packaged with a Microsoft 365 subscription for $6.99 a month. It works on Windows and macOS desktops, as well as smartphones and tablets running Android and iOS.

Thunderbird is the free email client from open-source software developer Mozilla (Image credit: Mozilla)

Thunderbird Free email from Mozilla Specifications Price: Free and open-source Third-party integrations: Lightning, Exchange, Google Calendar Works on: Windows only Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Free and unlimited + Third-party add-on marketplace + Customizable appearance + Plugins for enhanced security Reasons to avoid - Works only on desktops

Thunderbird is the best email client that’s available free of charge, courtesy of Mozilla, the same people who brought you the Firefox Browser. Like Firefox, Thunderbird is free and open-source software. That means that you don’t have to pay a fee to access it, even if you use it for commercial or business purposes. That said, it works surprisingly well for a free service and has all the features you’d expect from a paid email client.

In fact, Thunderbird offers even more. With the ability to achieve the functionality you desire simply by installing a third-party add-on of your choice, the email client lets you customize pretty much every aspect of it to your liking, from appearance to security.

Themes help spice up the vanilla look, which can quickly become repetitive. Security add-ons, on the other hand, help you enhance your privacy when sifting through your professional communications.

Thunderbird supports an unlimited number of email accounts for free and lets you install many free third-party add-ons to enhance your service. It is an independent project and works on any desktop running Windows. It does not, however, work on smartphones or tablets on the go.

Mailbird is a highly customizable, visually appealing email client with a powerful pro version (Image credit: Mailbird)

Mailbird Highly customizable email client Specifications Price: $3.25 per month or $39.50 one-time payment Third-party integrations: Facebook, WhatsApp, Google Calendar Works on: Windows only Today's Best Deals Mailbird Personal £1.21 /mth Visit Siteat Mailbird Pro Reasons to buy + Free and unlimited + Third-party add-on marketplace + Customizable appearance + Plugins for enhanced security Reasons to avoid - Works only on desktops

Mailbird is a very flexible email client with a stunning user interface. With many options to customize its look and feel to your liking, you will fall in love with its design in no time. It supports a variety of email hosting services, including Google and Outlook.

What’s more, Mailbird can be integrated with pretty much every social networking and instant messaging service out there in just a few clicks, thanks to its extensive collection of add-ons and plugins. Another useful feature is the undo send mechanism, which allows you to cancel a sent email if you’re quick enough.

If you are already using a different email client, it’s very easy to import your existing contacts and emails to Mailbird. If not, you can set it up to work with pretty much any kind of webmail server. Mailbird can even be connected to Facebook and WhatsApp, allowing you to import your contacts and your profile picture from there.

Mailbird Personal costs $3.25 a month if paid annually or $39.50 a year. It supports unlimited email accounts per user. Mailbird Business, on the other hand, costs $4.92 a month or $59 a year. It comes with email tracking and priority support.

Superhuman AI-powered email for Mac users Specifications Price: $30 per month Third-party integrations: Gmail, Google Workspace Works on: iOS, macOS, Web Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Fastest email client around + AI-based important emails filter + Email scheduling and undo send Reasons to avoid - Only on Mac and iPhone - Works with Gmail only

Superhuman is an AI-powered email client for macOS and iOS (Image credit: Superhuman)

If you’re looking for an advanced email client to use with your iOS or macOS device, Superhuman may be ideal for you. The $30 per month subscription fee is expensive compared to virtually every other email client on the market, but we’d argue that it’s well worth the money.

For starters, Superhuman’s interface is arguably the best we’ve seen. It’s simple and enables users to navigate seamlessly without getting lost in unnecessary features. At the same time, it’s powerful and includes loads of productivity tools and filters. Important messages will be automatically flagged, enabling you to deal with them in a timely manner.

On the downside, Superhuman is only compatible with Gmail and Google Workspace. This makes it quite a niche product that, while expensive, is certainly worth considering if you work with Google products on an Apple device.

Read our full Superhuman review.

Hiri is an email client designed for business and meant to simplify the process of managing emails (Image credit: Hiri)

Hiri Best email client for busy entrepreneurs Specifications Price: $39 a year or $199 one-time payment Third-party integrations: Outlook, Exchange, Hotmail Works on: Windows, macOS, Linux Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Sleek interface + Simplified inbox design + Support for Microsoft Outlook and Exchange Reasons to avoid - Doesn’t work on smartphones - Can be a little expensive

Hiri is a premium-range email client designed primarily with business users in mind. As such, it contains a lot of useful features that help simplify the process of managing emails. The idea is to make things easy for you so that replying to emails no longer feels like a chore. For now, Hiri only supports Outlook, Exchange, and Hotmail.

Hiri’s interface is sleek and professional. It features a smart dashboard that prioritizes important emails and tells you how long you should wait before hitting that reply button. There are two inbox views available. Unified view puts all your emails in one place, whereas zero inbox lets you categorize them into different folders.

The composer window used to write emails is also very simple. There aren’t a lot of fancy options to format your text, which again minimizes the effort needed to compose emails. The subject line is actually located at the bottom and not the top. That’s intentional, as you’re unlikely to be able to sum up your message well until you have reached the end.

A subscription to Hiri costs $39 annually. You can also get a lifetime license for $199. Regardless of which plan you get, you will have access to lifetime support and free updates. Hiri is available on multiple platforms, including Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Spike is a conversational email client for Gmail, Outlook, and more (Image credit: Spike)

Spike Email client meets instant messaging Specifications Price: $39 a year or $199 one-time payment Third-party integrations: Gmail, Outlook, Yahoo, Hotmail, iCloud, Office/Outlook 365, IONOS mail, GoDaddy email, Exchange, AOL, IMAP Works on: Windows, macOS, Linux Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Revolutionary chat-based UI + Advanced search functionality + Encrypted emails Reasons to avoid - Free plan can be restricting - UI is not for everyone

Spike is a conversational email client. Think WhatsApp, but for Gmail. Its interface strays away from the conventional layout to present emails as speech bubbles similar to those you’d find in an instant messaging app. This helps give conversations a more spontaneous feel, and makes it easy to keep track of long conversational chains.

If you thought emails were outdated, you’ll feel right at home with Spike. However, if you want to compose a formal email with the service, that’s still very possible. Spike essentially streamlines your interface without sacrificing any important features. However, there are no add-ons to speak of. You also don’t get to customize your user interface with premade themes.

Spike also comes with a group chat functionality, advanced search, automated rules, and proper end-to-end encryption. All of this is available on the free plan, too. Free plans support chat groups of up to 20 users, whereas paid ones support even more.

Spike is free for personal use. For users looking for professional features like customizable email signatures, unlimited message history, and more storage space, paid plans start at $4 per month per account on Pro and go up to $40 per month for 10 accounts on Enterprise. Spike is available on Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.

Mail and Calendar is the default email client for Windows 10 (Image credit: Microsoft)

Mail and Calendar Best email client for Windows 10 Specifications Price: Free Third-party integrations: Outlook, Live, Hotmail, Gmail, Yahoo, iCloud Works on: Windows 10 Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Built-in email client for Windows + Intuitive UI + Unified inbox for multiple email accounts + Completely free Reasons to avoid - Not fit for business use

Mail and Calendar , previously Outlook Express, is another email client from Microsoft. It’s the company’s solution for home users who don’t require something quite as expensive or as feature-rich as Outlook. If you are a user of Windows 10, you probably use this email client without even knowing, as it automatically adds in your email address the moment you use it to log in to the operating system.

Aside from being able to work with Hotmail, Outlook, and Live, Mail and Calendar can also sync your emails from Gmail, Yahoo, and iCloud. The best part? You can link all your email accounts across multiple services and view them from a unified inbox. This saves time switching between different inboxes, and gives you an overview of all your communications at a glance.

Mail and Calendar features an easy-to-navigate interface with a minimal design. Some interesting features worth mentioning include a large collection of fonts to choose from, the ability to assign a default action to a swipe, and a built-in calendar to manage your entire itinerary.

Mail and Calendar is a free-to-use email client that’s built into Windows 10. As such, it’s not available on any other platforms and doesn’t require you to pay a subscription fee.

