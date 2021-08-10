Best European web hosting providers in 2021

When choosing a provider from the best web hosting services, it's highly recommended that you have data centers close by, as server location can determine how well your site performs. Should your customer base live in the EU or the UK, it's sensible to use the best European web hosting services, which base their data centers in the region.

There are plenty of options available and at your disposal, and our guide provides information on hosting in Europe, as well as listing the top providers with data centers based there.

Advantages of using the best European web hosting

In terms of the advantages of hosting a website in Europe, firstly it's worth noting that no matter where your customers are based, you'll want to be able to reach them quickly. Choosing one of the best European web hosting services is one way to ensure that. as such providers will have a data center close to your audience.

This is important, because the closer a data center is to the user, the faster that data can transfer between the server and the user's browsers. This, consequently, means that your webpages' loading speed will be quicker. All of this ensures that your site provides a better user experience, which will make it more likely that visitors and customers will continue to use the site: which can also rank higher in search results.

While data center location isn’t a significant ranking factor, it can help search engines determine which local SERPs your site should appear on. Specifically, if your IP address points to a location in Europe, users in the region will most likely find your web pages, and this goes as far as city-based searches too.

Since May 2018, all websites targeting EU audiences have to abide by GDPR, or EU’s data protection laws. If you don't comply, you can face non-compliance penalties. Luckily, the best European web hosting services will uphold the GDPR, and while choosing hosting based in the EU doesn't automatically make a site GDPR-compliant, it can go further towards ensuring customers' personal data is protected.

The best European web hosting providers

2. Hostinger: an affordable, EU-based web host

Hostinger is a very affordable choice, since its pricing starts at less than $1. Cloud hosting is a new, buzzing category, and it's top of the list with its advanced solution. With unlimited websites, email accounts, and bandwidth, plus an array of other included features, it's also incredibly well priced at $9.99 a month. Learn more about Hostinger and its services in our comprehensive Hostinger review.

3. Tsohost: one of the longest-running UK hosts

Tsohost is a good pick for UK users, especially if they use WordPress, as the provider has some powerful plans. It's one of the longest-running UK web hosts, offering everything from affordable cloud hosting to high-end dedicated server across versatile plans. Transparent pricing and stable performance anchor well-specified packages. Read our Tsohost review to find out more about the web host.

4. Hostwinds: a top choice across hosting types

Hostwinds has a huge range of quality plans, making it a good choice for almost any kind of hosting. As the master of dedicated hosting, its servers boast powerful configuration features for both general and high-demanding power users. Offering high levels of customization, even its cheapest packages are packed with strong features, with shared hosting starting at $5.24 a month. Find out more about Hostwinds and its range of products in our full Hostwinds review.

5. LiquidWeb: best choice for professional users

LiquidWeb offers top-notch quality and advanced features more suited for professional users. It provides various expert managed hosting services for all types of users and requirements, and its European data centers provide professional-level virus and spam defense systems, deep system monitoring, key software installation, updates, support, and free external migrations. Learn more about the service by reading our full Liquid Web review.

Conclusion

Even when you know everything there is to know about web hosting, choosing the right provider can be tricky. Luckily, all the providers mentioned in this guide have servers based in Europe, and are very capable web hosts for a range of needs and uses, ranking them among the best European web hosting services available.

Several providers offer a wide range of hosting products, so depending on your needs (you might need WordPress, VPS, managed, or dedicated packages, for example), some may be more suited to you than others. In any case, you can hardly go wrong no matter what you choose: take your pick, and enjoy your new provider.