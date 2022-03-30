Best free data recovery software 2022

The best free data recovery software is designed to help you find and restore lost files on your computer or mobile device. There are a few ways that you can lose files, including through accidental deletion and device malfunction. But all can be equally devastating.
With data recovery software, it’s often possible to find deleted files, even if they’ve been wiped completely from your device. There are loads of premium options on the market, but there are also a few neat free programs that are almost as powerful.
We’ve reviewed many data recovery programs over the years and have put together the following list of the best free options to aid your search.
What is the best free data recovery software?
The best overall free data recovery program is Recuva, which offers advanced solutions for Windows users. EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard’s free version is great for non-techies, although it has a 2GB recovery limit.
Both TestDisk/PhotoRec and DMDE Free are excellent options for technical users, and both have an excellent success rate. Stellar Data Recovery is another option worth considering if you’re looking for a simple, no-frills program.
|Operating Systems
|External Drive Support
|Premium Version
|Recuva
|Windows
|Yes
|Yes ($19.95 license)
|EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard
|Windows, Mac
|Yes
|Yes ($149.95 license)
|TestDisk and PhotoRec file recovery
|Windows, Mac, Linux
|Yes
|No
|Stellar Data Recovery
|Windows, Mac
|Yes
|Yes (From $99 license)
|DMDE Free
|Windows, Mac, Linux
|Yes
|Yes (From $20 license)
The best free data recovery software available right now
Recuva is a popular data recovery program that’s completely free for personal use. You will need a premium license to use it for commercial purposes, but these are quite affordable.
Although Recuva is only available for Windows devices, its external drive support stands out as excellent. It enables you to recover files and information from external storage devices such as memory cards, USB sticks, external hard drives, and more.
Another standout feature is Recuva’s performance. It will place little strain on your computer’s resources, enabling you to run it effectively in the background. Its basic scan takes no more than a few minutes to run, and it tends to be very effective. There’s also an advanced scan option, which takes time but is very effective at finding and restoring difficult files.
If you only have a small amount of data to restore, EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard could be the perfect option. Its free version supports the restoration of up to 2GB of data, which will be more than enough for many users. However, the premium version is quite expensive.
One thing that stands out about EaseUS is how easy it is to use. The user interface is intuitive yet packed with excellent tools, and you don’t need any tech skills to run advanced data recovery scans.
On the downside, EaseUS can be quite slow. Even basic scans can take upwards of 10 minutes, and advanced scans are much slower. We also had a little trouble with EaseUS not recovering some files that other programs did, but there was only a small number of these.
If you’re looking for a simple, easy-to-use data recovery program to restore a small number of files or a small amount of data, EaseUS Data Recovery is worth considering.
TestDisk and PhotoRec are two open-source programs that are designed to be used together as a highly efficient data recovery tool. All features are available for free, even for commercial use, and Windows, Linux, and Mac versions are available.
On the downside, TestDisk and PhotoRec require some experience with the command line to use them effectively. There’s no graphical user interface, which makes it a poor option for beginners and others with minimal tech experience.
But the TestDisk and PhotoRec combination can be used to recover virtually any file type. External storage devices are supported, and the program is able to discover virtually all file types (over 440 recorded).
Stellar Data Recovery has a basic but effective free forever plan. It’s available on both Mac and Windows devices, and both options offer up to 1GB of file recovery without a premium license. What’s more, it can be used to recover lost objects from virtually any external storage device, including hard drives, memory cards, USB sticks, and more.
Virtually any type of file can be recovered with Stellar Data Recovery. You can even add custom extensions to the program’s database if required. The free version also comes with unbootable system recovery tools, as well as the ability to recover optical media such as CDs and DVDs.
If 1GB of file recovery is enough, we’d suggest going for Stellar Data Recovery. But if not, consider looking elsewhere, or you will have to pay for a premium license.
Read our full Stellar Data Recovery review.
DMDE Free is a popular data recovery program that supports advanced searches and has an excellent success rate. As the free version of a premium program, it does lack some advanced features, but it’s still an excellent option.
However, it can be quite confusing to use, which means that it’s best for more technical users. It’s available for Mac, Windows, and Linux devices. The app is fully portable, which means that it can be saved to and run from a USB drive.
Frequently asked questions about free data recovery software
Find out more about free data recovery software by checking out our list of FAQs.
How successful is data recovery?
While nothing is guaranteed when it comes to data recovery, most free programs are very effective. You shouldn’t have any trouble restoring common file types, although more advanced recovery may require specialized solutions.
How can I recover my data for free?
To recover accidentally deleted or lost files for free, you can use one of the best free data recovery programs. Software like Recuva, EaseUS Data Recovery, and Stellar Data Recovery are all highly effective and easy to use.
Can wiped data be recovered?
Yes, wiped data can usually be recovered. Deleted data isn’t erased instantly. Instead, an “image” of it remains until it’s overwritten by a new file. With a data recovery program, you should be able to find your lost files with minimal effort.
The benefits of free data recovery software
It can save you a lot of time and money
Let’s look at a very simple use-case for data recovery programs. Let’s say that you’ve just finished putting together a major report for work. But your computer crashes before you have a chance to save it. Rather than starting from scratch and spending hours rewriting it, you can simply find and restore it.
How we review free data recovery software
We’ve reviewed numerous data recovery programs, and we follow a stringent process with every single one. We begin by gathering information from the company website and help center, noting things like standout features, customer service, and prices.
Next, we download the program on the desired test devices. We run through its full functionality, paying particular attention to whether or not it performs as well as claimed. The user interface is also tested to ensure it’s beginner friendly and fully functional.
