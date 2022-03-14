Best free disk utility software for Windows in 2022

Keeping your hard drive well-maintained is a must for every Windows PC or laptop owner, whether it's an HDD or an SSD on Windows 8 or Windows 11. If you don't keep on top with disk maintenance, you run the risk of encountering problems down the line, and may end up needing to use the best data recovery software if you're not careful.

However, there are plenty of great, cost-free tools out there you can use to keep disk performance ticking along. Not every IT task is yet automated, with one important one being defragmentation, which offers a great way to reorganize and improve overall hard drive performance and capacity. Much like partitioning your hard drive, it's not only easy to do, but it's just one disk utility available to you of many.

As with the best free system utility software, the best free disk utility software offers you cost-free tools with which to enhance your hard disk's overall performance, and by extension, that of your machine. While it should be noted that, as with the best Microsoft Office alternatives, there are plenty of paid options offering you advanced and top-level functionality, budgets may dictate that free disk utility software is the best option for you and your device.

With that in mind, we've compiled this small collection of free disk utilities that can help with everything from more efficient defragging to analysing what lives on your hard drive. Let's take a look at the best free disk utility software currently available.

The best free disk utility software for Windows right now

Auslogics Disk Defrag

This program has one goal: To put your files where they belong, so programs start faster and your system response and performance is all it should be. The free version offers a defragmentation time of less than 10 minutes, for an average-sized hard drive. Its most recent version only offers support for Windows 10, but for machines of that OS and below, you can use a highly-recommended defragmentation platform, while a Pro version is available at a price.



Defraggler

You don't have to defrag an entire hard drive at once. Defraggler, from top system utility CCleaner, is able to target specific folders or files (which is great for gigantic files like videos) for defragmentation. It works with both hard disks and SSDs, supporting both NTFS and FAT32 file systems, and you can schedule it to run whenever you want. For more advanced defragging needs, there's also a paid version offering professional and business-level tools.



EaseUS Partition Master

You don't need to reboot Windows to partition parts of the hard drive, or combine partitions into one, all without losing any data. With EaseUS Partition Master, you can easily partition drives, as well as convert NTFS to FAT32, and support direct split partitions. The free version offers conversion of an MBR system disk to GPTR for Windows 11, while the professional, paid upgrade offers Windows 11 to SSD migration, and lossless cloning of disks, as well as free tech support.



Smart Defrag 7

Optimised for quick defragmentation of your drive and able to run in the background, Smart Defrag 7 also throws in a boot-time defrag stage for handling special files that can't be moved when using Windows. The most recent version available, it offers disk health checks, large file defrags, optimized fragmentation, and works with Windows 11 and supports OSs back to XP. A professional and paid-for upgrade offers faster and more file-secure defragmentation options.



