Best free graphics software for Windows and Mac in 2022

So you're keen to learn about some free photo editing software, and where you can download it from? Like the best photo storage apps, the best free graphics software can be invaluable for photographers or illustrators, as quite often the leading providers of such software charge a high price for premium platforms.

Similarly to the best free disk utility software and the best free system utility software for Windows, there are plenty of free graphics software services available if you're on a low budget or have no budget to speak of. We've got quite the selection of freebies here when it comes to image editing, photo organisation, and even 3D modelling and CAD.

Some of these products are Windows-only, but many also work with Mac OS, and a few with Linux as well, too. Read on for our picks for the best free graphics software.

The best free graphics software for Windows and Mac

GIMP (Windows, Mac, Linux)

The GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) remains our favourite free image editor for good reason: This open-source classic has all the high-end tools you could want, short of spending a ton of money on Photoshop. It's cross-platform, forever free, and its source code can be changed, while there are also a series of customization options and third party plugins available.



FastStone Image Viewer (Windows)

It would be almost impossible to find an image format that FastStone doesn't support. It provides management and comparison of files, as well as some rudimentary editing and slideshow-with-transition effects, with top tools including red-eye removal, cropping and reoutching, color adjustments, and an intuitive full-screen mode. However, be aware that it was last updated in 2020, which isn't ideal for freeware software.



Google Photos (Windows, Web)

There's arguably no better way to organise your images (and videos) than Google Photos. Having taken on all of the features of Picasa, Google Photos also makes it easy to share images online, and syncs up with Google Drive cloud storage to save your edited and collated files online. Be aware however that you have a 15GB limit on the free plan, with paid storage upgrades available.



SketchUp (Windows, Mac)

If you're getting into 3D and still don't want to spend big bucks on software, check out SketchUp to get started building models. With the free plan, you get the web-based 3D modeler, a mobile model viewer, and 10GB of cloud storage; there are a range of premium paid plans available for personal users, as well as for businesses and educational users across primary, secondary, and higher education.



Inkscape (Windows, Mac, Linux)

Most vector-based drawing programs, like Adobe Illustrator, will cost you big bucks – but Inkscape is open source. It uses the SVG format for files to support features like markers, clones, and alpha blending, and offers flexible drawing tools alongside a broad file format compatibility reach, a powerful text tool, and bezier and spiro curve functionality. It's regularly updated, with version 1.2alpha1 available for testing.



LibreCAD (Windows, Mac, Linux)

When it's time to make some 2D computer-aided design (CAD) mechanical drawings, the best free option is LibreCAD. It's a perfect tool for engineers, architects, and draftsmen to make blueprints. Being open-source, you can customize the programme and take advantage of its supportive community, as well as utilize its support for over 30 different languages.



Paint.NET (Windows)

This Windows-only freebie is worth installing for any minor (and some major) picture manipulation. It's fast, easy to use, and comprehensive – if you don't need full Photoshop capabilities. Recently updated to version 4.3.10, it provides a user-friendly interface with layer support, unlimited undo functionality, and much more, alongside an active online community providing tutorials and plugins.



ZBrushCoreMini (Windows, Mac)

Ready to start making 3D models? ZBrushCoreMini gives you a digital blob of clay and all the tools necessary to turn it into a piece of art. Its streamlined interface offers users an easy way into sculpting, across a range of brushes; while its iMage 3D format allows users to share 2D images online or 3D images with other users, alongside a 3D printing export setting.



