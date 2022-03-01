Best free remote desktop software in 2022

With the best free remote desktop software, you can remotely access computers and other devices from your own device. Remote access technology has the potential to streamline your business in various ways.

For starters, remote desktop programs enable you to provide or receive technical support from the comfort of your office. You could also use them to access office computers from your personal device, enabling you to work comfortably from home.

There are numerous premium remote desktop programs on the market offering high-end, sophisticated features and tools for a monthly or annual rate, but reliable free remote desktop programs are hard to come by. To aid your search, we’ve put together a list of the best free remote desktop software solutions available today.

The 3 best free remote desktop software solutions

Zoho Assist: top free remote desktop platform

Zoho Assist's free plan offers top tools including built-in live chat, multi-device connectivity, multi-monitor support, and more. A 15-day free trial gives you access to the premium plans, which start at $8 a month and offer advanced, leading features for remote assistance.



AnyDesk: excellent free plan for personal users

AnyDesk's top free-forever plan provides one user with access to excellent remote desktop tools, via end-to-end encryption, such as remote printing and mobile and desktop OS use. Its premium plans start from $9.90 a month, and add a wide range of advanced features.



Microsoft Remote Desktop: free remote access

If you've got a Windows PC, Microsoft Remote Desktop is included for free, and offers built-in functionalities such as remote file access, mobile apps, and much more. While it's got a learning curve, it offers simple and immediate remote access for Windows users.



What are the best free remote desktop programs? The best overall free remote desktop program is Zoho Assist, which has a variety of advanced tools and is backed by the rest of the Zoho ecosystem of productivity software tools and platforms. AnyDesk is known for its powerful premium solutions, but its free plan is certainly worth using as well. TightVNC is a reliable provider that has been around for more than 20 years, while Microsoft Remote Desktop is an advanced option, and it comes pre-installed on most modern Windows computers. In turn, Chrome Remote Desktop offers a browser extension that can be used with a variety of operating systems. It’s super easy to use, and boasts decent security and streamlined performance.

The best free remote desktop services, compared Remote desktop service Platform(s) Maximum users Encryption Zoho Assist Windows, Mac, iOS, Android One 256-bit AES encryption AnyDesk Windows, Linux, Mac, Android, iOS One End-to-end 256-bit encryption Microsoft Remote Desktop Windows Varies SSL TightVNC Windows, Linux No limit None Chrome Remote Desktop Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS One 256-bit AES encryption

The best free remote desktop software available today

Zoho Assist is better known for its premium team remote desktop solutions, but its free plan has plenty to bring to the table. It only supports one user, but it enables you to connect to a variety of different devices. There’s a built-in live chat tool, but no file-sharing tools.

One thing that stands out about Zoho Assist is its excellent multi-monitor support. There’s also a 15-day free trial for the more advanced subscriptions, which you might like to consider if you need more tools than the free plan offers.

Read our full Zoho Assist review.

AnyDesk An excellent option for security-conscious users Specifications Platform(s): Windows, Linux, Mac, Android, iOS Max users: One Encryption: End-to-end AES 256-bit encryption Today's Best Deals VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Can be used on various desktop and mobile operating systems + Unattended access and remote printing available + Advanced security tools Reasons to avoid - A little complex for beginners - Not useful for teams

AnyDesk is another popular premium remote desktop software provider with an excellent free-forever plan. This is only available for personal use, but it’s certainly an option worth considering.

Known for its excellent security, which includes end-to-end encryption, AnyDesk also offers a range of various advanced tools, including a remote printing module, and you can access unattended computers with a password. It’s also available on a suite of mobile and desktop operating systems.

On the downside, AnyDesk is a little complicated to get started with. You will have to upgrade to a premium plan if you need to use it in a professional setting or with more than one user.

Read our full AnyDesk review.

Microsoft Remote Desktop A built-in remote desktop solution Specifications Platform(s): Windows Max users: Varies Encryption: SSL Today's Best Deals VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Comes pre-installed with most Windows computers + Streamlined file transfer tools + Provides smooth remote desktop access Reasons to avoid - Can be a little confusing to set up - Can’t be used with all Windows computers

All modern Windows computers come with built-in remote desktop access tools. These can be used by someone else from a remote location who may need access to your computer.

All things considered, Microsoft Remote Desktop is excellent. It comes with a range of features, including remote file access and mobile apps. However, it can be difficult to use, and you will need at least some tech experience to get the most out of it.

For example, you will often have to set custom firewall rules before remote access is possible. You may have to forward specific ports on your router, which isn’t difficult but may scare off some beginners.

Read our detailed Microsoft Remote Desktop review.

TightVNC Best for Linux users Specifications Platform(s): Windows, Linux Max users: No limit Encryption: None Today's Best Deals VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Free, open-source program + Excellent documentation + Supports multi-platform environments Reasons to avoid - No built-in encryption or other security features - May require router port forwarding

TightVNC has been delivering reliable remote desktop solutions for more than 20 years. It uses the virtual network computing (VNC) protocol to enable streamlined remote access, and it’s completely free for anyone to use.

The platform is known for the small amount of bandwidth it uses. This generally leads to excellent screen share quality and performance. On the downside, encryption is completely absent, and your remote access sessions may be vulnerable to attack. A little technical expertise is required to get started, and you may have to perform actions like router port forwarding.

But TightVNC’s Linux compatibility makes it an excellent option worth considering. And the poor security can be overcome by simply using it in conjunction with one of the best VPN services.

Read our full TightVNC review.

Chrome Remote Desktop Best overall free remote desktop software Specifications Platform(s): Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS Max concurrent users: One Encryption: 256-bit AES encryption Today's Best Deals VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Great cross-platform compatibility + Very easy to set up and use + Streamlined performance with excellent quality Reasons to avoid - Lacks advanced features - Can only be used with Chrome

Chrome Remote Desktop is an extremely popular free remote desktop program. It’s fast and convenient, and it’s compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS devices. It comes as a simple Chrome extension, and even those with little tech experience should find using it a breeze.

On the downside, Chrome Remote Desktop lacks numerous advanced features. For example, you can’t use it for remote printing, and there are no file transfer tools. There’s also no live chat, which makes it an inconvenient option for those providing tech assistance.

Nonetheless, we’d recommend considering Chrome Remote Desktop if you’re looking for a simple program to access a variety of devices.

How to choose the best free remote desktop software for you

Most free remote desktop platforms are relatively simple and, therefore, similar. However, there are still a few factors you need to keep in mind when making your selection. For example, not all free software supports multiple users. If this is something you need, platforms like TightVNC and Microsoft Remote Desktop are worth considering.

Another important consideration is security, which AnyDesk does well. You will also need to ensure that the programs you’re looking for are compatible with the operating system(s) you’re going to be using.

But above all, remember that these are free programs. They aren’t going to be fancy, and the best advice we can give is to select a few potential options and give them a try—you’ve got nothing to lose.

