Best free system utility software for Windows in 2022

Want to keep your computer in tip-top shape? Then you could probably use a few good system utilities on your side when it comes to fighting the good fight, and keeping your Windows PC or laptop clean and streamlined. Even with the newest Windows 11 machine, you can make great use of system utility software to optimize operations, keep everything organized, and enjoy top performance.

Much like the best Microsoft Office alternatives, the top-level system utility software is often available in paid and free options from multiple providers, so it really depends on your budget in terms of what you might look to go for. In this guide, we've outlined our top free Windows offerings, much as we've also covered the best free disk utility software for Windows.

Read on, and see which free providers we ranked among our selection of excellent Windows system utilities that you won't need to pay a penny for.

The best free system utility software available

Advanced SystemCare Free

Boasting a clean and simple-to-follow interface, Advanced SystemCare will do a quick malware scan, optimise the registry, get rid of junk and temp files, and then perform "Deep Care," which is like regular care but, well, deeper. This is a sterling freebie, with version 15 the latest release supporting Windows 11 through Windows XP.



CCleaner

Nothing needs cleaning quite like a PC filled with the digital crud of everyday use. CCleaner has earned a reputation for zapping that cr*p (that's what the extra C is for) and giving your system a shot in the arm in the process. It'll zap temp files, log files, cookies, browser histories, old registry entries, and even wipe free space clean, so files can't be recovered.



Eraser

Don't trust the Windows recycle bin to truly get rid of your files (it doesn't). If they must be destroyed with no hope of recovery, use Eraser to make sure the spot where the file once lived is overwritten entirely. Eraser overwrites files via carefully-selected patterns, and it supports OSs all the way back to XP, with the latest version able to be used on Windows 10 and Windows Server 2012-2022.



Glary Utilities

Scan and clean the registry and your hard drive, manage what automatically starts with Windows, erase files completely, kill your browser history, and much more with GlarySoft's set of tools. The latest and most up-to-date iteration is Utilities 5, which claims to boot PC speeds and fix errors, crashes, and freezes; there's also a Pro version available for a fee.



Recuva

Pull out Recuva (from CCleaner) to recover files you've accidentally trashed, and even those lost during a system crash. If you need more high-level recovery software, there is a paid Pro version available offering a more advanced suite of options and tools, while even the free version is able to recover files from damaged or newly-formatted disks.



SlimCleaner

SlimCleaner is all about keeping your system slim and trim for good performance. This freebie uses "community-sourced" info to determine what's best for your system; it's like asking your social circle how to optimise your system, tuning up your PC for quicker program response time, increased disk space, and fewer unwanted programs.



Sysinternals Suite

Microsoft's own Sysinternals site has lots of great utilities that we love and that every power user should have on hand. All of the best of them – such as Autoruns, Desktops, Process Monitor, and Process Explorer – are part of the free Sysinternals Suite, which now provides 74 separate utilities in one single free download.



SIW (System Information for Windows)

For those times when Windows seems just on the edge of being truly broken, give SIW a try to diagnose what is wrong. It'll check software, the registry, your memory, BIOS, hard drives, ports and the network, just for starters. It offers support for Windows 11 as well as all previous Windows OSs back to Windows 7, and creates a report in the file format of your choice.



