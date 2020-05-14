Best free VPN in 2020

Virtual private networks (VPNs) have grown in popularity during the past decade because they offer privacy and anonymity online in a time when it is needed the most. This is due to various reasons - governments spying on you or censoring content you can access, streaming platforms geographically restricting their own content, ISPs throttling your connection, hackers trying to steal your private data, you name it.

Considering all these issues, it’s no wonder many people are looking at VPNs. However, once you start searching, you realise that many such platforms offer their services for a fee. Or worse yet, they offer their services for free, but provide very poor service.

Luckily, not all free VPNs services are low-quality or extremely limiting. Yes, some limitations do apply, but considering you’re getting a free privacy service, it’s something you can live with.

The most important things to pay attention to when choosing the right free VPN, are the level of security it offers, whether its limitations are a deal-breaker for you, the level of privacy and the existence of the no-logging policy, as well as what kind of information do you have to give up to get access to it.

To make the task of deciding easier for you, we have assembled a list of the best free VPN options on the market, along with their advantages and limitations:

1. Hotspot Shield Free VPN

500MB a day for free

Supported platforms: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android | Data limit: 500MB/day | Servers available: 1

500MB per day

User-friendly

Plenty of premium features

Getting started is a bit impractical

Hotspot Shield Free tops our free VPN list thanks to everything you get, no charge: 500MB of daily data traffic (that’s about 15GB per month), military-grade encryption, and beginner-friendly apps, regardless of the platform.

You will have to suffer through an ad here and there, and you can only use the one server location that the platform assigns to you, but it’s worth it if privacy is your topmost concern.

This means you won’t really be able to stream Netflix but your sensitive information will be perfectly safe from prying eyes, especially important if you’re worried about shopping or conducting financial operations online.

Having said that, getting started isn’t terribly convenient. You’ll first have to take the 7-day free trial for the premium version , after which you’ll get a choice - carrying on with the full, paying version or going for the limited, free version. Either way, the company will have your credit card details.

2. TunnelBear

Free VPN with personality

Supported platforms: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android | Data limit: 500MB/month | Servers available: 20+

Easy to get around

Solid number of accessible servers

Only 500MB per month

TunnelBear is a VPN platform that stands out with its original design and a good sense of humour, as well as the free plan that comes with a choice of more than 20 servers.

That said, it's quite restrictive in its monthly traffic which gives free users only 500MB to use for the entire month. This means you’ll have to be very prudent with how you use it or you’ll run out before you know it. So no streaming, torrenting, or other downloads except for some really light browsing. However, you can increase this limit to 1GB by tweeting about TunnelBear.

Even as restrictive as it is in the monthly data traffic, TunnelBear is an ideal free VPN for those who want a little privacy for some of their online habits, like online banking, shopping, or other security-sensitive operations.

If you’d like to experience what TunnelBear has in store for those who pay for a full version , you won’t end up disappointed. The company doesn’t even require you to provide your first name when signing up, which isn’t the case with many other platforms.

3. ProtonVPN Free

Unlimited VPN traffic for free

Supported platforms:: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Data limit: Unlimited | Servers available: 3

Unlimited monthly traffic

High level of privacy

No ads

Speed could be better

ProtonVPN has one of the best free plans, mainly due to its lack of limitation on monthly VPN traffic which is a rare thing for a free VPN to have. This doesn’t come without its price though, as speeds and user support leave much to be desired, mostly because free users are considered as low priority. Also, if you thought unlimited data traffic meant you could share as many large files as you like via P2P, you’re wrong - this provider doesn’t support P2P.

That said, users can download ProtonVPN apps for Windows, Android, iOS, Mac, and even GNU/Linux, albeit use them only on one device at the time. Also, there are only three server locations you can connect to.

The privacy offered by ProtonVPN, even in its free version, is impressive, and the strict no-logs policy guarantees no sensitive information is kept on its servers. The best part? You only need your email address to sign up. You won’t see any pesky ads often present in other free VPNs, either.

4. Windscribe

High security accompanied by solid monthly bandwidth

Supported platforms: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Data limit: 10GB/month | Servers available: 25

25 server locations

High monthly bandwidth

Top privacvy

Speeds can be a bit unpredictable

Windscribe is a strong free VPN that has apps for all the major platforms, an excellent choice of 25 servers in 11 countries, as well as a generous 10GB monthly cap on its free data traffic. You’ll even receive notifications via email every time your monthly traffic allowance is renewed.

The available locations are well spread and include the UK, Germany, Canada, Hong Kong, and the US, which should be enough for most (free) users.

To get your hands on this handy VPN service, you don’t even need to leave your email address - just create a username and password and you’re all set! Regardless, we recommend putting in an email address, just in case you forget your password. Additionally, it’s useful to know when your spent bandwidth is renewed.

As usual, the privacy levels are high, accompanied by a serious no-logging policy. The platform also includes a built-in ad blocker and firewall, for added protection.

5. Speedify

Speed as priority, data traffic not so much

Supported platforms:: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Data limit: 2GB/month | Servers available: 50

Plenty of servers

Top speeds

Strong security measures

Only 2GB data traffic per month

Speedify does exactly what its name says - provides a fast VPN connection, thanks to a few handy performance boosting tools that include making use of all available internet connections. For example, it can combine your Ethernet with a tethered mobile connection.

In case there’s only one kind of internet connection available, then the provider’s turbocharging technology will step in. We tested the high speeds claim and were delighted with the results.

Users get quite a lot of servers at their disposal - over 50, but not a lot in terms of monthly bandwidth. Specifically, you only get 2GB per month for all your VPN needs, which is still four times more than TunnelBear’s 500MB, but way less than Windscribe’s 10GB or ProtonVPN’s unlimited monthly traffic.

6. Hide.me

Hide your online presence and get 10GB of data for free

Supported platforms: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android | Data limit: 10GB/month | Servers available: 5

10GB monthly bandwidth

Great speeds

No ads

Only one device

Hide.me ’s free VPN option will give you 10GB of data traffic per month, which is quite enough if you’re not keen on heavy streaming or torrenting, although the servers are P2P-friendly. Just like with Windscribe, this limit is more than enough for anonymous surfing, messaging, occasional file share, and so on.

There are only 5 available server locations (including in Canada and the US), so those with location-specific requirements may find this limitation unsatisfactory (unless their requirements fit the specific available locations). Still, strong privacy, security, and no-logging policy are all there, so you won’t have to worry about any of your private data leaking into the wrong hands.

Speeds provided by Hide.me are excellent and the clients are well designed and intuitive, but even if you run into any trouble, the provider offers 24/7 tech support for everyone, free users included.

Signing up is easy, just enter your email address, click the link in your confirmation message, and register with your username and password.