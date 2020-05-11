Best Netflix VPN in 2020

Netflix is one of the largest VOD (video-on-demand) platforms in the world, with over 182.86 million paying subscribers as of Q1 2020. This number would’ve probably been even higher if the service or all of its localised versions were available in all regions of the world, but sadly, this isn’t the case. Even people who live in a country where Netflix is typically available, may discover that they can’t access it when traveling to certain areas. This is why those who want to view Netflix regardless of their (current) location are turning to a tried-and-true method - the good ole’ VPN.

Short for “Virtual Private Network”, a VPN is a secure platform that provides a virtual Internet connection to whichever location you want, as long as it has servers there. For Netflix enthusiasts, this means connecting to locations where certain content is typically open, be it the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, France, Australia, and so on.

To keep you from wandering in the dark when trying to pick the right one, ITProPortal has decided to bring you the best VPN services for accessing all the Netflix content you wish, starting with:

1. ExpressVPN

Most versatile VPN for P2P traffic

Number of servers: 3000+ | Server locations: 160 | Streaming devices supported: Android, iOS, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, PlayStation | Maximum devices supported: 5

Provides fast streaming speeds

Wide range of supported devices

Supports Netflix without a glitch

Not for everyone’s budget

Without a doubt, ExpressVPN is the best VPN service on the market, especially for streaming Netflix content. It provides blazing speeds, access to over 3,000 servers, unlimited bandwidth, superior 256-bit encryption, and unlocks a wide range of geographically restricted services that not only include Netflix, but also BBC iPlayer, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Vudu, you name it.

This VPN can be set up on a wide array of devices and operating systems as well, ranging from the classics (Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Linux) to the others like smart TVs, game consoles, and routers - all thanks to the provider’s MediaStreamer DNS. The apps are entirely user-friendly, even for beginners, and you can use the provider’s services on up to 5 devices at the same time (or even more if you install it on a router).

There has to be a catch, doesn’t it? Yes and no - ExpressVPN truly is as good as it gets, but it does come at a higher cost than most of its competitors. We think it’s worth it, but you can be the judge of that since the vendor offers a no-questions-asked money-back guarantee within the first 30 days of its use - enough to test it to the fullest.

2. NordVPN

Wide selection of localised Netflix content

Number of servers: 5,849 | Server locations: 59 | Streaming devices supported: Android, iOS, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, PlayStation | Maximum devices supported: 6

Provides access to all Netflix content

Thousands of fast servers

Covers all main platforms

Some security incidents

Closely following ExpressVPN is its toughest competitor - NordVPN . The company provides one of the sturdiest and best-quality VPN platforms, with military-grade security, DNS leak protection, and thousands of servers covering almost the entire globe.

Thanks to such a large web of servers scattered everywhere, NordVPN promises to deliver great (and fast) Netflix experience (as well as BBC, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and more) wherever you may be and whichever local content you wish to watch, be it from the US, UK, Italy, France, Germany, Japan, Australia, Spain, and more. All this content can be viewed on a wide array of platforms, including Android, Windows, Mac, iOS, Linux, BlackBerry, routers, and many more.

In addition to an immense number of servers, including specialised obfuscated units that can bypass network firewalls, NordVPN also has a lower price tag than ExpressVPN, which is why many budget-focused users rather opt for the former.

That said, the lower price does come with some drawbacks, such as the history of its servers being hacked (although no private information was leaked) and tardiness in addressing the public on these issues.

Like its main competitor, NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing any interested customer to take it for a lengthy ride before definitely committing.

3. CyberGhost

Vast, rapidly-growing network of servers across the globe

Number of servers: 6,536 | Server locations: 112 | Streaming devices supported: iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Xbox, PlayStation | Maximum devices supported: 7

Free trial and low prices

Netflix content from various locations

Impressive server count

Not as fast as some competitors

A Romanian-German VPN provider, CyberGhost has a platform that puts many to shame. Its reputation as one of the finest for Netflix is due to everything it offers - a large number of servers in many locations, especially those with localised Netflix content, amazing apps and usability on many platforms, as well as top-notch security.

You, your friends, and family can enjoy streaming your favorite shows (featured on Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and others) on up to 7 devices at the same time - even more if you have a router that supports a VPN connection. Another one of its selling points is its outstanding network of over 6,530 servers in 90 countries and 112 locations.

If this isn’t enough to make you a believer in CyberGhost, then consider this - the provider will give you a chance to try it yourself, you don’t even need to leave your credit card details. Just download the app from the website and you can use it for seven days on Android or one day on Windows. There’s a trial option for iOS, but you’ll have to leave your payment details and cancel within 7 days unless you want to pay for the full service.

That said, CyberGhost can be a tad slower than NordVPN and ExpressVPN, but it is also cheaper than both.

4. Surfshark

Netflix unblocking for a small price

Number of servers: 1,700+ | Server locations: 63 | Streaming devices supported: iOS, Android, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, PlayStation | Maximum devices supported: Unlimited

Won’t put a strain on your budget

Simple to use

Use it on as many devices as you like

Doesn’t flaunt as many features and servers as some

Surfshark is an ideal candidate for streaming Netflix and other geo-restricted services, especially for content available only to local audiences in the US, UK, France, Italy, Japan, Australia, and other places, which it easily provides access to no matter where you are.

If you only need a VPN for such purposes, then you shouldn’t look any further - Surfshark has a cheap long-term payment option that will reduce its price to a measly $1.99 per month - quite a bargain considering you’re getting access to all the content you otherwise could forget about.

You won’t find a bazillion advanced customisation features here, and there are fewer servers than in some, but what Surfshark does have is more than enough for most VPN users. This means strong security, the Camouflage mode that hides you’re even using a VPN, MultiHop tool that directs your traffic through two VPN servers, as well as the NoBorders mode dedicated solely to bringing you global content including Netflix without annoying and arbitrary blocks.

The best part? Absolutely unlimited number of simultaneous connections, which means you can provide VPN access for all of your personal devices (from Windows, iOS, Mac, Android, and Linux to smart TVs, consoles, and routers), your entire family, and more, at the same time.

To try it out, you can take advantage of the risk-free 30-day refund guarantee or a 7-day no-charge period for iOS or Android.

5. IPVanish

Great if you only need Netflix US

Number of servers: 1,400+ | Server locations: 75+ | Streaming devices supported: iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox, PlayStation | Maximum devices supported: 10

Has all you need for great Netflix US experience

Customer support via phone

Lots of supported platforms

Not much luck with other localised Netflix content

IPVanish may only have around 1,400 servers (a portion of CyberGhost’s 6,500), but these are all owned and managed by the vendor itself and are quite enough to provide you with all the Netflix content you need, as long as it’s the localised US version. In other words, if you want to access exclusively UK, French, or Japanese content on this platform, you’ll have to look elsewhere. Don’t bother trying BBC iPlayer either.

The platform can be used on as many as 10 devices at the same time, with router support that removes this restriction. Other supported devices include the obvious (Windows, iOS, Android, Mac, and Linux), as well as those not as much (Fire TV, Chrome OS, Roku, and Windows Phone).

If you’re worried IPVanish won’t perform, there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee which should be more than enough to check whether it suits your Netflix-viewing requirements. As for the price, this provider falls somewhere in the middle - it isn’t the cheapest, but it certainly isn’t the most expensive VPN out there.