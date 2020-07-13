As our lives are moving increasingly into the online sphere, there are more and more passwords to remember and keep track of, which can be a burden. To make this task easier, you can use one of the many password managers out there that not only create a safe place to keep all your passwords, but, depending on the solution, offer additional options such as file vaults, VPNs, and storing other important information.

Since there are so many products on the market that fit the description, it can be difficult to pick out the most suitable one for you. This is why we have decided to take some of the load off and narrow down the selection to the 10 today’s best password managers.

(Image credit: Future)

1. Dashlane

An outstanding password manager equipped with handy extras

Browser extensions: Chrome, Firefox, Edge | Desktop apps: Windows, macOS | Mobile apps: iOS, Android

Comes with a VPN

Secure file storage

Multi-factor authentication

Simply syncs between devices

A tad costly

Dashlane ’s free version allows you to automatically store and fill in usernames and passwords, contact details, delivery addresses, and payment information. The logins are stored in a secure vault and protected by multi-factor authentication (MFA). The free version is limited to a single device and up to 50 passwords but will get you a 30-day free trial of the premium service.

Expectedly, paying for the Premium service will get you even more functionality. This includes synchronising unlimited information across all of your desktop and mobile devices, as well as scouring the dark web for any data breaches involving your personal information.

On top of that, you can store your sensitive files like ID scans and insurance policies into secure storage. There’s even a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to stay safe and anonymous when using potentially unsafe Wi-Fi hotspots. Premium users also get priority support and remote account access.

That said, the price of the Premium version, at $3.33/month ($39.99 billed annually) isn’t very low. However, quality costs and this platform certainly has it.

(Image credit: Future)

2. LastPass

Lots of advanced features

Browser extensions: Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Edge, Opera, Safari | Mobile apps: iOS, Android

Very user-friendly and intuitive

Enables mobile app logins

Multi-factor account authentication

Sporadic problems with servers

Another password management heavyweight, LastPass also comes in free and paid versions. If you get it for free, you’ll be provided with the essential functionality and more - safely storing usernames and passwords, as well as credit cards, passports, addresses, and shopping profiles.

You’ll also be able to attach images, PDFs, docs, audio, and more. LastPass will allow you to review your passwords, flag the weak ones, generate stronger ones to replace them, and protect your account with MFA. This version also includes a 30-day free trial of the premium version.

The Premium account grants access to your most important information to a third person in case of an emergency, possibility of sharing a single item with multiple people, advanced MFA options through YubiKey, Sesame, and fingerprint authentication, 1GB of encrypted file storage, autofill for apps, and priority tech support. You’ll also be able to log into apps on your phone. Its price is $3/month ($36 billed annually).

Alternatively, you can opt for the Families package that increases the number of users to six (each with their own secure vault), provides unlimited shared folders and a family manager dashboard. It comes at the price of $4/month ($48 billed annually).

(Image credit: Future)

3. Keeper

State-of-the-art, family-friendly password manager

Browser extensions: Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Safari, Edge, Opera | Desktop apps: Windows, macOS, Linux | Mobile apps: iOS, Android

Provides biometric authentication

Multiple subscription options

Unlimited devices and password storage

Paid versions only

Keeper doesn’t have a free version but it does offer a 30-day free trial, attractive pricing, and advanced features like biometric authentication, breach monitoring and alerts, and password weakness analysis. It will also provide emergency access to your information, data synchronisation across unlimited devices, secure record sharing, unlimited password storage, identity and payments information, and 24/7 support.

At just $2.49/month ($29.99 billed annually), you can get yourself the Personal package, which includes all of the above for a single person. If you’d like to cover your entire household with this outstanding solution, then you should choose the Keeper Family package that will cost you $4.99/month ($59.99 billed annually). It includes five private vaults and a 10GB secure file storage.

This password manager can also be purchased as part of a bundle which includes super-secure KeeperChat Private Messenger (with screenshot control, message retraction and self-destructs), BreachWatch Dark Web Monitoring, and Secure File Storage. The option for individual users costs $4.99/month ($59.97 billed annually), while the family bundle comes with the price tag of $9.99/month ($119.98 billed annually).

(Image credit: Future)

4. RoboForm

A feature-packed solution at a low price

Browser extensions: Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Safari, Edge, Opera | Desktop apps: No | Mobile apps: iOS, Android

Optional local-only storage

Password bookmarking

Saves Windows app passwords

Attractive pricing

Free version doesn’t allow syncing across devices

RoboForm offers a free solution and two reasonably priced premium packages called Everywhere and Everywhere Family. The former costs only $1.99/month (billed annually), while the latter will set you back $3.90/month (billed annually).

The key features include the usual - autofilling and single-click logins through securely stored passwords and protected by two-factor authentication (2FA), multiple platform support, synchronising passwords across all your devices and browsers, password auditing tool, as well as offline access to all RoboForm data via desktop and mobile apps. The apps also offer optional local-only storage.

An interesting addition is the option to save all your Windows app passwords, including Skype, Outlook, and others. All of your passwords can be organised across folders, and you can even bookmark the most used ones for easier access. RoboForm also supports importing data from all the major password managers, browsers, as well as CSV import and export.

That said, the free version can’t synchronise passwords across multiple devices, which can be a slight disadvantage in comparison with other providers’ free versions. All the Everywhere users also get access to 24/7/365 priority customer support.

(Image credit: Future)

5. LogMeOnce

Passwordless password management

Browser extensions: Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge | Desktop apps: No | Mobile apps: iOS, Android

No master password to remember

Biometrics support

Long list of features

Interface can be a bit awkward

Unlike its competitors, that typically have a master password you need to remember to access all of your other passwords, LogMeOnce does things a bit differently, thanks to additional security settings in place (like security questions). This way, there’s no chance to get locked out of your account because you’ve forgotten your master password. Depending on the chosen package, it also provides a long list of usual and unusual features, including biometric options and Single Sign On (SSO) functionality.

Despite its name, the Premium package is free and supports unlimited passwords, devices, and autofill, up to three credit cards, five secure password shares, and three secure notes. It provides a 2FA, apps beneficiary (another person who’ll have control over them if something happens to you), a 1MB encrypted storage, and email technical support.

At $2.50/month, the Professional package increases encrypted storage to 1GB, secure password to 50, secure notes to 50, and unlimited credit cards, adds emergency access, MFA, account and apps beneficiary, productivity dock, advanced login audit and activity reporting, live password tracker, and priority technical support.

You’ll get most for your money if you opt for the Ultimate solution at $3.25/month, as it includes 10GB encrypted storage, anti-theft features, unlimited password sharing and secure notes, advanced MFA and beneficiary, comprehensive reporting, scheduled login, remote logout, and more.

There’s also a Family pack at $4.99 that covers up to six family members. Both Ultimate and Family solutions come with a 7-day free trial, no credit card details needed.

(Image credit: Future)

6. NordPass

Keeps things simple yet capable

Browser extensions: Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Brave, Opera | Desktop apps: Windows, macOS, Linux | Mobile apps: iOS, Android

Handy free option

Isn’t very expensive

Reasonable free trial and refund policy

No form auto-filling

NordPass is a password manager that comes to us from the same crowd who gave us NordVPN, a well-known name in the VPN business and a capable and efficient provider. Like its VPN counterpart, NordPass offers great service and lots of features at a low price.

Similar to its competitors, NordPass features browser plugins for all the major browsers - Firefox, Chrome, Opera, and Edge, mobile devices - Android and iOS, but also desktop apps - Windows, Mac, and Linux.

There are two options to choose from - Free and Premium. The former allows you to save unlimited passwords, keep notes and credit cards, as well as sync across all devices, but you can only stay logged in to NordPass on one device at a time.

The Premium version that starts at $2.49/month (billed $59.76 every two years) can be used on up to six active devices at the same time, and enables secure item sharing and Trusted Contacts. It comes with a 7-day free trial and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

That said, we noticed that the option to autofill forms, with details like your name, address, and email, is missing.

(Image credit: Future)

7. mSecure

Reasonably priced and highly efficient

Browser extensions: Chrome, Safari (iOS) | Desktop apps: Windows, macOS | Mobile apps: Android, iOS

Free version supports unlimited entries

Apple Watch support

Competitive pricing

Doesn’t support secure password sharing

mSecure is another one on the list of very capable password managers that cover more than just passwords. For example, it will safely store your other sensitive data like credit cards, insurance, frequent flyer information, calling cards, safe combinations, secure notes, prescriptions, and more.

Those interested in using this password manager’s services have two options at their disposal. The first is the free version that provides a strong password generator, 20+ built-in templates, entry grouping and filtering, as well as supporting unlimited entries. It will also get you a 30-day trial of the Pro account.

Speaking of the Pro version, it is available at the price of $29.99 and includes synchronisation across all of your devices, backup and restore options, customisable templates, Touch ID and Face ID support, fingerprint unlock, auto-fill/auto-login, Security Center (lists all your weak passwords), and Apple Watch support. Having said that, mSecure lacks one important feature - secure password sharing.

(Image credit: Future)

8. Zoho Vault

Business-level password manager with extensive browser support

Browser extensions: Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari, Brave, Vivaldi | Desktop apps: No | Mobile apps: iOS, Android

Lots of third-party integrations

Affordable

Extensions for all browsers

More focused on business users

Zoho Vault is an exceptionally affordable and practical password management solution, with data centres across Europe, America, and Asia. Its prices range from the completely free version to the $1/month (billed annually) for the Standard package to $4/month (billed annually) for the Professional solution.

The “free forever” option allows you to generate strong passwords, store unlimited passwords and notes, attach files and documents, define a password policy, track passwords access, import/export passwords, all through mobile access on Android and iOS and a wide range of browsers that covers Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari, Vivaldi, and Brave. It also provides offline access option, 2FA, and password assessment report.

As for the Standard option, it adds secure password sharing among team members, one-time sharing with third parties, password ownership transfers, centralised admin controls, password expiry alerts, cloud backup, integrations with G Suite and Office 365, priority tech support, as well as user provisioning, roles, and management.

The Professional plan expands the previous one with user groups, folder sharing, user access and activity reports, emergency access, and password changing for websites. It requires a minimum of five users.

(Image credit: Future)

9. 1Password

Family-focused password management

Browser extensions: Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Brave | Desktop apps: Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS | Mobile apps: Android, iO

Wide platform support

Travel Mode

Sharing among family members

No free plan

1Password has several subscription options for various user requirements. The basic account will cost you $2.99/month (billed annually), and this will get you apps for all the major platforms, support for unlimited passwords, items, 2FA, 1GB document storage, 365-day item history, 24/7 email support, and Travel Mode (removes sensitive data from your devices when you cross borders, restoring them with a single click when you arrive).

At $4.99/month (billed annually), the 1Password Families account will cover five members and include all the features from the basic option, plus sharing of passwords, credit cards, secure notes, and other items among the members, management of what they can see and do, as well as account recovery for locked out members. More members can be added for an additional $1/month per person.

The 1Password Teams option provides effortless and secure password management for teams and costs $3.99/month/user. There’s also the 1Password Business subscription at $7.99/month/user which includes 13 different vault permissions, free family accounts, usage analytics, and access to Advanced Protection that allows you to create security policies to manage your team’s access to 1Password. Enterprise users can get a custom quote for a specific package.

All the pricing packages are accompanied by a 30-day free trial, a digital wallet, and 1Password Watchtower that alerts you of compromised websites and vulnerable passwords.

(Image credit: Future)

10. Bitwarden

Free and open to scrutiny

Browser extensions: Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Edge, Safari, Vivaldi, Brave, Tor Browser | Desktop apps: Windows, macOS, Linux | Mobile apps: iOS, Android

Immense choice of apps

100% open-source

Excellent free plan

A bit basic

Bitwarden is an open-source password manager with the source code hosted on GitHub and available to everyone who wants to review, audit, and/or contribute to the codebase. It provides user-friendly apps for a wide range of platforms and virtually all browsers.

Its core service is free forever for up to two users, for which it provides unlimited sharing items. Paid options are reserved for Teams and Enterprise users. The Teams subscription costs $5/month for five users, but you can add more for $2/month/user. This will allow you to cover unlimited collections and shared items, provide vault health reports, 1GB encrypted file storage, and priority tech support.

As expected, the Enterprise package enriches Teams with user groups, directory sync (Active Directory, Azure, G Suite, and more), enterprise policies, optional on-premises hosting, event/audit logs, RESTful API access, and MFA with Duo Security. Both paid packages can be taken for a test ride so you can check if they are suitable for you.