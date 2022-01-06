Best product information management software 2022

The best product information management (PIM) software makes it easier to manage product and inventory information in retail operations.

If you own or manage an e-commerce or brick-and-mortar retail store, you know how hard it can be to keep track of product information. Things as simple as pricing info, SKUs, and descriptions can be lost or set incorrectly if you’re not careful.

Fortunately, product information management (PIM) programs can streamline the entire process. In general, these platforms are designed to provide one centralized hub for all important information about your products. Editing descriptions and other data is usually as easy as navigating to the correct part of your software and making the required changes.

In this guide, we outline five of the best information management software platforms on the market. Be sure to test a few options before settling on one, because each platform listed below is suited to different people with different needs.

1. Salsify Best PIM to help store management Reasons to buy + Versatile platform + Can be integrated with other marketplaces + Comprehensive free trial on offer + Real-time collaboration across your team Reasons to avoid - Steep learning curve - Not designed for mobile use

Salsify focuses on online retail and digital sales. It’s designed to aid store managers looking after their products and their product data. When used correctly, it will help you maintain high-quality data without compromising ease of use and versatility.

One of our favorite things about the Salsify platform is its flexibility and the huge range of tools it has, including product optimization and analytics tools. It can also be integrated with third-party marketplaces, such as Amazon and Facebook, allowing you to make bulk product edits across different platforms.

One important thing to note about Salsify is that it only provides custom pricing solutions, developed for each client. However, it does have useful demos and a free trial for those who wish to test the software.

2. Agility PIM Allows a high level of customization Reasons to buy + Customizable user interface + Includes inventory-tracking tools + Powerful business analytics + Supports API monitoring Reasons to avoid - No free trial - 36-month minimum initial subscription

Those looking for a versatile PIM solution that allows a high level of customization could be satisfied by Agility PIM, one of the most popular information management programs on the market today. There are a few reasons that this platform is ranked up there with the best, but its rule-based configurable interface stands out. In short, this allows you to personalize the platform according to your needs.

You can have the correct management and analytics tools at your fingertips just by placing them on your main dashboard. Similarly, you can stay up to date with inventory and other product information through the product management interface.

Prices are available on a case-by-case basis, so you will need to contact the Agility team to find out more. Unfortunately, a free trial isn’t available.

3. Akeneo A popular product information management platform Reasons to buy + Free forever with a standard plan + Includes powerful collaboration tools + Supports huge product numbers Reasons to avoid - Limited documentation - User interface could be better

Akeneo is a popular product information management platform designed for those with a large number of products. It supports stores with tens or even hundreds of thousands of products, along with the associated pictures, descriptions, and other important information.

As you can imagine, keeping track of the product data associated with such a large number of items can be extremely difficult. That’s why Akeneo has a selection of useful tools designed to streamline this process, including raw data importation, an asset manager, a bulk editor, and impressive collaboration features.

Akeneo stands out above most of its competitors because it’s a free open-source program. A more advanced Enterprise edition is available with a paid plan, but the forever-free version includes more than enough tools for the average user.

4. PIMworks One of the best PIM platforms Reasons to buy + Impressive cross-channel integrations + Centralized product information management hub + 30-day free trial available Reasons to avoid - Can be complicated to work with - Pricing information isn't readily available

PIMworks is one of the best PIM software platforms because of its customizability and cross-channel integrations. With this platform, users can rapidly create and distribute product content across multiple channels, saving time and resources.

When you begin using PIMworks for the first time, you will benefit from the system’s ability to take product data from your various platforms and unify it into one central hub. From here, you can edit and manage data as required, before redistributing it back to your sales channels.

Unfortunately, PIMworks doesn’t advertise its prices. However, a 30-day free trial is available for those who want to test the platform.

5. Pimcore Open-source product information management software Reasons to buy + Powerful workflow management tools + Data validation features monitor product information + Data models facilitate information organization Reasons to avoid - Limited support for free users - User interface could be better

Pimcore is an open-source product information management program designed to streamline marketing and product management processes. Unlike some of the other platforms on this list, Pimcore focuses on more than just data management. It also integrates a selection of marketing and sales tools, so you can take care of everything from the comfort of one centralized hub.

One of our favorite things about Pimcore is its ability to connect with various third-party platforms via the built-in API. It also includes powerful workflow management and data quality control tools, along with various models to take care of more complex data.

There is a community version of Pimcore that’s free for all users. However, those with more advanced needs may decide to pay for the Enterprise or Unlimited versions, which are custom priced according to your needs.