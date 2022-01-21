Best remote desktop software in 2022

The best remote desktop software tools, when properly deployed, make administering your business computers and offering remote support to customers much more convenient.

You no longer have to physically be on site to deal with support issues, perform software upgrades, or access data stored on remote hard drives. This saves time and costs while making your business more agile.

Solid remote desktop access options have been around for years, and there are hundreds of software solutions to choose from. Just as when selecting from the best password managers for your business, security is an important concern when deciding on a remote access solution. The platforms you need the remote desktop tool to support will also color your decision, as will the ongoing costs.

Remote desktop software has the potential to be one of the best IT management tools you ever deploy at your business. Read on to discover the best software for accessing computers remotely.

Today's best remote desktop deals

Remote access for 10 Windows PCs or Macs for only $2.98

Ever thought of remote desktop as an alternative to VD/DAAS? With Remote PC you can. Connect to your work or office computer from anywhere using secure remote access. Transfer files and folders, even from mapped drives, between your computers.

Zoho Assist from just $8 per month

Zoho Assist provides specialized remote support and access plans designed to streamline workflow. Support plans start at $8 per month and include features such as remote printing and custom branding, great for support technicians and IT managers.

What are the best remote desktop software solutions?

You’re spoilt for choice when it comes to remote desktop software, and the right solution depends greatly on your requirements.

Our top pick overall is AnyDesk. It’s priced competitively, easy to install and use, and has an excellent security record. Competitor TeamViewer works better when you’re connecting between different platforms, and it has great real-time chat, but it’s generally more expensive for small teams. Another top choice is Splashtop, which has the best multi-monitor support on the list.

If you need a real powerhouse—perhaps for a multi-user team of agents supporting multiple customers’ machines remotely—we recommend ConnectWise Control. It has a steeper learning curve and a more involved installation process, but it includes integrations with third-party software that can help automate many of your customer service and technical support duties.

And if you need a simple, free remote desktop solution, you can always use Microsoft Remote Desktop or TightVNC. These are relatively basic tools, lacking good security features, but can do the job in a pinch.

The best remote desktop software you can buy today

1. AnyDesk Best all-around remote desktop tool Specifications Protocol: Proprietary Platform(s): Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Linux, Raspberry Pi, Chrome OS Single user: $9.90/month Teams: $19.90/user/month TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Works on Windows, Linux, and macOS + Mobile apps for iOS and Android + Support for recording remote sessions + Create custom aliases for remote connections Reasons to avoid - Relatively complex interface - Often used in technical support scams

AnyDesk is a proprietary remote desktop application that’s free for personal use. Starting at $9.90/month for professional use, it’s one of the more affordable remote access software solutions for businesses. The $19.90/month plan allows for a single session that can connect to an unlimited number of devices.

AnyDesk can be installed on Windows, Linux, and macOS computers. It has mobile client apps, too, so you can access your computers on the go. It supports the transmission of audio and video, remote printing, screen recording, and an on-screen whiteboard.

AnyDesk has a built-in VPN, and every connection is secured with AES-256 encryption. Even if a direct connection can’t be made from the client to the remote computer, the session is end-to-end encrypted.

AnyDesk is therefore one of the most secure and versatile remote desktop tools available today for office administrators and IT support.

2. TeamViewer Best cross-platform support Specifications Protocol: Proprietary Platform(s): Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS, iOS, Android Single user: $50.90/month Teams: $102.90/month for 15 users TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Great cross-platform support + Flexible file sharing and remote printing + Up to 4K remote display Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Free personal plan is restrictive

TeamViewer is another remote desktop solution that has become popular thanks to its unlimited free plan for personal use. TeamViewer often flags heavy users on the free plan as professional users, though, requiring the purchase of a relatively expensive plan instead.

TeamViewer offers cross-platform access, meaning you can access your PC from your mobile or vice-versa. You can access unattended computers, share your iOS screen, print remotely, and transfer files between devices.

In 2016, hundreds of TeamViewer users had their computers accessed remotely by an unauthorized address in China. TeamViewer denied there was any security hole in the software. TeamViewer uses end-to-end 256-bit AES encryption, two-factor authentication, and block/allow lists, which should make the software highly secure.

3. Splashtop Business Best for supporting teams working from home Specifications Protocol: Proprietary Platform(s): Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Chrome OS Single user: $5/month Teams: From $6.19/month/user TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Clean interface + Great multi-monitor support + Easy to set up + Great pricing Reasons to avoid - The cheapest plans require an annual subscription - Granular privilege control on Enterprise plan only

Splashtop Business is an easy-to-use remote desktop tool with support for HD video. It’s particularly simple to set up yet still has 256-bit encryption and good multi-monitor support, making it a strong choice for small businesses without a dedicated IT team to support their hybrid workforce remotely.

Splashtop integrates with many popular customer relationship management (CRM) products including Zendesk and Freshdesk. It’s hosted on Amazon Web Services, which has excellent data encryption and DDoS mitigation.

Pricing for individuals and small teams is on an annual basis only, which may put off some users, but a free trial is available. Some features, such as group-based access permission and Active Directory support, are reserved for the priciest Enterprise plan, but the $8.25/user/month Pro plan generously includes multimonitor support, chat, session recording, remote wake, and the ability for two users to concurrently remote into the same computer.

4. ConnectWise Control Best software for remote customer support Specifications Protocol: Proprietary Platform(s): Windows, Linux, OS X, Android, iOS Single user: $29/month Teams: From $29/user/month TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Supports attended and unattended endpoints + Role-based security architecture + Integrations with other popular software + Record videos of all support sessions Reasons to avoid - Long installation process - Advanced features require a more expensive plan

ConnectWise Control is a self-hosted server for connecting to multiple remote devices. It’s the most powerful tool on our list, with features that benefit businesses that need to administer a large number of remote devices or offer remote support to their customers. The long feature list does make the learning curve for ConnectWise much steeper than the other options on our list, though.

ConnectWise works with all modern operating systems including mobile devices. Through its extension marketplace, you can integrate ConnectWise with over 100 third-party tools including Microsoft Outlook and Zendesk.

Another thing we like is ConnectWise’s strong security. It not only uses 256-bit AES encryption but also offers granulated role-based security, so you can lock down the features remote users can access for better overall security.

Zoho Assist is a comprehensive remote support tool for assisting customers or accessing your unattended computers remotely. Useful features include the ability to send and receive large files, live chat with the remote user, and schedule remote support sessions for times that are convenient for your customers.

Zoho Assist now has multi-monitor support and the ability to have a voice or video chat with the remote user. You can record sessions, reboot the remote computer, and perform diagnostics with the built-in tools. Screens can be shared and you can draw shapes on the remote desktop screen.

Having said all this, many of the best features, like video chat and session recording, are reserved for the most expensive $24/user/month plan. It pays to take advantage of the 15-day free trial to work out which of the five plans are best for your needs.

6. Microsoft Remote Desktop The built-in remote desktop solution on Windows computers Specifications Protocol: RDP Platform(s): Windows Single user: Free Teams: Free TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Already installed on most versions of Windows + Supports file transfers + Smooth and natural remote access experience Reasons to avoid - Windows only - Not all Windows computers can be remotely accessed - Requires port forwarding in many cases

Ever since the release of Windows XP, most versions of Windows have included the ability to remote access via RDP (remote desktop protocol). This allows you to remotely access a Windows computer from Microsoft Remote Desktop clients, which are available for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android.

While using Microsoft Remote Desktop can feel almost as if you’re sitting at the keyboard of the remote computer, it also has some downsides. Remotely accessing computers over the internet with Microsoft Remote Desktop usually requires specific ports to be forwarded on your router and firewall rules to be set. It’s also not possible to connect to computers running a Home version of Windows, including Windows 10 Home.

7. TightVNC Best basic VNC software Specifications Protocol: RFB (VNC) Platform(s): Windows, Linux Single user: Free Teams: Free TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + VNC clients and servers are available for a wide range of platforms + Works well on low bandwidth connections + Stable and well documented Reasons to avoid - No built-in encryption - Poor support

Developed in 1999, VNC (Virtual Network Computing) is a platform-independent remote desktop sharing system. There are VNC clients and servers for virtually every popular platform, making it one of the easiest ways to connect remotely in a multi-platform environment.

TightVNC is a free, open-source server and client for VNC that runs on Windows or Linux. It’s easy to install and uses little bandwidth, making it a good choice for slow internet connections.

However, its simplicity comes at a cost. There’s no built-in encryption, so it’s quite insecure when not paired with other solutions like a top business VPN . Remote access across the internet will typically require ports to be forwarded in your router settings. And there’s little support for the software.

Because of these downsides, we only recommend the use of TightVNC for small-scale remote access tasks such as connecting to a computer over the office LAN.

8. VNC Connect Best VNC-based remote access for small businesses Specifications Protocol: RFB (VNC) Platform(s): Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Linux, Raspberry Pi Single user: $3.39/device/month Teams: $3.39/device/month TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Low pricing + All the flexibility of VNC + Built-in security features Reasons to avoid - Occasional graphical glitches - The setup process could be simpler

VNC Connect is a remote access solution that uses VNC as its basis, but it fixes some of VNC’s limitations. Most importantly, it includes 256-bit AES session encryption, multi-factor authentication, and granular access control, making it much more secure out of the box.

The software can be used to connect directly to remote computers or indirectly through cloud connectivity. It’s flexible enough to be used for attended or unattended access and can work as a pre-installed tool or connect-on-demand for customer support duties.

VNC Connect’s pricing is on a per-device basis, so for $3.39/device/month, an unlimited number of users can concurrently connect to a single device. This makes the pricing very appealing if you have a large team that only needs to access a few devices. An alternative pricing model for helpdesk teams starts at $16.99/technician/month.

VNC Connect loses marks for sometimes having graphical or audio issues when connecting to a remote computer. Setting up VNC Connect can also be challenging if you don’t have physical access to the remote machine.

How to choose the best remote desktop software for you

There’s no one-size-fits-all solution for remote desktop deployment, as every business has unique requirements.

The first consideration is security. Microsoft Remote Desktop, for example, is a free remote desktop solution you can find pre-installed on most Windows computers, but the built-in security is relatively weak. It’s recommended to pair the use of Remote Desktop with one of the top business VPN providers , but this can make deploying the solution across your enterprise more challenging. This is also the case for VNC-based solutions like TightVNC.

Another concern is the service provider’s product licensing policy. Remote software tools like AnyDesk charge on a per-user basis, whereas others like VNC Connect charge on a per-computer basis. If you have a small team with a large number of computers, a per-user pricing model is likely to be cheaper for you in the long run. On the other hand, if you want a lot of people to be able to remotely access just a few computers, a per-computer pricing model is typically preferable.

The plans offered by remote desktop software companies often differ in price based on how many people will use the system concurrently. If you need to allow lots of administrators to use the system at the same time, expect to pay more.

Deployment and maintenance costs should play a factor in your choice. Self-hosted options like TightVNC may have lower installation costs than cloud-based software solutions , but they can require you to spend more time and money in the long run when your business network infrastructure changes and grows.

Related content