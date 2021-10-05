Best sales enablement software in 2021

The best sales enablement software provides an easy way to gather and organize data and analytics for improving sales conversions and rates.

Sales enablement software solutions have become increasingly integral to the modern business, not least through integration with existing marketing and customer relationship management software.

The result is a digital platform that is able to take data in real-time and analyze it for insights, especially in terms of improving sales conversions and rates. This means the ability to train and develop sales teams to boost effectiveness and productivity, while supporting existing customers to increase upsell as well as cross sell.

Sales enablement software therefore aims to not just increase sales, but also sales efficiency, meaning that you can increase turnover while reducing costs, therefore improving overall profitability.

Here, in no particular order, we'll feature the best sales enablement platforms currently available.

1. Mediafly Helps sales teams keep their content organised Easy to use Intuitive Reporting tools could be better

Mediafly makes easy to use software that is favored by many of the world’s Fortune-ranked companies, if you need such a seal of approval. In short, it helps organizations give their buyers insights that help them make decisions on purchases. Featuring a simple yet elegant interface that helps remove the stress of “selling”, it provides a central location for managing personalized content, robust mobile support, presentations support and even integration with asset management software, if required.

2. Highspot Helps to drive customer conversations Wide feature set Designed for collaboration Lacks keyword tagging

Highspot is a feature-rich sales enablement platform that combines content management, training, contextual guides, customer engagement and actionable analytics. It’s especially useful in providing visibility into content that sales teams are finding useful, and its powerful search functionality is almost Amazon-esque in nature (though it could be improved further with more robust tagging of content).

3. Showpad An enterprise solution with strong mobile support Combines multiple marketing functions Solid mobile support High-res image support Folder structure could be simplified

If you’re an enterprise seeking an all-in-one sales enablement profile, Showpad goes the distance by integrating training and coaching software with innovative content solutions. Its basic features including allowing teams to manage marketing campaigns, discover better ways to carry out sales processes and share information about products with with clients. In addition to desktop, Showpad can be used on Apple’s iPads and iPhones. It also features excellent support for high-resolution images, which only aids the selling process.

4. Seismic A mobile-first solution with excellent search capability Mobile-friendly approach Robust search functionality Has a steep learning curve

Seismic takes a mobile-first approach to sales enablement that allows teams to deliver content on any device. It’s a cloud-base solution that lets field reps create compliant materials that are customized to enable more effective selling. Used by corporations such as IBM, American Express and PayPal, its data and insights capabilities help teams form a strategic view of how and when content is being shared. You can also set permissions for content and add instructions and descriptions to help teams find it faster.

5. DocSend Supercharge your team's document collaboration capabilities Improves visibility of document usage Very easy to use Search would benefit from file tagging

Docsend was created to help salespeople find content to engage with customers and seal deals. One of the software’s big plus points is that it helps to increase control around documents, allowing users to better track different customers or users who receive (and open) presentations documents. There’s broad support for many different document types, and it’s so simple to use that it requires very little training for teams.

6. Guru AI-driven software adapts to user patterns AI adapts to users over time Very user-friendly Easy to maintain Requires a lot of maintenance

Guru is one of the best ways to store and quickly reference company information and processes. It’s an intuitive AI-driven system that strives to consolidate information from various sources (such as Google Docs and intranets) and learns over time. Like Trello, it works using cards which are created in spaces for sharing knowledge and keeping it up-to-date. These cards are bite-sized, which encourages workers to write in short-focused chunks. Guru is especially useful if your organization uses Slack, which can be easily integrated.

7. Acquire Helps teams communicate better with customers Wide feature set Works without browser plugins Strong reporting functionality Needs more chat notification sounds

Acquire is a communication software solution that helps teams offer customer service across multiple platforms in a bid to reduce complaint resolution times. Its scalable suite of tools includes live chat, co-browsing, and video and voice calling, which are available on the desktop and in app format. Acquire features a clear user interface that’s simple and intuitive, with key statistics such as visitor waiting time placed front-and-center. It works without installing any plugins in the browser, and its reporting functionality is particularly impressive.

8. Brainshark Helps prepare sales teams with on-demand training Suitable for geographically disparate workforces Multi-functional software is easy to use Reporting could be improved

Brainshark helps organizations train their sales teams across the world to become more efficient. In addition to delivering content to salespeople themselves, it can be shared with clients and influencers to provide an alternative perspective on how the sales training process could be improved. Communication, training and compliance is wrapped up in a single application that’s been designed in a way so that employees can’t cheat or game the system.

9. Aritic Useful for managing and sharing documents Robust document management Useful automation processes Has a steep learning curve

Aritic is a useful tool for generating, automating and managing documents while storing and sharing them more efficiently. Especially handy for businesses whose sales processes often get document-heavy, Aritic can automate proposal management processes and allows teams to share marketing collateral more efficiently. It’s all powered by a native document comparison engine that’s powered by machine learning and compares changes across versions.

10. Mindtickle A novel way of encouraging sales reps to learn Intuitive and easy to use Gamification can drive engagement rates Modules only as useful as creators make them

Mindtickle is one of the most comprehensive sales readiness platforms around. It provides capability to develop, coach and improve performance of sales reps wherever they are located. One novel feature is its gamification element, which displays leaderboards to show users’ scores in relation to other members of their team. Intuitive and easy to learn, it makes great use of content modules that span everything from articles to videos and presentations.