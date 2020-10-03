Best Unlimited Hosting Plans (2020) No Limits at an Affordable Price?

Unlimited hosting may sound too good, but it’s not always just empty promises. It’s an excellent option for projects where you don’t want to worry about resource limitations.

Not all unlimited hosting plans are the same, however. With so many options on the market, how do you know which one is right for you?

If you need help, this guide will walk you through what unlimited hosting is and which providers offer the best plans.

Also, check out our list of the best web hosting plans

What is unlimited web hosting?

Unlike many shared hosting plans, unlimited web hosting doesn’t put a hard cap on resource usage. As such, you will have more room and flexibility to manage your website unrestricted.

In most cases, hosting providers have the following resources set to unlimited:

Bandwidth is the amount of data transmitted between a website and its visitors’ browsers. It can determine how fast a site will load and how many users can open the same page simultaneously.

Having unlimited bandwidth means your website will be able to adjust to traffic surges. Plus, you won’t get charged if your website has to use more bandwidth than the usual amount.

The storage space is where you will host your website files, such as code scripts and multimedia content.

With unlimited storage, it’s possible to upload as many files as necessary on your disk space. This makes it an excellent feature for content-heavy websites like blogs and portfolios.

That said, make sure to go with a hosting plan that offers SSD storage. It has better performance than HDDs as it runs much more efficiently.

Most unlimited hosting plans let you create as many websites as you like at no extra charges, which is great if you run several online projects.

Some also offer unlimited subdomains, so you can create multiple websites using the same domain name.

Parked domains are additional domain names that point to your website. You can register them to secure misspelled versions of your main domain name to avoid losing potential traffic.

Top 7 unlimited hosting providers

There are great web hosting providers out there but not all give unlimited resources. Some might even give that option but will still hog the resources if you use too much. As such, we scoured the market and picked the best no-limit hosting providers, so you’ll have an easy time choosing. Bear in mind though that picking an unlimited hosting provider isn’t just about no limitations. You’ll still want a provider who has good performance and speed, quality support, maybe some additional features, and such. That being said, here are our top 7 picks for unlimited hosting.

1. Bluehost - is one of the best web hosting providers out there. All of their plans, except for the starter plan, have unlimited websites, bandwidth, storage, domains, subdomains, and parked domains.

2. Hostwinds - has a good range of products that offer unlimited hosting, so you have more choices than usual. Unlimited bandwidth, disk space, domains, and subdomains are all available, and there are some extras, like a free SSL certificate.

3. Hostinger - another capable provider, Hostinger has a few products that give no limitations on most resources. You do have a limit on disk space (up to 100GB SSD) and subdomains (100) though, but that still should be enough for most users.

4. Hostgator - offers unlimited bandwidth and disk space on the starter plan, but if you want no limitations on your domains and subdomains, you’ll have to choose a higher-tier plan. However, note that you’ll need to be fully compliant with their Terms of Service and you’ll need to only utilize disk space and bandwidth in the normal operation of a personal or small business website. Generally, this is nothing to worry about but just bear in mind that the policy exists.

5. Dreamhost - is a good alternative to the providers we already mentioned. The “Unlimited” plan gets you pretty much everything with no limits, and you get an SSL certificate pre-installed.

6. GreenGeeks - an eco-friendly hosting, GreenGeeks has a powerful hosting plan with unlimited websites, bandwidth, and disk space, plus you also get extras like nightly backups or Cloudflare CDN integration.

7. Namecheap - offers a very affordable unlimited hosting. You get unlimited websites, bandwidth, and disk space, with extras like free website builder or free Supersonic CDN.

What do hosting companies really include in their unlimited plans?

The term “unlimited” doesn’t mean the shared hosting plan has infinite resources. Rather, the service has ample supply for multiple small to medium-sized websites, so much so that you probably won’t hit the usage limit.

Some examples are personal blogs, online resumes, and small business sites, which don’t need a lot of support in the first place. They don’t take up a lot of storage space and only garner a few thousand visitors per month, leaving a lot of resources unused.

So, as long as your website is manageable for a shared hosting server, you have nothing to worry about. Of course, it’s best practice to check the fine print before making a purchase.

Most hosting companies include what counts as usage abuse in their terms of service. Some take it a step further by detailing what you cannot do with your website to avoid hitting the limit, such as creating a file-sharing or streaming site.

If your website is nearing its resource limits, your hosting provider will send you a warning to reduce your usage. Otherwise, the overuse will impact the performance of your website and those of other users sharing the same server partition.

So, which one is the best unlimited hosting provider?

Generally speaking, all of the mentioned providers offer capable hosting services, so you won’t be making a mistake no matter what you choose. That being said, we prefer Bluehost and we feel that they are a great choice for both beginners and more advanced users. Alternatives are pretty good too, and if you don’t want to spend too much, Namecheap is a good choice.