Best unlimited web hosting for 2021

Unlimited web hosting may sound too good to be true, but it’s not always just empty promises. It provides an excellent option for projects where you don’t want to worry about resource limitations, and many of the best web hosting services offer unlimited web hosting across the different types of hosting they provide.

However, while there are great web hosting providers out there offering unlimited web hosting, not all will give away unlimited resources. Some might do, but will still restrict the resources should you use too much. Not all unlimited hosting plans are the same either, and with so many options on the market, how do you know which one is right for you?

Bear in mind also that picking an unlimited web hosting service isn’t just about hosting with no limitations. You’ll still want a service that has good performance and speed, quality support, as well as some additional features. As such, we scoured the market, and picked the best unlimited web hosting providers for you, to help make the decision easier for you.

Below, we answer a series of key questions about unlimited web hosting, and give you our top selections for unlimited hosting providers.

What is unlimited web hosting?

Unlike many shared hosting plans available, unlimited web hosting plans don’t put a hard cap on resource usage. This means that you'll have more flexibility to manage your website without restrictions. In most cases, hosting providers have the following resources set to unlimited.

Bandwidth is the amount of data transmitted between a site and visitors’ browsers. It can determine how fast a website will load, and how many users can simultaneously open the same page. Having unlimited bandwidth means your site will be able to adjust to traffic surges. In turn, you won’t be charged if your website has to use more bandwidth than the usual amount.

The storage space is where you will host your site's files, including code scripts and multimedia. With unlimited storage, it’s possible to upload as many files as necessary. This makes it an excellent feature for content-heavy websites like blogs and portfolios. However, make sure to go with a hosting plan that offers SSD storage, as these run much more efficiently and have better performance than HDDs.

Most unlimited hosting plans let you create as many websites as you like at no extra charge, which is great if you run several online projects. Some web hosts also offer unlimited subdomains, so you can create multiple sites using the same domain name.

Parked domains are additional domain names that point to your website. You can register them to secure misspelled versions of your main domain name, and avoid losing potential traffic.

The top 3 best unlimited web hosting providers

1. Hostwinds: strong range of unlimited packages

Hostwinds has a wide range of products, from shared hosting up, that offer unlimited hosting, so you have more choices than usual. Unlimited bandwidth, disk space, domains, and subdomains are all available, and there are some extras, like a free SSL certificate.

2. Hostinger: a leading host with options for unlimited plans

One of the most capable web hosting providers, Hostinger has a few products that give no limitations on most resources. You do have a limit on disk space (up to 100GB SSD) and subdomains (100), but that still should be enough for most users.

Which is the best unlimited hosting provider?

Generally speaking, all of the mentioned providers offer capable hosting services, so you won’t be making a mistake no matter what you choose. That being said, we prefer Hostwinds, and we feel that they are a great choice for both beginners and more advanced users.

That's not to say that the alternatives aren't good as well: Hostinger, Bluehost, HostGator, GreenGeeks, Namecheap, and DreamHost all offer hosting plans across hosting types that provide unlimited resources of one kind or another.

The best unlimited web hosting providers available

Hostwinds offers unlimited hosting across a range of plans (Image credit: Hostwinds)

1. Hostwinds Unlimited shared, business, and reseller hosting Bandwidth: Unlimited (select plans) | Storage: Unlimited (select plans) | Websites: Unlimited (select plans) | Subdomains: Unlimited (select plans) Unlimited bandwidth and storage across shared, business, and reseller plans Only certain plans covered, and not all elements are unlimited

Hostwinds tops this list because even at the level of its lowest pricing plans, namely its cheapest shared hosting, you can take advantage of unlimited bandwidth and storage. While this isn't the case for VPS or cloud hosting, that offer unlimited hosting, its more expensive business plans and reseller hosting provide the same unlimited features.

The top level of all three hosting packages includes unlimited websites too, while other extras include free SSL certificates, meaning that below the more advanced, enterprise-level hosting, Hostwinds offers the most unlimited features. Find out more about Hostwinds and its range of products in our full Hostwinds review.

As one of the leading web hosts, Hostinger offers a series of unlimited tools with its hosting (Image credit: Hostinger)

2. Hostinger The leading web host offers some unlimited features Bandwidth: Unlimited (bar exceptions) | Storage: No | Websites: No | Subdomains: No Unlimited bandwidth offered on all but cheapest plans No unlimited storage, websites or subdomains available on plans

The best web hosting service currently available, Hostinger has a selection of hosting products that give no limitations across most resources, throughout its range of web hosting plans and packages.

Unfortunately, it does have a limit on disk space for all plans (the highest you can reach is 300GB SSD with the most expensive cloud hosting package) and subdomains (100), but most plans above the entry-level, cheaper packages offer unlimited bandwidth, and nearly all plans also offer unlimited SSL certificates. Also, most of the more expensive plans have an upper limit of 300 websites, but then this is not a figure most businesses would exceed.

While this isn't as impressive as some of the other providers on this list, Hostinger's offerings across the board are some of the best available, and so that still should be enough for most users. Learn more about Hostinger and its services in our comprehensive Hostinger review.

Bluehost offers more packages with unlimited features than most web hosts (Image credit: Bluehost)

3. Bluehost Unlimited hosting across the shared hosting board Bandwidth: Unlimited (select plans) | Storage: Unlimited (select plans) | Websites: Unlimited (select plans) | Subdomains: Unlimited (select plans) Beyond starter plans, unlimited resources for hosting included across types Not as many unlimited options on more complex hosting packages

Bluehost is one of the best web hosting providers available, and fittingly the vast majority of its shared hosting plans, bar the starter plan, provide unlimited websites, bandwidth, storage, domains, subdomains, and parked domains.

Again, as you increase the level of hosting required, the limitations on these factors does creep in, but its range of shared hosting plans are among the most competitively-priced, meaning that access to unlimited web hosting is cheap to obtain. Learn more about Bluehost in our Bluehost review.

HostGator's range of plans offer varying levels of unlimited coverage (Image credit: HostGator)

4. HostGator Competitive pricing for unlimited features Bandwidth: Unlimited (select plans) | Storage: Unlimited (select plans) | Websites: Unlimited (select plans) | Subdomains: Unlimited (select plans) Good range of unlimited options across shared hosting plans Only websites and bandwidth unlimited on more complex hosting plans

HostGator offers unlimited bandwidth and disk space on its starter plan, but if you want no limitations on your domains and subdomains, you’ll have to choose a higher-tier plan.

However, note that you’ll need to be fully compliant with their Terms of Service, and you’ll need to only utilize disk space and bandwidth in the normal operation of a personal or small business website. Generally, this is nothing to worry about, but just bear in mind that the policy exists.

Unmetered bandwidth is also available across its dedicated and VPS packages, while its reseller hosting offers unlimited websites. Read our HostGator review to find out more about the web host.

GreenGeeks is known for its eco-friendly web hosting (Image credit: GreenGeeks)

5. GreenGeeks Eco-friendly hosting with options for unlimited features Bandwidth: Unlimited (select plans) | Storage: Unlimited (select plans) | Websites: Unlimited (select plans) | Subdomains: Unlimited (select plans) Unlimited sites, bandwidth, and storage for all premium shared hosting and WordPress plans VPN plans have limitations on certain factors

An eco-friendly hosting provider, GreenGeeks has a powerful set of shared hosting plans with unlimited websites, bandwidth, and disk space for all plans above the Lite package (which still has unlimited bandwidth), plus you also get extras like nightly backups or Cloudflare CDN integration.

The same levels of unlimited hosting are available with its WordPress hosting plans (again, bar the cheapest which still has unlimited bandwidth), with unlimited email accounts added. While the VPN plans are limited, the reseller plans offer unlimited websites and subdomains despite bandwidth and storage restrictions.

Known to be one of the cheapest web hosts, Namecheap's plans across hosting types often have unlimited elements (Image credit: Namecheap)

6. Namecheap The cheapest web hosting with unlimited tools Bandwidth: Unlimited (select plans) | Storage: Unlimited (select plans) | Websites: Unlimited (select plans) | Subdomains: Unlimited (select plans) Good unlimited coverage in shared and reseller hosting packages WordPress hosting has more restrictions

Namecheap offers very affordable unlimited hosting across its shared hosting plans. You get unlimited bandwidth on all plans, unlimited websites and subdomains on plans above the cheapest package, and unlimited disk space for select plans, with a free website builder or free Supersonic CDN also included.

WordPress hosting sadly does not have the same level of freedom, though reseller plans do again include unlimited bandwidth, websites, and subdomains. Read our full Namecheap review to see how it performed, and what we made of its plans and features.

A wide array of DreamHost's hosting plans offer unlimited features in one way or another (Image credit: DreamHost)

7. DreamHost Unlimited hosting across a range of plans Bandwidth: Unlimited (select plans) | Storage: Unlimited (select plans) | Websites: Unlimited (select plans) | Subdomains: Unlimited (select plans) Great unlimited coverage across shared and VPN hosting Only unlimited bandwidth for WordPress hosting plans

DreamHost is a good alternative to the providers we already mentioned. When it comes to shared hosting, the Unlimited plan gets you pretty much everything with no limits, and you get an SSL certificate pre-installed. Its VPN plans also include unlimited bandwidth, websites and subdomains, while WordPress plans enjoy unlimited bandwidth too. Make sure to read our full DreamHost review to find out more about the company and its services.

What do hosting companies include in unlimited plans?

The term “unlimited” doesn’t mean the shared hosting plan has infinite resources. Rather, the service has ample supply for multiple small to medium-sized websites, so much so that you probably won’t hit the usage limit.

Some examples are personal blogs, online resumes, and small business sites, which don’t need a lot of support in the first place. They don’t take up a lot of storage space and only garner a few thousand visitors per month, leaving a lot of resources unused.

So, as long as your website is manageable for a shared hosting server, you have nothing to worry about. Of course, it’s best practice to check the fine print before making a purchase.

Most hosting companies include what counts as usage abuse in their terms of service. Some take it a step further by detailing what you cannot do with your website to avoid hitting the limit, such as creating a file-sharing or streaming site.

If your website is nearing its resource limits, your hosting provider will send you a warning to reduce your usage. Otherwise, the overuse will impact the performance of your website and those of other users sharing the same server partition.