Best VOIP providers of 2020

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) has been around for quite some time, but it wasn’t before the development and popularisation of cloud-based phone systems and mobile devices that it experienced a true revolution.

Thanks to their low price, quick setup, and ease of use, cloud-based VoIP systems have become an indispensable companion to businesses of all shapes and sizes. Not only do they save money and facilitate easy communication, but these systems also help track staff productivity and customer journey, as well as providing actionable insights through the included business intelligence.

To help you pick the best solution for you, we bring you 10 best VoIP system providers in the industry:

(Image credit: Future)

1. RingCentral Office

Leading VoIP service

Accessible and reliable

Intuitive software

Plenty of pricing flexibility

Cheaper plans are a bit limited

RingCentral Office is a comprehensive VoIP platform that provides not only all the features you’d expect from a leading performer but a few bonuses and customisations that allow you to integrate it into other apps via APIs.

The cheapest option, called Essentials, is priced at $19.99/month/user (if you have at least 2 users) and has a list of features such as toll-free or business phone numbers, unlimited calls within the US and Canada, unlimited SMS, voicemail-to-text, document sharing, and team messaging. You cannot have more than 20 users with this plan.

Upgrading to the Standard option at $24.99/month/user will get you unlimited audio and limited video (up to 100 participants) conferencing, business phone numbers in 100+ countries, unlimited Internet fax, integrations with Office 365, G Suite, and Slack, as well as the multi-level attendant. Standard’s price is reduced to $22.99 if you have more than 100 users.

At $34.99/month/user ($32.99 if there are more than 100 users), the Premium plan adds multi-site admin and management support, single sign-on (SSO), automatic call recording, advanced call handling with options like whisper and barge, integration with popular CRM and industry-specific software including Salesforce, Zendesk, Canvas, Smarsh and others, real-time analytics as well as video conferencing for up to 200 users.

Finally, the Ultimate package costs $49.99/month/user or $42.99 if you have more than 100 users. It will provide device status reports, alerts, and unlimited storage.

The prices above refer to annual subscriptions, but you can also choose to have month-to-month billing. Just keep in mind the monthly option is more expensive.

Paying an extra monthly fee will get you additional numbers, be it local, international, toll-free, or vanity numbers. A free trial is available, albeit limited to up to five users, two desktop phones, and 50 minutes of domestic calls per user.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Dialpad Talk

Flexible pricing and plenty of features

Two-week free trial

SSO in the basic plan

Affordable to small businesses

14-day free trial

Dialpad Talk is the VoIP product by Dialpad, the company behind a well-known video and audio-conferencing solution, UberConference.

This VoIP platform can be yours under three pricing options, starting at $15/month/user for the Standard package. It will get you a multi-level auto attendant, call controls (transfer, hold, mute), mobile and softphone app support, custom voicemail greeting, online meetings via UberConference, basic analytics and reporting, integrations with G Suite and Office 365, voicemail and call transcription, speech coaching, three-way calling, and 24/5 support. Users in the US and Canada get unlimited calls, SMS/MMS/group texting, and toll-free number support.

A step up from the Standard plan is the Pro package at $25/month/user, throwing in local number support in 50+ countries, integration with Salesforce, Zendesk, Slack, Hubspot, Zapier, ServiceNow, Outreach, API and webhooks, automatic call recording, 24/7 phone support, international numbers, advanced analytics and reporting, hold queues, as well as international SMS and fax for its US/Canadian customers.

The Enterprise package includes integrations with Okta, Azure, and OneLogin, admin APIs, custom analytics and reporting, Enterprise SLA, extensions, and professional services support. Pricing is available upon contact.

If you’d like to check out what Dialpad Talk can do for your business before making the final decision, a 14-day free trial is at your disposal.

(Image credit: Future)

3. 8x8 X Series

Variety of pricing options

30-day free trial

Packed with features

Affordable

Website is a bit overwhelming

8x8 Inc is the provider of cloud communications and customer engagement solutions whose user-friendly and feature-rich VoIP platform can be yours under one of several pricing plans.

The basic and cheapest option, suitable for small businesses, comes with a price tag of $12/month/user, offering essential features like unlimited calls in the US and Canada, call forwarding and music on hold, HD voice and video calls, text and chatting, routing calls through desktop and mobile, and integration with Google Calendar and Office 365.

Starting at $25/month/user, the X Series X2 package is equipped with a phone number, extension dialling, click-to-dial option, unlimited calling in 14 countries, call recording and queues, voicemail, apps for mobile and desktop, unlimited Internet faxing, and essential analytics. It also integrates with G Suite, Microsoft 365, NetSuite, Outlook, Zendesk, and Salesforce platforms.

If you’re willing to pay $45/month/user under the X Series X4 subscription, unlimited calling is expanded to 47 countries, while adding more features such as reporting analytics and operator switchboard.

Finally, the X Series X6 pack, priced at $110/month/user, adds some even more advanced features like contact centre analytics, multi-level IVR, skill-based routing, and callback. It includes 4,000 minutes for calls within 47 countries.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Mitel MiCloud Connect

Communications veteran with VoIP solution

Mobile apps

Integrates with CRM

Plenty of features

Somewhat costly

Mitel MiCloud Connect has some of the best business-level VoIP plans on the market, all filled with industry-standard features like auto attendant and softphone.

There are also some interesting bonuses like the customisable hold music, the capability to connect your cell phone number to your work extension, as well as voicemails that you can set to be transcribed and sent to your email address.

The software is available in the form of desktop and mobile apps, but can also be used via a web browser. In terms of pricing, the plans that support 50-100 users are priced as follows:

The Essentials package starting at $20.99/month/user includes PBX features, 8-party audio conferencing and video collaboration, 4-party desktop sharing, call routing, admin portal, Outlook and G Suite integration, and instant messaging.

It is followed by the Premier plan at $26.59/month/user and bonus features like voicemail transcription, on-demand call recording, integration with Salesforce, 25-party audio conferencing and desktop sharing, and 12-party video collaboration.

Finally, going for the Elite subscription priced at $38.49/month/user will get you archiving, operator, always-on call recording, 100-party audio conferencing and desktop sharing, as well as 24-party video collaboration.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Jive

All-inclusive offer at reasonable cost

Same features regardless of the plan

80+ features

Integrates with some CRM products

End-to-end encryption

Not very cheap for a small business

Jive comes to us from a company specialising in business-level communications and collaboration software, offering common VoIP features like call recording, call forwarding, and call parking, custom hold music, auto attendant, virtual fax, end-to-end encryption.

Extras refer to those features that might be especially useful to a call centre, like wait time agent login/logout, wait time announcement, and a unique ‘whisper’ feature for instructing agents during calls. Jive can also integrate with Zoho, Redtail, and Salesforce.

The same set of features is available to all clients, regardless of the chosen pricing option. Speaking of pricing options, there are five of them. Their only difference is in the number of users and the more users you have, the less you’ll be paying monthly per individual user.

Tier 1 is intended for groups of 1-4 users and will cost you $29.95/month/user. Tier 2 is for 5-9 users and is also priced at $25.95. It is followed by the somewhat cheaper Tier 3 and 10-24 users at $23.95. Tier 4 costs $21.95 and will cover 25-49 users, while Tier 5 is only for groups with 50+ users, putting the price at $19.95/month/user.