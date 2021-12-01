The best VPS cloud hosting in 2021

Traditionally, the best web hosting services have included shared hosting, VPS hosting, and dedicated servers. However, the best VPS cloud hosting is becoming increasingly popular due to its redundancy, versatility, and ease of deployment.

The top VPS cloud hosting takes aspects of traditional VPS web hosting and modern cloud hosting, combining them to deliver advanced solutions designed to cater to an array of needs.

While shared hosting is still the cheapest and simplest option for small personal websites, it’s often associated with poor performance and difficulty scaling. If you’re running a business site, upgrading to a more reliable option like cloud VPS hosting will help you deliver the optimum user experience.

One of the best things about VPS cloud hosting is its scalability. Most providers enable you to add or remove bandwidth, storage, and RAM as required. This is particularly useful for online stores and websites that have volatile visitor numbers. For example, stores expecting high visitor numbers on holidays like Black Friday could benefit from temporarily adding more server resources to their cloud server.

In this guide, we look at the best VPS cloud hosting options on the market. We tested countless options to develop this list, and we’re confident that there’s a host here that will suit your needs.

What is web hosting?

The 3 best VPS cloud hosting providers right now

Hostinger offers the best low-priced cloud VPS hosting around, with its cheapest plan just $3.95 a month. All its cloud VPS plans include full root access, a dedicated IP, and its native hPanel control panel, plus excellent performance and quick SSD storage.



InMotion Hosting's cloud VPS solutions are excellent thanks to included management services, optional root access, and highly redundant network. Plans start at $17.99 a month, with unlimited bandwidth, top-notch customer service, and reliable managed hosting.



InterServer's unique “slice-based” cloud VPS hosting means customizable resource purchases, from $6 each for Linux with 2GB RAM, 30GB SSD, and 1TB bandwidth. It offers unmanaged and managed plans, and is a top option for scalability.



What are the best VPS cloud hosting platforms?

The best all-around VPS cloud hosting platform, especially if you’re looking for a budget option, is Hostinger, whose highly affordable plans are among the best on the market. It's top of many of our lists of web hosting providers, particularly VPS and cloud hosting, so it's a top choice for anyone looking for VPS cloud hosting.

InMotion Hosting offers some of the best managed cloud VPS solutions that we’ve seen, while InterServer is a great choice for those looking for a no-frills platform that’s easy to scale across managed and unmanaged hosting plans.

Kamatera offers advanced, highly scalable hosting solutions backed by full root access, global data centers, and hourly billing options, and last but certainly not least, FastComet’s plans are among the most advanced in the world, if somewhat expensive.

The best VPS cloud hosting providers, compared Web hosting provider Entry price Root access? 24/7 support? Managed hosting? Hostinger $3.95 a month (VPS 1) ✔ ✔ (live chat) ✖ InMotion Hosting $17.99 a month (2GB RAM plan) ✔ (if required) ✔ (live chat and phone) ✔ Interserver $6 a month (1 CPU core plan) ✔ ✔ (live chat and phone) ✔ (with certain plans) Kamatera $4 a month (approx, based on hourly rate) ✔ ✔ (phone) ✔ (if required) FastComet $59.95 a month (Cloud 1) ✔ ✔ (priority technical support) ✔

The best VPS cloud hosting you can buy today

Hostinger offers some of the best budget cloud VPS hosting on the market, and we found it to offer the best web hosting as well as the best VPS hosting and the best cloud hosting, so it's more than well-equipped to provide top VPS cloud hosting already.

Its cheapest plan starts at just $3.95 a month, and all cloud VPS solutions include full root access, a dedicated IP address, and Hostinger’s native hPanel control panel. You will also benefit from excellent performance through a 100Mb/s network and SSD storage.

On the downside, Hostinger doesn’t offer any managed cloud VPS hosting. Its support is excellent, but the lack of phone service will concern some users. Overall, though, it’s our number-one choice for those who need a cheap option, and it’s right up there as one of the best cloud VPS hosts in the world.

Read our full Hostinger review.

2. InMotion Hosting Best managed cloud VPS hosting Specifications Entry price: $17.99 a month Root access: If required 24/7 support: Yes, live chat and phone Managed hosting: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS InMotion VPS-1000HA-S US$22.99 /mth Visit Siteat InMotion Hosting Reasons to buy + Advanced managed hosting solutions + Highly redundant cloud network + Friendly 24/7 US-based support services Reasons to avoid - Customization and scaling options are limited - The native control panel is somewhat confusing

InMotion Hosting is a US-based host offering a selection of shared, VPS, cloud, and dedicated server hosting options. Its cloud-based VPS solutions stand out as excellent due to the included management services, optional root access, and highly redundant cloud network.

You do pay for this, though. The cheapest plan starts at $17.99 for a three-year subscription, and it only includes 2GB of RAM and 45GB of storage. On the plus side, bandwidth is unlimited. InMotion Hosting’s customer service is also excellent, which is great to see.

The main downsides are the slightly confusing native control panel and the limited scaling options. However, these are quite minor, and you should find InMotion Hosting to be a great option if you’re looking for high-end, reliable managed cloud VPS hosting.

Read our full InMotion Hosting review.

3. InterServer Best for simple scalability Specifications Entry price: $6 a month Root access: Yes 24/7 support: Yes, phone and live chat Managed hosting: With some plans TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Wide selection of different cloud VPS options + Choice of managed and unmanaged solutions + Simple scalability Reasons to avoid - Performance could be better - Only US-based data centers

InterServer offers unique “slice-based” cloud VPS hosting. This basically means that you can select the number of slices you would like to purchase, ensuring that you get the resources you require for your site when you need them.

When it comes to their pricing, the most basic Linux slices come in at $6 each and include 2GB of memory, 30GB of SSD storage, and 1TB of bandwidth each. Windows slices start at $10 each, and plans with three slices or fewer are fully unmanaged, but managed support is added with four or more slices.

InterServer’s performance and lack of data center locations do pose slight concerns. But if these don’t worry you, it’s an excellent option for those who are likely to need to scale their website at some point in the future.

Read our full InterServer review.

4. Kamatera Best overall cloud VPS hosting Specifications Entry price: $4 a month Root access: Yes 24/7 support: Yes, phone Managed hosting: If required TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Risk-free 30-day trial + Data centers spread across the world + Hourly billing, so you only pay for what you use Reasons to avoid - Live chat support is absent - Server management is quite expensive

Kamatera has been a well-known name in the web hosting industry for more than 20 years, and it’s easy to see why. It offers a great selection of highly configurable cloud hosting products. The base products are fully self-managed, with root access and excellent configurability. Full management is available if required, but do note that it can become a little expensive.

Kamatera’s prices start from just $0.005 an hour (approximately $4 a month). This gets you 1GB of RAM, 20GB of SSD storage, and 5TB of bandwidth a month through a 10Gbps port. You can add and remove server resources as required, and there are various other options for configuring your servers.

On the downside, customer support is a little limited, and live chat is entirely absent. However, if you’re looking for a high-quality VPS cloud hosting provider for your next web project, Kamatera is one of the best options on the market.

5. FastComet Best for advanced features and configuration options Specifications Entry price: $59.95 Root access: Yes 24/7 support: Priority 24/7/365 technical support Managed hosting: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Advanced management with all plans + Full root access with all plans + Provisioning in just a few minutes Reasons to avoid - One of the most expensive options - Tight server resource limits

FastComet offers some of the most advanced cloud VPS hosting that we’ve seen. Its fully managed solutions are backed by root access, great scalability, SSD storage, and automatic backups. The 24/7/365 support is great, and there’s a seven-day money-back guarantee.

Prices are high, with the cheapest plan coming in at $59.95 a month, but you really get what you pay for here. If you’re looking for an advanced VPS hosting solution with great configurability and an array of advanced features, FastComet just begs to be considered.

How to choose the best VPS cloud hosting

Image There are a few important factors to consider when selecting the best VPS cloud hosting for your needs. Start by deciding what operating system you require. Most hosts offer Linux by default, but some, including InMotion Hosting, offer Windows options too. Next, decide whether you need managed or unmanaged hosting. Some hosts only offer one or the other, while hosts like Kamatera offer both. Scalability should be considered, and InterServer stands out as a great option for those who value streamlined scaling. Decide what features and included tools that you require, and make sure the hosts you’re considering offer these. If you can afford its high prices, FastComet comes with one of the largest feature sets that we’ve seen. Last but not least, ensure that you identify and stick to your budget. If you’re a little tight on money, Hostinger stands out as an excellent choice. However, various other hosts also offer affordable solutions, so make sure to consider them too. The bottom line: selecting the right VPS cloud host can be difficult. A good place to start is by identifying exactly what you hope to get out of your host and basing your research around this.

How we test the best VPS cloud hosting

Image To test VPS cloud hosting, we begin by creating an account with a provider that we would like to test. We work through the setup process, noting how easy to use and how beginner-friendly the provider is. Next, we build a simple website with the provider that we’re testing. Long-term monitoring is set up to track its uptime and server performance at regular intervals. Short-term speed and page load time tests are also performed. We usually test the customer service of each VPS cloud host, along with any standout tools or features that could be worth mentioning. We tested numerous hosts to bring you the leaders outlined here.

