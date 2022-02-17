There are many reasons you might want to know how to delete a Snapchat account. You may not use the app very much anymore or want to clear up the clutter of apps on your mobile phone. Perhaps you were using it to run ads for your business but they weren’t performing well.

You may also wish to delete your Snapchat account due to privacy concerns or because your account was hacked.

If that’s the case, and you’re concerned about security, using a VPN can help to protect your data and privacy online. A password manager can also help protect your accounts from hackers and leaks.

How to delete a Snapchat account: Preparation

Unlike other social media accounts such as Facebook, you cannot deactivate your Snapchat account for an extended period of time and reactivate it whenever you like. Once you choose to delete your account, Snapchat will deactivate it for 30 days. After the 30-day deactivation period, Snapchat will automatically delete your account completely unless it is reactivated within that time period. Once your account is fully deleted, it cannot be retrieved.

Deleting your Snapchat account also requires access to your account. You’ll need to know your username or the email address you used to create the account and your password. Once your account is in the deactivation period, your Snapchat username is required to reactivate it, so it’s important to keep note of it.

If you no longer have access to your account because it has been compromised or hacked, you’ll need to contact Snapchat’s customer service team to assist you with deleting it.

You may also wish to download data such as your chat history, memories, and purchase and shop history before you delete your account. You will need to be logged into your account on a web browser to do this. From the Manage My Account page, go to My Data and click Submit Request. Snapchat will send an email to the email address associated with the account with a link to the downloadable file.

Step 1: Add a new admin to your business account

If you’re deleting a personal Snapchat account and there is no Ads Manager account associated with it, you can skip to the next step. However, if you are the admin of a business account and your team plans to continue using Snapchat for ads or organic posts, you’ll need to assign a new admin to maintain the business account.

To complete this step, you must be logged into your Snapchat Ads Manager account on a web browser. Click Members from the menu in the top left corner and select Invite New Member. Enter the name and email address of the person you’re inviting and make sure their role is set to Organization Admin.

Adding a new admin member to your Snapchat business account ensures the business profile and ads stay live after your account is deactivated. (Image credit: Snapchat)

Wait until the other team member has accepted the invitation and is an admin of the business account and Ads Manager account before deleting your personal account.

Step 2: Access your account settings

Go to the app or log into Snapchat on a web browser. On the app, click the account icon in the top left corner of the screen. Click the gear icon in the top right-hand corner. Near the bottom of the list under Account Actions, you should see a Delete Account option.

If you don’t see this option, click I Need Help under the Support options. Select My Account & Security followed by the Delete My Account option. From there, you’ll see a link to the accounts portal.

You can access the option to delete your account via the Snapchat app or by logging into the Snapchat Accounts Manager on a web browser. (Image credit: Snapchat)

If you’re on a browser, you can find the Delete Account button on the Manage My Account page.

Step 3: Deactivate your account

Before proceeding, make sure you’ve received your data from Snapchat if you requested it. Once your account is deactivated, the Snapchat team won't be able to contact you to deliver the data you requested.

When you’re ready to deactivate your account, click Delete Account from a web browser or click the accounts portal link from the mobile app if you haven’t already done so. Enter your username and password on the next screen and hit Continue.

Deactivating your Snapchat account is as simple as entering your username and password. (Image credit: Snapchat)

You’ll see an on-screen confirmation message that Snapchat will deactivate your account. You’ll also receive an email confirmation of the deactivation. If you don’t receive an email confirmation, contact the Snapchat support team.

Step 4: Wait 30 days

Once your account deactivation is confirmed, you’ll have 30 days before your account is completely and permanently deleted. You don’t need to take any further action within this 30-day period.

During the deactivation period, contacts and friends on Snapchat will not be able to see your user profile or send you any messages or media.

Snapchat first deactivates your account before permanently deleting it after 30 days. (Image credit: Snapchat)

Step 5: Reactivate or allow your account to be deleted

Once 30 days have passed since your deactivation, Snapchat will send an email to confirm your account was completely and permanently deleted.

If you change your mind within those 30 days, you can easily reactivate your Snapchat account. You must log back in through the app to reactivate it.

To reactivate your account, enter your login details. Snapchat will ask whether you want to reactivate your account. Once you confirm, it only takes a couple of minutes to reactivate the account. You’ll receive an email confirmation that your account is now active again, and you can log in as usual through the app or your browser.

Enter your login details via the app within the 30-day deactivation period to reactivate your Snapchat account. (Image credit: Snapchat)

Summary

Deleting a Snapchat account is a very straightforward process. But it’s important to understand that Snapchat deactivates your account for 30 days before permanently deleting it. This gives you time to change your mind and reactivate your account by simply logging back in via the mobile app before the 30 days are up.